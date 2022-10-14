It wasn’t always pretty and it took all four quarters but Defiance made its history.
For the first time since 2013, the Bulldogs both beat Ottawa-Glandorf and finished with a winning record as the Blue and White preserved a Senior Night win with a 22-14 victory.
The tale of two halves on Friday saw Defiance smother the Titans in the first half with execution offensively, no points allowed from the O-G offense and a special teams play to start the game with a safety on a blocked punt.
In the second half, however, Defiance (6-3, 5-3 WBL) managed just 110 yards and zero points but held the Titans off when it counted with some big runs down the stretch and defensive stifling from a unit that allowed just one score from the OG offense all night.
“I’m just happy that on senior night our guys get to walk off with a victory,” said DHS head coach Travis Cooper. “It’s been a long time since that’s happened and … our seniors, they’re a part of how this has happened. They’ve seen the ups and downs in their careers and it solidifies them being winners.
“The first half, we really did some great things, things that teams hadn’t done against O-G all year in terms of scoring but we just had some crucial penalties that killed us. That led to points and our defense played lights out, if it wasn’t for our offense putting them in bad situations.”
Defiance got things going with a bang as Gavino Gomez broke through and blocked a punt on O-G’s first possession that was nearly recovered for a touchdown by Joey Robinson before the Titans recovered for a safety. On the Bulldogs’ first offensive possession, the home squad drove 51 yards in nine plays as Brogan Castillo scored from six yards out.
After a DHS punt, the Bulldogs got another break as the Titans muffed a punt return that Castillo recovered at the O-G 37, setting up a play-action TD pass from Zipfel to Castillo from 19 yards away that put Defiance up 16-0 early in the second stanza.
Defiance’s first bit of adversity came after Zipfel rolled right and threw into coverage and was intercepted by Titans senior defensive back Walter Ross, who returned the theft 38 yards to paydirt to put O-G on the board. The Bulldogs bounced back again as Castillo ripped off a 24-yard run and Zipfel found senior Gavin Miller for a 31-yard gain to set up anther play-action TD pass to Castillo and set up a 22-6 halftime lead.
From there, Defiance never reached the endzone again as defensive tackle Connor Kitchen broke up a DHS screen pass with an interception. The Titans drove to the DHS goal line but were held out of the endzone. The Bulldogs continued their miscues as a mishandled punt forced punter Noah Gomez to run with the ball and was taken down at the DHS 2.
The Titans made that one count for their first offensive score of the game with 1:40 left in the third quarter to make it a one-possession game at 22-14.
“We’ve made silly mistakes all year and it’s hard to battle over top of those,” said O-G coach Ken Schriner. “Offensively we’re just not getting it done, our defense played outstanding every game. It’s a credit to both teams, Defiance is just very well coached, they’ve done a great job at getting better at what they do. Travis has done a great job with those guys and I wish them the best in the playoffs. They’re gonna make a nice run and they’re gonna continue to get better.”
From there, the third-ranked scoring defense in the WBL did its job, forcing a punt and a turnover on downs with 2:14 left in the contest to seal a streak-snapping victory in the final home contest of 2022.
“I told our guys before the game and all week that O-G is so well-coached and they’ve been in games like this all year,” said Cooper. “They find ways to hang around and we let them back in. Our guys were able to find a way to seal the deal.”
Castillo finished with 100 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving with three total TDs to lead the DHS offense while Craig Nichols had 91 yards on 12 carries.
“We were just trying to win this one for our seniors and our guys weren’t scared, they played through and kept blocking their butts off,” said Castillo. “It’s a great feeling to come up with big plays in our last game at home.”
OGHS DHS
First Downs 154 292
Rushing Yards 21-56 38-202
Passing Yards 98 90
Total Yards 154 292
Passing 11-24-0 8-18-2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties 1-5 3-30
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 6 8 0 — 14
Defiance 9 13 0 0 — 22
D — Safety (blocked punt).
D — Castillo 6-run (Gmutza kick).
D — Castillo 19-pass from Zipfel (Gmutza kick).
OG — Ross 36-interception return (pass failed).
D — Castillo 14-pass from Zipfel (kick blocked).
OG — Morman 2-run (Morman run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ottawa-Glandorf — Rump 17-52; Kuhlman 2-4; Morman 2-0. Defiance — Castillo 22-100; Nichols 12-91; Zipfel 2-11; Rubio 1-1; Wilder 1-(-1). PASSING: Ottawa-Glandorf 11-24-0-98. Defiance — Zipfel 8-18-2-90. RECEIVING: Aldrich 3-27; Rump 3-22; Ross 2-22; Morman 2-18; Schroeder 1-9. Defiance — Phillips 3-18; Castillo 2-32; Wilder 2-8; Miller 1-32.
