CELINA — Despite a second-quarter lightning delay, Defiance would not be denied on Friday night in Celina as the Blue Bulldogs earned win No. 3 on the season with a bruising 28-19 victory over the hosts in Western Buckeye League action.
The running game was the impetus for Defiance (3-5, 2-5 WBL) as Defiance rattled off 204 yards on the ground and over 300 yards of total offense with a youthful backfield. Sophomore Brogan Castillo battered his way to 118 yards on 15 carries, scoring in both the first and third quarters for the Blue and White. Freshman Anthony Wilder had a team-high 22 totes for 66 yards while fellow freshman Brez Zipfel got his first varsity start and tossed a pair of TDs.
“We see it every day in practice. He’s a hard-charging, tough-nosed kid and he gets the tough yards,” lauded Defiance head coach Travis Cooper of the efforts from Castillo and the backfield. “I think it’s a good mix between him and Anthony … It’s a pleasure to have guys like that.”
Up just a point at halftime against Celina (1-7, 1-6 WBL), Defiance broke things open with a 32-yard sprint to paydirt from Castillo to put the visiting Bulldogs up 21-13.
After forcing a Celina punt, Defiance put the game away for good as Zipfel led an 11-play scoring drive before finding senior Bailey DeTray for a five-yard strike with 43 seconds left in the third stanza that put Defiance up 28-13.
“He’s getting better every day, he’s his own worst critic when he has a struggle,” said Cooper of the freshman QB’s outing, which finished with a line of 105 yards on 9-of-15 passing with two TDs and two interceptions. “I thought he did a really nice job of keeping some drives alive with some key throws.”
The first half saw a flurry of scoring across the opening stanza as both squads traded TDs on the first three possessions. Jaden King ripped off a 52-yard touchdown for Celina to stake an early lead but Defiance countered back with an 11-play, 61-yard TD drive, capped by a one-yard scoring dive from Castillo.
Celina took the lead back on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 2:35 left in the first quarter to go up 13-7 and took that lead into the second stanza before a lightning strike in the area caused a 30-minute delay just 15 seconds into the second quarter.
Out of the break, Defiance took full advantage. A third-and-13 situation was resolved with a pass interference call on Celina and an 11-yard pass from Zipfel to DeTray got the Bulldogs inside the hosts’ 40 and three plays later, Zipfel found fellow freshman Anthony Wilder on a screen pass for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put Defiance on top.
Ranked 19th in the Division III Region 10 computer points entering week eight, Defiance will get a chance at some points-rich victories to round out the year as the Bulldogs visit 5-3 Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday before rounding out the regular season with 5-3 Wapakoneta on Senior Night at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
DHS CHS
First Downs 20 8
Rushing Yards 46-204 16-128
Passing Yards 105 147
Total Yards 309 275
Passing 9-15-2 13-17-1
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 5-35 8-75
Defiance 7 7 14 0 — 28
Celina 13 0 0 6 — 19
C — King 57-run (kick failed).
D — Castillo 3-run (Thompson kick).
C — Rammel 12-pass from Adams (Jones kick).
D — Wilder 35-pass from Zipfel (Thompson kick).
D — Castillo 32-run (Thompson kick).
D — DeTray 5-pass from Zipfel (Thompson kick).
D — Song 48-pass from Adams (Thompson kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Wilder 22-66; Castillo 15-118; Zipfel 5-9; Kellermyer 3-6; Hale 1-5. Celina — King 11-112; Adams 4-18; Loera 1-(-2). PASSING: Defiance — Zipfel 9-15-2-105. Celina — Adams 13-17-1-147. RECEIVING: Defiance — Philips 2-30; DeTray 2-16; Kellermyer 2-13; Wilder 1-35; Liffick 1-7; Tracy 1-4. Celina — Rammel 5-43; Song 4-29; Faber 1-45; King 1-4.
