VAN WERT — Though Defiance moved the ball into Van Wert territory, the Bulldogs were stifled repeatedly during Friday’s WBL road trip, a 36-0 setback.
The Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2 WBL) were behind the eight-ball early as Maddox Crutchfield returned the opening kickoff 88 yards to paydirt for Van Wert (3-0, 2-0 WBL). A DHS 3-and-out set up a 45-yard TD from QB Aidan Pratt to Garret Gunter to put the Cougars up 14-0 just 2:27 into the contest.
Defiance drove to the Van Wert five before stalling on fourth down and after a short punt started its next drive at the Van Wert 27, the Cougar defense again held firm and forced a turnover.
In the second period, an 11-play drive came up fruitless at the VW 27 before the host Cougars came up with back-to-back interceptions late in the second quarter to enter the half up 28-0.
Defiance was led by senior receiver Brian Phillips, who caught eight passes for 91 yards and made an interception on defense. Brez Zipfel was 18-of-31 for 157 yards and two interceptions.
Senior running back Craig Nichols, a move-in from Alabama, was solid in his first action with the Bulldogs with 61 yards rushing on 13 carries while averaging 26 yards on three kick returns.
Pratt was 14-of-22 for 218 yards and two scores while rushing for 90 yards on 14 totes to lead the Cougars while Gunter caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Brylen Parker had two rushing TDs on six attempts.
Defiance will look to regroup with a second straight road contest against Lima Shawnee (1-2, 1-1 WBL).
Defiance 0 0 0 0 — 0
Van Wert 14 14 0 8 — 36
VW — Crutchfield 88-kick return (McCracken kick).
VW — Gunter 45-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
VW — Parker 3-run (McCracken kick).
VW — Campbell 27-pass from Pratt (McCracken kick).
