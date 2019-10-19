OTTAWA — Though it’s barely the time elapsed between a few plays, 27 seconds made all the difference in Friday’s Western Buckeye League matchup at Ottawa-Glandorf.
The host Titans scored two touchdowns within 27 seconds of each other in the final minutes of the first half to blow open a tight contest with Defiance and roll to a 38-7 win to move closer towards a potential league crown.
“We had kind of a slow start there but I thought our kids settled in and started playing decent football,” said Defiance head coach Kevin Kline. “Right before half there, it just killed us. That big punt return hurt us and then we had the turnover and instead of going in 14-7 it ends up being 28-7 and we’re battling back.”
O-G (7-1, 7-0 WBL) led just 14-7 after a touchdown pass from Aaron Cruz to Tyrel Goings halved the lead with 8:49 left to go in the first half following a pounding 14-play, 80-yard drive.
“That drive absolutely took the momentum of the game and the craziness of the game,” said O-G mentor Ken Schriner, whose Titans can clinch at least a share of the WBL title with a win against Kenton on Friday. “For us to get those two scores that are right up back-to-back at half, it’s huge. Those momentum things, sometimes they go for you and sometimes they go against you.”
The Titans and Bulldogs (2-6, 2-5 WBL) then traded punts on the next four possessions before a special teams play sparked the O-G explosion.
Titan speedster Jarrod Beach returned a punt 63 yards to the Bulldog 12 and a late hit moved the ball even closer, setting up an easy pitch-and-catch TD from QB Jacob Balbaugh to Beach to make it 21-7.
On the very first play of Defiance’s next possession, pressure on Cruz forced an interception that freshman Cy Rump returned to the Bulldog 17. Two plays later, Balbaugh called his own number and upped the O-G lead to 28-7, demoralizing a feisty Bulldog squad going into the break.
From there, the Bulldogs were forced to take to the air to try and play catch-up and the Titan defense stiffened, picking off Cruz twice in the second half as O-G held Defiance scoreless.
“It’s not a lack of effort on our part,” said Kline. “We actually ran a couple of plays tonight where I thought we executed really well. We had some opportunities again to score, there’s just times where we just have mental lapses and make that big mistake that we just can’t overcome.”
Defiance did have one opportunity right before the halftime break, as a Zac Loose kick return to the Defiance 47 provided a chance with 37 seconds left. Following a 24-yard completion to Caden Kline and a defensive pass interference call in the end zone, the Bulldogs had one final play with five seconds left at the Titan 7. O-G’s defense held yet again, sacking Cruz to end the threat.
Brennan Blevins came up big in a solid start for the Titans, catching the first four passes sent his way from Balbaugh, including touchdown receptions on passes from 32 and 21 yards away. The 5-11 junior finished with five catches for 110 yards and a score.
“I know the score’s not indicative of it but I don’t think we’re that far off,” said Kline of competing with the top of the league down the stretch as Defiance hosts Wapakoneta (7-1, 6-1 WBL) on Friday before traveling to 6-2 St. Marys (5-2) in week 10. “We obviously do have some things we need to work on and when you turn the ball over that doesn’t help your team out. That’s one of the things we always emphasize and that’s why you’ve got to take care of the football.”
O-G finishes the year at Kenton on Friday before hosting Wapakoneta in week 10.
DHS OGHS
First Downs 9 9
Rushing Yards 28-75 26-160
Passing Yards 119 202
Total Yards 194 362
Passing 11-26-3 13-15-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 7-41 5-23
Defiance 0 7 0 0 — 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 14 10 0 — 38
OG — Blevins 32-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).
OG — Blevins 21-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).
D — Goings 8-pass from Cruz (Hutcheson kick).
OG — Beach 7-pass from Balbaugh (Alt kick).
OG — Balbaugh 2-run (Alt kick).
OG — Alt 28-field goal.
OG — Heebsh 25-run (Alt kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Rey 10-36; Cruz 10-17; Kellermyer 3-8; Kline 2-6; McDonald 1-5; Sweeney 1-3; Thompson 1-0. Ottawa-Glandorf — Heebsh 8-88; Balbaugh 7-(-5); Schnipke 5-27; Fenbert 3-47; Recker 2-3; Jordan 1-0. PASSING: Defiance — Cruz 10-23-3-116; Davis 1-3-0-3. Ottawa-Glandorf — Balbaugh 13-15-0-202. RECEIVING: Defiance — Goings 3-43; Kline 3-35; Rey 2-7; Sweeney 1-26; Haynes 1-3; Rivera 1-1. Ottawa-Glandorf — Blevins 5-110; Beach 5-46; Kaufman 2-37; Buddelmeyer 1-9.
