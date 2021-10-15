OTTAWA — A second-quarter surge, aided by Defiance miscues, was the turning point for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans picked up their sixth win of the season in shutout fashion with a 34-0 blanking of the Bulldogs on a soggy Friday night.
A rainy week left slippery conditions on the field in Ottawa but a tough O-G defense smothered Defiance (3-6, 2-6 WBL) on offense to the tune of just 132 total yards. Down just 7-0 after one quarter, O-G running back Ian Fenbert darted his way to paydirt from 13 yards away to double up the lead at 14-0 with 1:40 gone in the second stanza.
Even within two scores, the tide turned in a negative way for Defiance as on second down, senior Caleb Kuhlman snared an interception off a throw from DHS freshman quarterback Brez Zipfel and raced in for a touchdown to make it a 20-0 ballgame in what seemed like the blink of an eye.
O-G (6-3, 6-2 WBL) then recovered a Defiance fumble on the Bulldogs’ next possession and on the very first play following the turnover, Titan QB Landen Jordan called long distance and found Cy Rump for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
Defiance picked up a first down on a roughed punt call but after turning the ball over on downs, Jordan shut the door for O-G with a 44-yard pass to sophomore wideout Colin White to cap off a 27-point surge and put the Titans up 34-0 with 4:11 until halftime.
That score held up with the running clock rule in effect in the second half, sending O-G to its third straight win and sixth in seven games since dropping its first two contests of the season.
Jordan finished with 176 pass yards and two TDs while rushing for 33 yards and a score. Fenbert tallied a team-best 85 yards on 11 totes while White caught five passes for 83 yards.
Anthony Wilder’s 34 yards on 15 carries paced the DHS offense as Brogan Castillo chipped in 29 yards on seven carries. Senior Kam’Ron Rivera caught a team-best three passes for 23 yards.
Defiance will return home for its final contest of the season on senior night against Wapakoneta (7-2) while Ottawa-Glandorf will travel to winless Kenton.
DHS OGHS
First Downs 10 14
Rushing Yards 33-88 23-126
Passing Yards 44 176
Total Yards 132 302
Passing 7-12-1 9-17-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties 1-5 1-15
Defiance 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 27 0 0 — 34
OG — Jordan 17-run (D. Birkemeier kick).
OG — Fenbert 13-run (D. Birkemeier kick).
OG — C. Kuhlman interception-return (kick blocked).
OG — Rump 52-pass from Jordan (D. Birkemeier kick).
OG — White 44-pass from Jordan (D. Birkemeier kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Defiance — Wilder 15-34; Castillo 7-29; Zipfel 4-(-2); Kellermyer 2-24; Rodenberger 2-0; Hale 1-3; Rivera 1-0; Walter 1-0. Ottawa-Glandorf — Fenbert 11-85; Jordan 6-33; Thomas 4-(-1); Rump 2-9. PASSING: Defiance — Zipfel 7-12-1-44. Ottawa-Glandorf — Jordan 9-15-0-176; Schroeder 0-2-0-0. RECEIVING: Defiance — Rivera 3-23; Kellermyer 2-4; Phillips 1-11; Liffick 1-6. Ottawa-Glandorf — White 5-83; Kuhlman 3-41; Rump 1-52.
