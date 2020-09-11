SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Defiance defense put on a magnificent display Friday night in the Bulldogs’ Western Buckeye League tilt at Lima Shawnee.
Unfortunately for the visitors, the offense didn’t have the same play-making spark as Defiance dropped a heartbreaking 7-0 decision to fall to 0-3 on the season.
“It’s frustrating because I think we executed some things really well tonight,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline of the disappointing loss for the Bulldogs, squandering by far the team’s best defensive showing of the season. “The penalty bug bit us for the first time this year, a lot of big plays got wiped out. It would be easy for our kids to give up but I saw a lot of heart, a lot of fight and a lot of determination”
Defiance had its opportunities, driving to the Indian 10 in the second quarter before a sack and a penalty eventually derailed a drive with no points.
The key play for the Indians came on the opening drive of the second half.
Shawnee (2-1) drove the opening kickoff 52 yards in nine plays, winding nearly half the third quarter off the clock. However, on a fourth-and-10 play for the Indian offense, a seemingly legal deflection from a Defiance defensive back was flagged for pass interference to keep the Shawnee drive alive and set up an eight-yard touchdown run from Indian QB Tyler Windau.
The contest featured plenty of hard hits and defensive playmaking, something that pleased Kline, despite the setback.
“I felt like our kids were getting after it defensively, they were aggressive getting to the ball,” lauded Kline of his defense, which held Shawnee to 165 total yards. “We proved we can play physical football. I was pleased with the effort and the physicality, we just didn’t do enough to win.”
Penalties were a bugaboo for DHS, which had a holding call wipe a 50-plus-yard kick return from Drew Kellermyer in the third quarter off the board.
After Shawnee appeared to have the DHS defense on its heels, however, the Bulldogs came up with a Gavin Hale interception right in front of its own sideline to stifle the Tribe on the last play of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs pushed through adversity, even driving to the Shawnee 23 early in the fourth period. A fourth-and-one dive up the middle from QB Drew Davis was stuffed, however, as a youthful but stingy Shawnee defense held tight.
Defiance forced a pair of key punts in the fourth quarter to keep their hopes alive and got one last chance at a thrilling win by forcing a punt and taking over at their own 11 with 30 seconds to go.
Two first downs weren’t enough, however, as a deep ball down the sideline went out of bounds with the clock at zeroes to give Shawnee a hard-fought win.
“I know we’re sitting at 0-3 but I hope the guys continue to show that resiliency,” noted Kline, whose Bulldogs will return home for back-to-back home games against Kenton and Elida the next two weeks. “There’s still room for improvement. If we keep working hard, people will get a chance to see what we’re capable of doing by the end of the year.”
Defiance 0 0 0 0 – 0
Shawnee 0 0 7 0 – 7
S — Windau 8-run (kick good).
