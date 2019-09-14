Following a tight loss to rival Napoleon and an evenly-matched first-half against unbeaten Van Wert, Defiance hoped Friday’s league tilt against Lima Shawnee would continue a positive progression in the third game of a three-game homestand to start the year.
The Indians had other ideas, however, improving to 3-0 on the young season thanks to a stifling defensive effort in a 31-6 rout of the host Bulldogs.
Lima Shawnee (3-0, 2-0 WBL) held Defiance to 145 total yards, including just 53 yards on the ground and just 11 to fullback Tyrel Goings.
“That first half was like we didn’t show up to play,” lamented Defiance head coach Kevin Kline. “We had a lot of trouble stopping the run game up front and I thought we’d be a little bit tougher.
“Honestly in that first half, we got outcoached and we got outplayed. We kinda settled in in the second half and were at least able to stalemate them but by that point, they just grind up the clock.”
The three-man output from running backs Will Roberson and Peyton Wilson, along with QB John Barker, was plenty of offense for the Indians in the first half, combining for 154 yards on the ground and all three Tribe touchdowns.
The trio finished with 218 total rushing yards, headlined by Roberson’s 140 yards and a score on 15 totes.
“We couldn’t block that Bean kid all night,” said Kline, referring to defensive lineman Matt Bean, a 6-6, 265-pound senior. “He was living in our backfield. So overall, there’s a lot of things to do and work on. I think our kids responded well after the half but we might have taken a step back this week.”
First down was especially kind to Shawnee, with Roberson ripping off a 46-yard run on the first play of Shawnee’s second drive and a 23-yard run on a drive eventually snuffed out by an interception of Barker by senior Defiance DB Caden Kline.
The first half proved to be a disappointing opening for the Bulldogs as Defiance managed just a pair of first-half first downs and 46 total yards of offense.
A pair of turnovers didn’t help the cause, including a mishandled hook-and-ladder attempt with 13 seconds left in the half. The loose ball was recovered with four ticks to go at the DHS 25, giving the Indians a chance at more points.
Senior kicker Jacob Vorhees, who also saw time at receiver and defensive back on the night for Shawnee, booted through a 42-yard field goal as time expired, tacking on three more points to increase the Indians’ lead to 24-0.
Defiance, which had not crossed the Shawnee 45 at any point in the game, finally put together an offensive drive of substance starting late in the third period.
Following Kline’s second interception of Barker on the night, the Bulldogs drove 89 yards in 16 plays, capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from Aaron Cruz to Kline to spoil the Shawnee shutout.
The Bulldogs’ ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful and Barker capped things off with a 14-yard touchdown run with 4:02 left in regulation to cap off the Indians’ third straight win to start the year.
“It’s always disappointing when you come out and you’re flat,” said Kline. “They took that first drive, went down and scored on us. You want to see how your kids respond after that and we had that quick three-and out. Tonight exposed a lot of things in terms of our physicality. We’ve got to get more physical on both sides of the ball and just try to get better.”
For Defiance, a stretch of four road games in five weeks awaits as a long trip to Kenton will be next on the docket on Friday.
“The way things are, maybe that’s what we need,” joked Kline. “Maybe we just need to shake it up a little bit. Our league’s tough though, there’s not a lot of breaks in there.”
Meanwhile, Shawnee will have its biggest battle yet against fellow unbeaten Wapakoneta on Friday at home.
SHS DHS
First Downs 18 9
Rushing Yards 35-245 22-53
Passing Yards 99 92
Total Yards 344 145
Passing 9-15-2 11-21-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties 8-70 3-15
Lima Shawnee 14 10 0 7 — 31
Defiance 0 0 0 6 — 6
LS — Barker 4-run (Vorhees kick).
LS — Wilson 5-run (Vorhees kick).
LS — Roberson 3-run (Vorhees kick).
LS — Vorhees 42-field goal.
D — Kline 17-pass from Cruz (pass failed).
LS — Barker 14-run (Vorhees kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Lima Shawnee — Roberson 15-140; Barker 9-32; Wilson 7-46; Hefner 2-9; Noonan 1-16; Spyker 1-2. Defiance — Goings 9-11; Kline 5-30; Cruz 3-(-10); McDonald 2-14; Kellermyer 1-6; Hale 1-4; Rey 1-(-2). PASSING: Lima Shawnee: Barker 9-15-2-99. Defiance — Cruz 11-21-1-92. RECEIVING: Lima Shawnee — Vorhees 4-48; Hefner 2-17; Bean 1-19; Cowan 1-9; Wilson 1-6. Defiance — Goings 5-14; Kline 4-26; Rivera 2-16; McDonald 1-20; Kellermyer 1-16; Mitchell 1-4.
