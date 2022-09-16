It wasn’t quite perfect but Defiance had plenty to be proud of to start off a five-week homestand on Friday at Fred J. Brown Stadium against Kenton.
With members of the 1997 state championship team in attendance in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the title, the Bulldogs put together a dominant performance by holding Kenton’s offense scoreless in a 42-6 home hammering.
A lost fumble in the endzone after being pinned at their own two was the only major miscue for the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-2 WBL) en route to a second straight victory and the progrma’s first home win against Kenton since 2006.
“It’s nice to get a victory here at home and stack a win after a win last week,” said Cooper, whose Bulldogs racked up 297 yards rushing and held Kenton to 212 yards of offense. “We came out right from the get-go and drove it down and scored and established some momentum. I thought there were numerous guys that really stepped up and our guys played really, really well.”
The tone was set early against Kenton (1-4, 1-3 WBL), as the Bulldogs rolled 68 yards downfield with 65 of the yeards coming on the ground. Craig Nichols darted down the right sideline from 29 yards out to draw first blood for Defiance and put the Bulldogs up 7-0 just 2:57 into the contest.
After a punt was downed at the Defiance two yard line late in the period, blocking miscues allowed Kenton to swarm running back Brogan Castillo in the endzone and a resulting fumble was recovered by the Wildcats to trim the edge to 7-6.
That was as close as Kenton got, however, as Defiance struck quickly on back-to-back possessions. On a second-and-17 following a holding penalty, Brogan Castillo took a draw play nearly untouched through the heart of the Kenton defense for a 25-yard score. On Kenton’s ensuing possession, a fourth-down punt saw sophomore Abel Rubio burst through the line, block the kick and snare the ball out of the air while racing untouched to paydirt to stretch the lead to 21-6 with 7:31 until halftime.
After another Kenton punt, a 25-yard Nichols run set up a 13-yard surge from Castillo to put Defiance up three scores and keep the Bulldog battering going.
“We tried to do some things (in the pass game) to keep them honest but we knew that Brogan was just running like a brute like he normally does,” said Cooper. “Craig was as well. Numerous guys did a good job that probably won’t show up in the stat sheet. I thought our receivers blocks as well as they’ve blocked all year. Those are the things that sometimes get overlooked and those are the things that you need to do to win games.”
Castillo was dominant on the ground for the Bulldogs, racking up 163 yards on 17 carries while finding the endzone twice. Nichols was stellar as well, needing just 13 carries to reach 108 yards with a pair of touchdowns in his third game as a Bulldog. QB Brez Zipfel was an efficient 7-of-12 for 71 yards without an interception while receiver Brian Phillips connected with tight end Christian Commisso for a 23-yard touchdown on a reverse pass in the third quarter.
For Cooper and the Bulldogs, the environment and the state champions in attendance added a boost to the team pregame.
“I talked with the kids and told them there’s some guys coming back that maybe haven’t watched a Defiance football game since they graduated,” said Cooper. “I asked them, ‘what impression are you going to make?’ We wanted to make sure they came back and had a good experience and they can be proud about Defiance football that it’s in good hands with our players.”
Defiance will play at home again in week six against the Elida Bulldogs (4-1, 3-1 WBL), which suffered their first loss of the season against Celina on Friday.
KHS DHS
First Downs 11 19
Rushing Yards 30-85 36-297
Passing Yards 127 94
Total Yards 212 391
Passing 12-26-0 8-13-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties 7-60 6-60
Kenton 6 0 0 0 — 6
Defiance 7 21 7 7 — 42
D — Nichols 29-run (Gmutza kick).
K — Johnston fumble recovery (kick failed).
D — Castillo 25-run (Gmutza kick).
D — Rubio blocked punt ( (Gmutza kick).
D — Castillo 13-run (Gmutza kick).
D — Commisso 23-pass from Phillips ( (Gmutza kick).
D — Nichols 6-run (Gmutza kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Kenton — Wilkinson 22-87; Johnston 4-(-26); Lawrence 2-22; Rogel 2-2. Defiance — Castillo 17-163; Nichols 13-108; Rubio 2-28; Zipfel 1-5; Gomez 1-0; Fitch 1-0. PASSING: Kenton — Johnston 12-16-0-127. Defiance — Zipfel 7-12-0-71; Phillips 1-1-0-23. RECEIVING: Kenton — Lawrence 5-64; Kleman 2-28; Howard 4-14; Koo. Johnston 1-21. Defiance — Phillips 2-50; Commisso 2-28; Castillo 2-10; Wilder 1-9; Nichols 1-(-3).
