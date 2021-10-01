For the third time in four weeks, Defiance found itself in a winnable battle in the Western Buckeye League in Friday’s homecoming clash with Lima Bath at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, that battle went the other way for the Blue and White as the invading Wildcats held off a fourth-stanza surge from Defiance and picked up a 17-13 road win.
The defensive slugfest saw Defiance out-gain the Wildcats 199-170 as both sides were held under 200 yards offensively and the Bulldog defense came up with key stops all game long.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors and they know their opportunities to play on this field are diminishing,” said DHS coach Travis Cooper. “We told them at the half, we were in the game but they’re not going to give it to you. You’ve got to take it, and we ended up getting some things going in the second half.
“I mention this all the time and the little things in games like this are huge and you could probably point to five or six different things … and it’s a different game. I was proud of the way our kids fought tonight.”
Down 17-6 at the half, Defiance (2-5, 1-5 WBL) showed some fight in the third period as Bath (5-2, 4-2 WBL) completed a 23-yard pass into Bulldog territory to Ty Sibert but senior defensive back Brian Phillips ripped the ball out of Sibert’s hands as the two fell to the ground and regained possession for Defiance.
The Bulldogs rewarded the heady play with a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive to wind the last 6 minutes off the third-quarter clock, capped by freshman Anthony Wilder’s bruising three-yard push to paydirt.
Down 17-13 in the fourth quarter, gut-check time came for Defiance with Bath facing a fourth-and-four at the Defiance 49. A pass from QB Ian Armentrout to Cody Vandemark was tipped incomplete to turn the ball over on downs and give Defiance a shot.
A key sack on third down at the Bath 46 cost the Bulldogs 11 yards and a punt but again the DHS defense held firm, forcing Bath to go three-and-out with 7:08 remaining.
“Boy we have a gritty group,” said Cooper. “The size discrepancy was huge and our guys just battled. It reminds me of some of the old Defiance teams when I was here as an assistant, we would go into a lot of games and we were undersized but our kids really grind and work hard and they don’t give up.”
The stage was set for a breakthrough moment for Defiance, as the hosts matriculated 38 yards to the Bath 38 on eight plays with 2:48 left. Freshman QB Brez Zipfel, who came on for the second half under center, threw to senior Kam’Ron Rivera on the right side as the ball was tipped, caught then popped out ahead of the sticks. Rivera was ruled down before the ball came out and the Bulldogs had life.
However, Bath senior defensive tackle Tyshon Davis broke free and sacked Zipfel for a 14-yard loss and a fourth-down prayer wasn’t answered as Defiance took its second straight loss.
Missed opportunities plagued the Bulldogs in the first half as Defiance drove from the Bath 45 to the three before being stuffed on fourth down on its first offensive possession. A partially blocked on Bath’s three-and-out set the Bulldogs up at the Wildcat 25 where again a drive stalled.
The DHS defense gave Defiance another chance that they finally cashed in on as senior Keagan Villarreal pounced on a Cody Vandemark fumble at the Bath 14. Four plays later, sophomore Brogan Castillo broke through for a seven-yard TD run to give Defiance first blood.
Bath stiffened in the second stanza, holding Defiance to just 26 yards offensively while picking up a pair of touchdown passes in the red zone from Ian Armentrout to fellow senior Carter Parlapiano. The DHS defense stood firm in the period, however, as a lost fumble at the Bulldog 20 only resulted in two yards gained as Bath settled for a 35-yard field goal.
Wilder led the DHS rushing game with 37 yards on 13 totes while Brogan Castillo had 32 yards on the ground. Rivera had a season-high 57 yards on four receptions, including a key 37-yard haul-in down the right sideline in the second half.
“Winning is what cure’s all and losing is not acceptable,” noted Cooper. “We’re making strides but I’m never going to be happy when we’re on the short end of the scoreboard.”
Zipfel finished with a solid line of 7-of-9 passing for 76 yards and no turnovers in varsity action.
Next up for Defiance is a trip to 1-6 Celina in week eight action while Bath will host 5-2 Wapakoneta.
LBHS DHS
First Downs 11 13
Rushing Yards 27-86 36-101
Passing Yards 84 98
Total Yards 170 199
Passing 10-17-0 10-18-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties 6-55 3-35
Bath 0 17 0 0 — 17
Defiance 0 6 7 0 — 13
D- Castillo 7-run (Thompson kick no good).
B- Sibert 11-pass from Armentrout (Liles kick).
B- Liles 35-field goal.
B- Parlapiano 8-pass from Armentrout (Liles kick).
D- Wilder 3-run (Thompson kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Bath — Armentrout 13-56; Parlapiano 13-28; Sibert 1-2. Defiance — Wilder 13-37; Castillo 9-32; Miller 6-29; Hale 4-19; Kellermyer 2-9; Zipfel 2-(-25). PASSING: Bath — Armentrout 10-17-0-84. Defiance — Zipfel 7-9-0-76; Miller 3-9-0-22. RECEIVING: Bath — Sibert 4-44; Parlapiano 3-18; Blaine Albright 1-9; Vandemark 1-7; Myers 1-6. Defiance — Rivera 4-57; Kellermyer 2-15; Liffick 2-10; Tracy 1-10; Phillips 1-6.
