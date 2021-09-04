HAMLER — Columbus Grove used a crucial kickoff return to counter Patrick Henry in winning a non-league matchup of early unbeatens.
Grove (3-0) scored on its first possession on a two-year run by Colin Metzger with 6:20 left in the first quarter, before adding a 23-yard field goal by Division I college recruit Rece Verhoff shortly thereafter.
But PH’s defense stiffened, with the Patriots (2-1) using back a short TD run by Ray Moreno late in the first half to cut CG’s lead to 10-7. And they were poised to take the lead midway through the third quarter, with a first and goal from the nine yard line, but an intercepted pass in the end zone ended the drive.
Grove then drove to the PH five, but a Bulldog fumble turned the ball back to the Patriots. Although PH could not score on the following possession, QB Nash Meyer hit Landon Jonson on a pass for an 84-yard TD and a 14-10 Patriot lead with 9:46 remaining.
Back came Grove, with Jackson Schroeder returning the subsequent kickoff 90 yards for a TD to take the lead again. The PAT kick was missed, giving the Bulldogs a 16-14 lead before Verhoff connected on a 42-yard field late in the fourth quarter to extend the advantage to 19-14.
The Patriots were subsequently stopped on downs on a fourth and one at CG’s 45-yard line and had one more chance after getting the ball back with 1:02 left on their own 24-yard line. But an interception effectively ended the game.
PH QB Nash Meyer completed 22 of 38 passes for 279 yards, but threw three interceptions. Johnson was his top target, catching nine balls for 140 yards while Alden Behrman caught three for 82 yards.
Brenton Renner threw for 143 yards for Grove on eight of 14 passing while Metzger led the ground game with 85 yards on 31 carries.
Overall, PH outgained Grove, 322-220 and also had more first downs, 12-9.
Columbus Grove 10 0 0 9 — 19
Patrick Henry 0 7 0 7 — 14
CG — Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG — Verhoff 23-yard field goal.
PH — Moreno 1-run (Moreno kick).
PH — Johnson 84-pass from Meyer (Moreno kick).
CG — Schroeder 90-yard kickoff run (conversion failed).
CG — Verhoff 42-yard field goal.
Wauseon 20, Napoleon 14 (OT)
NAPOLEON — Wauseon held the lead most of the way in its annual battle with Napoleon, but needed overtime to put away the Wildcats.
Wauseon started the game well when Sam Smith took the opening kickoff 92 days for a touchdown. And the Indians still led 14-6 entering the fourth quarter.
However, Napoleon tied the game with a fourth quarter TD pass from Blake Wolf to Caleb Stoner and a two-point conversation with 5:14 left.
Wauseon could have won the game in regulation with a late field, but a 26-year attempt was missed with only seconds left, sending the game into overtime.
Nevertheless, the Indians scored first on their OT possession on a short run by Bryson Stump while Napoleon was stopped on 4th and three, ending the game.
The Indians moved the ball well through the air, with QB Elijah McLeod throwing for 355 yards on 26 of 38 passing. Jonas Tester caught 10 of those passes for 140 yards while Jude Armstrong hauled in eight for 86 yards.
Wauseon totaled negative yardage on the ground, but still outgained Napoleon, 341-187.
Wolf threw for 81 yards on eight of 16 passes for the Wildcats while Jacob Aguilar was the leading rusher with 48 yards on 12 carries.
Wauseon 7 0 7 0 6 — 20
Napoleon 6 0 0 8 0 — 14
W — Smith 92-yard kickoff return (Rodriguez kick).
N — Williams 45-pass from Rubenstein (conversion failed).
W — Armstrong 27-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
N — Stoner 13-pass from Wolf (Rubenstein pass from Wolf).
W — Stump 1-run (conversion failed).
Bryan 42, Fairview 12
SHERWOOD — Bryan bolted to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 42-12 non-league win over Fairview.
The Golden Bears (2-1) outgained Fairview (0-3), 372-221, and received a strong outing from QB Jase Kepler, who passed for 265 yards and four TDs on 18 of 25. His top receiver was Trenton Wolfe with 116 yards on five catches.
Korbin Shepherd also rushed for 74 yards on 21 carries and two TDs for Bryan.
Fairview QB Brady Karzynow completed 10 of 22 passes for 116 yards.
Bryan 20 15 7 0 — 42
Fairview 0 6 6 0 — 12
B -Shepherd 5-run (Brown kick).
B — Herold 6-pass from Kepler (conversion failed).
B — Jackson 9-pass from Kepler (Brown kick).
B — Shepherd 5-run (Brown kick).
F — Minic 18-pass from Williams (conversion failed).
B — Herold 7-pass from Kepler (Shepherd run).
B — Wolfe 85-pass from Kepler (Brown kick).
F — Smith 17-pass from Karzynow (conversion failed).
Bluffton 25, Ayersville 18
Bluffton took an 18-0 to halftime on Friday against Ayersivlle and never looked back, defeating the Pilots 25-13.
Bluffton was led by their running game and primairly by running back Nate Schadt who had 181 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Ayerville quarterback Jakob Trevino was 13-of-27 through the air for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also added 66 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown on the ground as well.
Running backOwen Berner led the Pilots on the ground with 16 carries for 115 yards.
The Pilots fall to 2-1 on the season with the loss as they head in to GMC play next week.
Bluffton 6 12 7 0 — 25
Ayersville 0 0 7 6 — 13
B — Schaadt 53-run (conversion failed).
B — Schaadt 44-run (conversion failed).
B — Schaadt 2-run (conversion failed).
B — Worcester interception return (Meza kick).
A — Trevino 2-run (Young kick).
A — Dales 3-pass from Trevino (conversion failed).
Delta 49, Paulding 0
PAULDING — A 27-point quarter from Delta catapulted the Panthers to a 49-0 road victory over Paulding.
Delta outgained the Paulding 362-95 and were led by Josh Tresnan-Reighard, who had just 74 yards on 15 carries but notched three rushing touchdowns. Through the air it was James Ruple who went 5-of-7 for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Paulding was led by Sam Wood, who had 25 yards on five carries to lead the team in rushing. Quarterback Carter Evans threw just one pass, which was intercepted.
Paulding is now 0-3 on the season with the loss. Delta is 2-1.
Delta 7 27 0 15 — 49
Paulding 0 0 0 0 — 0
D — Davis 98-kickoff return (Smithers kick).
D — Tresnan-Reighard 4-run (Smithers kick).
D — Knapp 5-run (Smither kick).
D — Davis 20-pass from Ruple (Smithers kick).
D — Tresnan-Reighard 7-run (Smithers kick).
D — Tresnan-Reighard 2-run (Smithers kick).
D — Lintermoot 49-run (conversion good).
Otsego 40, Lib. Center 21
LIBERTY CENTER — After a 2-0 start to the season, Liberty Center fell 40-21 to Otsego on Friday for their first loss of the season.
The Knights, who made it to the state semifinals in Division V last year, were led to victory by running back Trent Leiter who totaled 296 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.
Liberty Center was led by Matthew Orr, who had 198 yards on the ground for two touchdowns on 17 carries. Zane Zeiter went 8-of-18 through the air for 111, a touchdown and three interceptions.
Otsego 7 12 7 14 — 40
Liberty Center 0 14 0 7 — 21
O — Leiter 18-run (Coon kick).
O — Simpson interception return (Coon kick).
LC — Orr 72-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Coon 34-yard field goal
O — Helberg 4-pass from Dzierwa (Coon kick).
O — Leiter 23-run (Coon kick).
O — Leiter 43-run (Coon kick).
LC — Chapa 58-run (Wymer kick).
Edon 60, Hicksville 6
EDON — The Hicksville Aces ran into a red-hot Edon passing attack in non-league play Friday night and the host Bombers rolled to a 60-6 victory.
Edon quarterback Drew Gallehue connected on 19 of 24 pass attempts for a total of 395 yards. Leading receivers for the Bombers were: Gannon Ripke, 164 yards; Hadyen Dye, 116 yards; and Ethan Steinke, 82 yards.
The host Bombers finished with 533 yards of total offense to only 32 yards for Hicksville.
Hicksville 6 0 0 0 — 6
Edon 22 25 7 6 — 60
E — Steinke 57-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
H — Mendoz 35-pass from Klima (conversion failed).
E — Ripke 5-pass from Gallehue (Kreischer kick).
E — Steinke 13-pass from Gallehue (two-point conversion pass).
E — Ripke 30-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
E — Ripke 99-pass from Gallehue (two-point conversion pass).
E — Dye 13-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
E — Sapp 40-yard interception return (Sapp kick).
E — Willis 30-pass from Sapp (conversion failed).
E — Sapp 13-run (conversion failed).
Antwerp 56, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus threw for three first-quarter touchdowns and Reid Lichty ran for another at the Archers jumped on top, 30-0 in the opening quarter. The host Cadets could never get untracked and wound up losing 56-0.
Antwerp rolled up 380 yards in total offense to just eight yards for Hilltop, which falls to 0-3.
Altimus finished the game completing 15 of 21 pass attempts for 260 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception. Jagger Landers led the Archers receiving corps with six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Lichty also led all ball-carriers in the game, rushing for 75 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Antwerp 30 13 7 6 — 56
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 — 0
A — Lichty 12-run (Altimus pass to Brewer).
A — Moore 25-pass from Altimus (Lichty run).
A — Landers 6-pass from Altimus (Lichty run).
A — Brewer 8-pass from Altimus (Altimus run).
A — Landers 17-pass from Altimus (Robinson kick).
A — Lichty 1-run (Robinson kick).
A — Lichty 4-run (Robinson kick).
A — Sholl 38-pass from Hines (conversion failed).
Crestview 22, Wayne Trace 15
HAVILAND — Winless Wayne Trace nearly pulled off an upset of undefeated Crestview on Friday, but ultimately fell 22-15 at the hands of the Knights.
The loss puts Wayne Trace at 0-3 on the season. Crestview moves to 3-0 with the victory.
A 3-yard run from J.J. Ward put the Knights on the board first in the opening quarter. Wayne Trace answered with a safety on a Trevon Barton sack with only 31 seconds left in the period.
Neither team scored again until the third quarter when Wayne Trace quarterback completed a pass to Race Price that went for 27 yards and the touchdowns to give the Raiders an 8-7 lead.
Crestview answered back immediately with an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown by Rontae Jackson. A successful two-point conversion try gave the Knights a 15-7 lead.
Ten seconds into the fourth quarter, Wenzlick found the endzone through the air again, this time to Tucker Antoine for four yards to tie the game at 15.
With just over six minutes left in the quarter, Ward found the endzone again for the Knights, and they never looked back getting away with the seven-point victory.
Wenzlick led the Raiders on offense, throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 39 passing. Jared Pierce led the Raiders on the ground, carrying the ball 12 times for 29 yards.
For Crestview, J.J Ward led the team in rushing with 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He also led the team in passing going 9 of 16 for 75 yards while throwing two interceptions.
Crestview 7 0 8 7 - 22
Wayne Trace 2 0 6 7 - 15
C- Ward 3-run (Kreischer kick).
WT- Barton-safety
WT- Price 27-pass from Wenzlick (conversion failed).
C- Jackson 83-kick return (Conversion good).
WT- Antoine 4-pass from Wenzlick (Osborn kick).
C- Ward 2-run (Kreischer kick).
Edgerton 48, Montpelier 7
MONTPELIER — Montpelier took an early 7-6 lead in the first quarter on Friday against Edgerton, but the Bulldogs ran off 42-unanswered points to take home a 48-7 win over the Locomotives.
Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts was the star of the game as he totaled five touchdowns on the night. He was 7 of 9 for 151 yards and three touchdowns through the air and carried the ball nine times for 61 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Kadyn Picillo caught only two passes in the game, but both went for touchdowns as he totaled 68 yards on the night. Carter Herman led the team in receiving with three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Warren Nichols led the Bulldogs on the ground with eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.
For Montpelier, they were led by Landon Brigle who carried the ball a whopping 42 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Edgerton 6 20 14 8 - 48
Montpelier 7 0 0 0 - 7
E- Nichols 75-run (conversion no good).
M- Brigle 47-run (Brigle kick).
E- Everetts 3-run (conversion no good).
E- Everetts 28-run (conversion no good).
E- Herman 20-pass from Everetts (conversion good).
E- Picillo 49-pass from Everetts (conversion good).
E- Picillo 19-pass from Everetts (conversion no good).
E- Roth 50-run (conversion good).
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7
ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf earned their first win of the season with 28-7 victory over WBL foe and previously undefeated Elida.
The Titans are now 1-2 on the season. Elida had yet to give up any points in their first two games before giving up 28 to the Titans.
Quarterback Landen Jordan led Ottawa-Glandorf going 7 of 15 for 101 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air while also adding 43 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Cy Rump led the team in rushing with 51 yards on 17 carries. Caleb Kuhlman led the team in receiving with four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, the Titans earned four interceptions off of Elida quarterback Jackson Covault.
The lone touchdown for Elida came on a 88-yard kickoff return by Dylan Dirkemeier.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 6 0 15 - 28
Elida 0 7 0 0 - 7
OG- Jordan 10-run (Macke kick).
OG- White 20-pass from Jordan (Macke kick no good).
E- Birkemeier 89-kick return (Hardeman kick).
OG- Fenbert 33-run (conversion good).
OG- Kuhlman 36-pass from Jordan (Macke kick).
Danbury 40, Holgate 0
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD — Holgate traveled to Ottawa County to take on Danbury for their season opener of 8-man football and fell 40-0 to the Lakers.
Hunter Gerschultz led the Tigers rushing for 60-yarrds on seven carries. Quarterback Xavier McCord was just 2 of 7 through the air for 17 yards.
Holgate 0 0 0 0 - 0
Danbury 8 16 8 8 - 40
D- Zelms 60-pass (Conversion good).
D- 82-pass (Conversion good).
D- 30-pass (Conversion good).
D- 1-run (Conversion good).
D- 35-run (Conversion good).
Other scores:
Archbold 41, Lake 14
Toledo Rogers 49, Swanton 0
