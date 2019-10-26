In their bid to earn the team’s first home win of the season, Defiance came up short against the 12th-ranked team in Division III as Wapakoneta romped to a 42-7 victory on the turf of Fred J. Brown Stadium on Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-7, 2-6 WBL) held the league co-leading Redskins (8-1, 7-1 WBL) scoreless on its first two possessions before stumbling with a lost fumble at their own 17. One play later, Evan Kaeck rumbled into the end zone to put Wapak up 7-0. Following a Bulldog punt, the DHS defense came up big for the third time, picking off Wapak QB Reed Merricle for the first time this season as Calvin Held grabbed a tipped pass at the Redskin 41.
An ensuing personal foul set Defiance up inside the Wapak 30 but two false starts on third down derailed the drive and Defiance didn’t threaten for a while.
On the very next play, Wapak sophomore receiver Braden Goulet raced 73 yards almost untouched to make the lead 14-0.
“I think the turnovers were the big difference tonight,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline, referring to a season-high five turnovers by the Bulldogs, including three lost fumbles. “That’s a really good ball team over there and we’ve always struggled kinda matching up with them. They’re a good test coming in and when you’re playing one of the top teams in the league you’ve got to take care of the football.
“You know, we had turnovers in all kinds of different ways tonight.”
Wapakoneta struck quickly on back-to-back second-quarter drives, as Kaeck hauled in a 45-yard TD pass down the middle and broke tackles for a 32-yard score with 2:31 to go until half to go up 28-0.
Turnovers ended drives at the Wapak 24, 45 and 12-yard-lines for the Bulldogs, which managed to avoid the shutout on a 29-yard completion from backup QB Drew Davis to Drew Kellermyer with 5:16 left in regulation. The Bulldogs also struggled on third downs, failing on all six first-half opportunities and finishing 2-for-9.
“Penalties, turnovers and thrid downs, those are all the critical stuff coaches talk about,” said Kline. “I know fans don’t want to hear it because they think there’s some kind of magic wand or something but realistically, if you’re solid in all three phases and you win third downs and take care of the ball, you give yourself a really good chance to win. Obviously we didn’t do that tonight.”
Kaeck had a monster night for the Redskins, racking up 162 total yards and four touchdowns in the victory from his fullback spot. The Redskins, now in a tie atop the Western Buckeye League standings with Kenton and Ottawa-Glandorf after the Wildcats’ 14-9 win over O-G, can clinch the outright league title with a win over the Titans in week 10 and a Kenton loss to winless Elida.
Meanwhile, Defiance’s season will conclude on the road as the Bulldogs get their first experience in St. Marys’ new turf stadium on the road on Friday at the 7-2 Roughriders.
“It’s really weird, if you come out and watch us practice, I don’t think we practice like a team that’s only won two games,” said Kline. “I know I sound like a broken record but I watch these guys and there’s not quitting, we just really are struggling with some execution things. We’ll keep working even into this last week.”
WHS DHS
First Downs 5 9
Rushing Yards 28-235 30-118
Passing Yards 45 112
Total Yards 280 230
Passing 1-5-1 9-18-2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties 5-45 7-57
Wapakoneta 7 21 14 0 — 42
Defiance 0 0 0 7 — 7
W — Kaeck 17-run (Harshbarger kick).
W — Goulet 73-run (Harshbarger kick).
W — Kaeck 45-pass from Merricle (Harshbarger kick).
W — Kaeck 32-run (Harshbarger kick).
W — Kaeck 3-run (Harshbarger kick).
W — Meckstroff 2-run (Ambos kick).
D — Kellermyer 29-pass from Davis (Hutcheson kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Wapakoneta — Kaeck 11-127; Meckstroff 5-14; Rogers 4-33; Merricle 4-(-9); Cramer 2-4; Crow 1-(-5). Defiance — Rey 13-54; Cruz 7-38; McDonald 2-19; Kellermyer 2-6; Haynes 2-5; Kline 2-1; Thompson 1-1; Davis 1-(-6). PASSING: Wapakoneta — Merricle 1-5-1-45. Defiance — Cruz 8-16-2-83; Davis 1-2-0-29. RECEIVING: Wapakoneta — Kaeck 1-45. Defiance — Kline 5-40; Sweeney 2-30; Kellermyer 1-29; McDonald 1-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.