Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Rain. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Becoming windy. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.