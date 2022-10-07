Wayne Trace 6 16 0 6 — 28
Fairview 6 0 0 0 — 6
WT — Price 2-pass from Stoller (kick failed).
F — Hastings 6-pass from Williams (kick failed).
WT — Winans 4-pass from Stoller (Antoine pass from Stoller).
WT — Stoller 4-run (Stoller run).
WT — Price 8-pass from Stoller (pass failed).
Anthony Wayne 7 7 7 7 — 28
Napoleon 0 0 0 0 — 0
AW — Caswell 8-run (VonLehmden kick).
AW — Caswell 6-run (VonLehmden kick).
AW — Caswell 1-run (VonLehmden kick).
AW — Caswell 26-run (VonLehmden kick).
Archbold 21 14 7 0 — 42
Swanton 0 0 7 7 — 14
A — Dominique 3-run (Kern kick).
A — Juarez 47-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 11-run (Kern kick).
A — Diller 11-pass from Brenner (Rodger kick).
A — Dominique 15-run (Kern kick).
A — Gomez 4-run (Rodger kick).
S — Molina 84-run (Hensley kick).
S — Rico 41-run (Hensley kick).
Bryan 7 6 14 6 — 33
Evergreen 0 0 0 7 — 7
B — Herold 1-run (Devlin kick).
B — Herold 1-run (kick failed).
B — Kepler 21-run (run failed)
B — Herold 16-run (Kepler run)
E — Vance 3-run (Hasson kick).
B — Herold 2-run (run failed).
Delta 0 3 0 0 — 3
Wauseon 0 0 0 7 — 7
D — Smithers 34-field goal.
W — Rodriguez 61-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
Liberty Center 14 14 15 0 — 43
Patrick Henry 0 6 0 0 — 6
LC — C. Kruse 2-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Zeiter 35-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — T. Kruse 11-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 54-run (Rosebrook kick).
PH — Behrman 28-pass from Meyer (kick failed).
LC — C. Kruse 29-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Rentz 15-run (conversion good).
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Central 14 30 6 6 — 56
NC — J. Burt 17-run (J. Burt run).
NC — Q. Burt 18-run (run failed).
NC — Moore 38-pass from Laney (J. Burt run).
NC — J. Burt 34-run (Q. Burt run).
NC — Laney 1-run (J. Burt run).
NC — J. Burt 2-run (run failed).
NC — Laney 9-run (run failed).
NC — Benedict 22-run (run failed).
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 0 0 0 — 7
Shawnee 0 7 7 7 — 21
OG — Duling 75-pass from Kuhlman (Hohenbrink kick).
LS — Beery 8-run (Kimmet kick).
LS — Noonan 33-pass from Banks (Kimmet kick).
LS — Beery 4-run (Kimmet kick).
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.