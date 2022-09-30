Edgerton 7 7 7 7 — 28
Fairview 0 0 0 0 — 0
E — Everetts 1-run (Elden kick).
E — Nichols 11-run (Elden kick).
E — Roth 1-run (Elden kick).
E — Herman 3-pass from Everetts (Elden kick).
Paulding 0 7 0 8 — 15
Hicksville 7 13 7 7 — 34
H — Green 69-run (Camacho kick).
H — Green 24-run (Camacho kick).
P — Larson 40-pass from Fife (Fife kick).
H — Langham 77-kick return (kick failed).
H — Green 59-run (Camacho kick).
H — Balser 17-fumble return (Camacho kick).
P — Yates 35-pass from Hunt (Sanders pass from Hunt).
Archbold 13 14 7 7 — 41
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 — 0
A — Hurst 86-kick return (Riley kick).
A — Dominique 5-run (kick failed).
A — Behnfeldt 22-pass from Brenner (Riley kick).
A — Bailey 8-pass from Brenner (Riley kick).
A — Brenner 5-run (Riley kick).
A — Dominique 2-run (Riley kick).
Liberty Center 14 28 7 0 — 49
Bryan 0 7 0 0 — 7
LC — Orr 60-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 62-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Chambers 17-pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
LC — L. Kruse 37-pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
B — Devlin 89-kick return (Devlin kick).
LC — Orr 35-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 74-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — T. Kruse 21-run (Rosebrook kick).
Swanton 7 0 0 0 — 7
Delta 35 21 7 7 — 70
D — Knapp 21-pass from Ja. Ruple (Smithers kick).
D — Ja. Ruple 14-run (Smithers kick).
D — Wolford 6-run (Smithers kick).
S — 1-run (Hensley kick).
D — Ja. Ruple 3-run (Smithers kick).
D — Knapp 14-interception return (Smithers kick).
D — Knapp 20-run (Smithers kick).
D — Ju. Ruple 90-fumble return (Smithers kick).
D — Knapp 18-run (Smithers kick).
D — Lintermoot 10-run (Smithers kick).
D — Warner 7-run (Smithers kick).
Wauseon 0 17 14 7 — 38
Patrick Henry 13 0 0 0 — 13
PH — McCance 5-run (kick failed).
PH — Johnson 22-pass from Meyer (Delgado kick).
W — Armstrong 61-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
W — Smith 30-pass from Parsons (Rodriguez kick).
W — Rodriguez 29-field goal.
W — Kovar interception return (Rodriguez kick).
W — Parsons 1-run (Rodriguez kick).
W — Friend 1-run (Rodriguez kick).
Napoleon 0 13 0 14 — 27
Springfield 0 0 0 6 — 6
N — Aguilar 1-run (kick failed).
N — Williams 31-pass from Espinoza (Bickel kick).
N — Williams 37-pass from Espinoza (kick failed).
S — Miller 1-run (conversion failed).
N — Aguilar 6-run (Stoner pass from Espinoza).
Stryker 6 0 8 0 — 14
Holgate 22 16 6 6 — 50
H — DeLong 80-run (conversion failed).
H — Belmares 39-pass from McCord (Belmares run).
S — LaBo 3-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
H — Belmares 5-pass from McCord (McCord run).
H — McCord 11-run (Boecker run).
H — Plotts 1-run (Boecker run).
H — DeLong 46-pass from McCord (kick failed).
S — 2-run (conversion good).
H — Boecker 42-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
Hilltop 0 0 0 6 — 6
Edon 37 14 0 0 — 51
E — Kiess 10-pass from Sapp (kick good).
E — Radabaugh 20-pass from Sapp (kick good).
E — Safety.
E — Radabaugh 65-kick return (kick good).
E — Kiess 32-pass from Sapp (kick good).
E — Moore 3-pass from Sapp (kick good).
E — Parrish 31-run (kick good).
E — Hulbert 9-run (kick good).
H — Rodriguez 10-run.
Celina 0 14 0 0 — 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 7 0 0 — 0
C — Adams 1-run (Billerman kick).
C — Faber 2-pass from Adams (Billerman kick).
OG — Kuhlman 4-run (Hohenbrink kick).
