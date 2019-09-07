Pandora-Gilboa 0 14 13 0 – 27
Bluffton 0 2 0 7 – 9
B — Safety.
PG — Schmenk 67-pass to Basinger (Suter kick).
PG — Schmenk 60-pass to Burkholder ( Suter kick).
PG — Schmenk 7-run (Suter kick).
PG — Schmenk 63-pass to Macke (kick failed).
B — Neff 10-run (Koontz kick).
Hicksville 6 6 8 12 – 32
Crestview 0 6 7 6 – 19
Liberty Benton 0 0 13 7 – 20
Archbold 7 13 7 7 – 34
A — Taylor 10-pass to Cruz (Witte kick).
A — Taylor 6-pass to Cruz (kick failed).
A — Taylor 20-pass to Cruz ( Witte kick).
LB — Rose 80-kick return (kick blocked).
A — Gomez 19-run (Witte kick).
LB — Erdeljac 75-pass to Eckford (Conner kick).
A — Newman 27-pass to Cruz (Witte kick).
LB- Erdeljac 5-run (Connor kick).
Fairview 6 19 7 0 – 32
Paulding 0 0 0 0 – 0
F- Polter 43-pass to Rakes ( kick failed).
F — Polter 10-pass to Rakes (2pt failed).
F — Timbrook 78-run ( 2pt kick).
F — Polter 25-pass to Frank (Yagel kick).
F — Polter 12-pass to Frank ( Frank kick).
Ottawa-Glandorf 24 21 6 0 – 51
Elida 0 7 0 0 – 7
OG — Balbaugh 37-pass to Blevins ( Alt kick).
OG — Alt 20-FG.
OG — Balbaugh 12-pass to Beach ( Alt kick).
OG — Balbaugh 37-pass to Blevins (Alt kick).
E — Poe 2-run (Ewing kick).
OG — Balbaugh 8-pass to Recker (Alt kick).
OG — Balbaugh 36-pass to Blevins ( Alt kick).
OG — Balbaugh 21-pass to Beach (Alt kick).
OG -Balbaugh 14-run (kick failed).
Ayersville 7 6 13 0 – 26
North Baltimore 7 12 6 8 – 33
NB — Gazarek 10-pass to Weinandy ( Gazarek kick).
A — Trevino 27-pass to Berner (Eitniear kick).
NB — Gazarek 53-pass to Heineman ( kick failed).
NB — Dewitt 7-run (2 pt failed).
A — Trevino 30-pass to McGuire (kick failed).
NB — Heineman 65-run (kick failed).
A- Eitiniear 50-run (2 pt failed).
A — Eitniear 5-run ( Eitniear kick).
NB — Gazarek 65-pass to Heineman (2pt good).
Antwerp 0 12 2 6 – 20
Hilltop 13 7 8 22 – 50
H — Schlosser 4-run (Clendenin kick).
H — Brown 58-run (Clendenin kick).
A — Schuette 8-pass to Sproles ( kick failed).
A — Schuette 2-run (2pt failed).
H — Shilling 69-run (Clendenin kick).
H — Schlosser 19-pass to McEwen (2 pt good).
A- safety.
H- Shilling 60-run (2 pt good).
H- Brown 37-run (Clendenin kick).
A- Sproles 4-run (2 pt failed).
H- Richmond 82-run (Clendenin kick).
Swanton 0 14 0 6 – 20
Bowsher 7 0 9 7 – 23
B — Williams 55-pass to Murrell ( Kirkendall kick).
S — Thornton 8-pass to Hensley (Hensley kick).
S — Weigel 43-pass to Hensley ( Hensley kick).
B — Kirkendall 38-FG.
B — Williams 83-pass to Murrell (kick failed).
S — Gowing 8-run (2 pt failed).
B — Williams 6-run (Kirkendall kick).
Leipsic 7 7 7 7 – 28
Columbus Grove 0 7 0 7 – 14
L — Pena 14-run (Pena kick).
CG — Reynolds 5-run (Verhoff kick).
L — Williamson 5-run ( Pena kick).
L — Lammers 70-pass to Liffick (Pena kick).
L — Pena 1-run (Pena kick).
CCG — Reynolds 5-run (Verhoff kick).
Ashtabula 0 0 0 – 0
Holgate 28 10 6 – 44
H — Kupfersmith 11-run ( 2 pt failed).
H — Altman 77-run (2 pt good).
H — Ashley 66-pass to Altman ( 2 pt good).
H — Altman 7-run (2 pt good).
H — Nagel 78-run (2 pt good).
H — Gerschutz 60-run (2 pt failed).
