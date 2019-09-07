Pandora-Gilboa 0 14 13 0 – 27

Bluffton 0 2 0 7 – 9

B — Safety.

PG — Schmenk 67-pass to Basinger (Suter kick).

PG — Schmenk 60-pass to Burkholder ( Suter kick).

PG — Schmenk 7-run (Suter kick).

PG — Schmenk 63-pass to Macke (kick failed).

B — Neff 10-run (Koontz kick).

Hicksville 6 6 8 12 – 32

Crestview 0 6 7 6 – 19

Liberty Benton 0 0 13 7 – 20

Archbold 7 13 7 7 – 34

A — Taylor 10-pass to Cruz (Witte kick).

A — Taylor 6-pass to Cruz (kick failed).

A — Taylor 20-pass to Cruz ( Witte kick).

LB — Rose 80-kick return (kick blocked).

A — Gomez 19-run (Witte kick).

LB — Erdeljac 75-pass to Eckford (Conner kick).

A — Newman 27-pass to Cruz (Witte kick).

LB- Erdeljac 5-run (Connor kick).

Fairview 6 19 7 0 – 32

Paulding 0 0 0 0 – 0

F- Polter 43-pass to Rakes ( kick failed).

F — Polter 10-pass to Rakes (2pt failed).

F — Timbrook 78-run ( 2pt kick).

F — Polter 25-pass to Frank (Yagel kick).

F — Polter 12-pass to Frank ( Frank kick).

Ottawa-Glandorf 24 21 6 0 – 51

Elida 0 7 0 0 – 7

OG — Balbaugh 37-pass to Blevins ( Alt kick).

OG — Alt 20-FG.

OG — Balbaugh 12-pass to Beach ( Alt kick).

OG — Balbaugh 37-pass to Blevins (Alt kick).

E — Poe 2-run (Ewing kick).

OG — Balbaugh 8-pass to Recker (Alt kick).

OG — Balbaugh 36-pass to Blevins ( Alt kick).

OG — Balbaugh 21-pass to Beach (Alt kick).

OG -Balbaugh 14-run (kick failed).

Ayersville 7 6 13 0 – 26

North Baltimore 7 12 6 8 – 33

NB — Gazarek 10-pass to Weinandy ( Gazarek kick).

A — Trevino 27-pass to Berner (Eitniear kick).

NB — Gazarek 53-pass to Heineman ( kick failed).

NB — Dewitt 7-run (2 pt failed).

A — Trevino 30-pass to McGuire (kick failed).

NB — Heineman 65-run (kick failed).

A- Eitiniear 50-run (2 pt failed).

A — Eitniear 5-run ( Eitniear kick).

NB — Gazarek 65-pass to Heineman (2pt good).

Antwerp 0 12 2 6 – 20

Hilltop 13 7 8 22 – 50

H — Schlosser 4-run (Clendenin kick).

H — Brown 58-run (Clendenin kick).

A — Schuette 8-pass to Sproles ( kick failed).

A — Schuette 2-run (2pt failed).

H — Shilling 69-run (Clendenin kick).

H — Schlosser 19-pass to McEwen (2 pt good).

A- safety.

H- Shilling 60-run (2 pt good).

H- Brown 37-run (Clendenin kick).

A- Sproles 4-run (2 pt failed).

H- Richmond 82-run (Clendenin kick).

Swanton 0 14 0 6 – 20

Bowsher 7 0 9 7 – 23

B — Williams 55-pass to Murrell ( Kirkendall kick).

S — Thornton 8-pass to Hensley (Hensley kick).

S — Weigel 43-pass to Hensley ( Hensley kick).

B — Kirkendall 38-FG.

B — Williams 83-pass to Murrell (kick failed).

S — Gowing 8-run (2 pt failed).

B — Williams 6-run (Kirkendall kick).

Leipsic 7 7 7 7 – 28

Columbus Grove 0 7 0 7 – 14

L — Pena 14-run (Pena kick).

CG — Reynolds 5-run (Verhoff kick).

L — Williamson 5-run ( Pena kick).

L — Lammers 70-pass to Liffick (Pena kick).

L — Pena 1-run (Pena kick).

CCG — Reynolds 5-run (Verhoff kick).

Ashtabula 0 0 0 – 0

Holgate 28 10 6 – 44

H — Kupfersmith 11-run ( 2 pt failed).

H — Altman 77-run (2 pt good).

H — Ashley 66-pass to Altman ( 2 pt good).

H — Altman 7-run (2 pt good).

H — Nagel 78-run (2 pt good).

H — Gerschutz 60-run (2 pt failed).

