Ayersville 6 6 0 12 — 24

Waynesfield-Goshen 12 12 6 6 — 36

WG — Miller 8-pass from Roberts (kick failed).

WG — Campbell 38-pass from Roberts (pass failed).

A — Eitniear 2-run (kick failed).

WG — Schlegel 55-pass from Roberts (kick failed).

A — Sherman 5-pass from Trevino (run failed).

WG — Miller 15-pass from Roberts (pass failed).

WG — Campbell 44-pass from Roberts (pass failed).

A — Eitniear 1-run (pass failed).

WG — Rickle 6-run (kick failed).

A — McGuire 9-pass from Trevino (pass failed).

Montpelier 12 7 13 8 — 40

Antwerp 0 6 6 14 — 26

M — Custer 9-run (kick failed).

M — Byers 1-run (kick failed).

A — Buerkle 46-pass from Schuette (kick failed).

M — Beck 20-pass from Turner (Turner kick).

M — Michael 62-kick return (Turner kick).

M — Beck interception return (kick failed).

A — Buerkle 58-pass from Schuette (pass failed).

M — Wurm 12-run (Turner pass from Beck).

A — Sproles 11-pass from Schuette (pass failed).

A — Schuette 1-run (Brinneman pass from Schuette).

Van Wert 13 7 14 0 — 34

Bryan 0 7 6 0 — 13

VW — Reynolds 40-interception return (kick failed).

VW — Jackson 1-run (kick good).

B — Tressler 1-run (kick good).

VW — Jackson 5-pass from Treece (kick good).

VW — Treece 4-run (kick good).

Lake 0 0 0 0 – 0

Patrick Henry 16 7 0 7 – 30

PH — Safety.

PH — Morrow 6-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — Rhamy 2-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — Rhamy 5-run (Rhamy kick).

PH — Morrow 6-run (Rhamy kick).

Delta 0 0 0 0 – 0

McComb 14 14 7 6 – 41

M — Dillon 1-run (kick failed).

M — 18-run (Davis run).

M — 15-pass (Davis kick).

M — Dillon 11-run (Davis kick).

M — Dillon 47-run (Davis kick).

M — Miller 1-run (kick failed).

Ottawa-Glandorf 0 14 0 0 — 14

Eastwood 0 0 7 14 — 21

OG — Balbaugh 1-run (kick good).

OG — Decker 4-pass from Balbaugh (kick good).

E — Rayford 1-run (kick good).

E — Rayford 8-run (kick good).

E — Hagg fumble recovery in end zone (kick good).

Columbus Grove 6 7 0 19 — 32

Pandora-Gilboa 6 6 6 0 — 18

PG — Steiner 5-pass from Schmenk (kick failed).

CG — Reynolds 2-run (kick failed).

PG — Liechty 3-pass from Schmenk (kick failed).

CG — Schneider 33-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).

PG — Steiner 9-pass from Schmenk (pass failed).

CG — Metzger 14-pass from Reynolds (pass failed).

CG — Reynolds 32-run (kick failed).

CG — Jones interception return (Verhoff kick).

