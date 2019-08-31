Ayersville 6 6 0 12 — 24
Waynesfield-Goshen 12 12 6 6 — 36
WG — Miller 8-pass from Roberts (kick failed).
WG — Campbell 38-pass from Roberts (pass failed).
A — Eitniear 2-run (kick failed).
WG — Schlegel 55-pass from Roberts (kick failed).
A — Sherman 5-pass from Trevino (run failed).
WG — Miller 15-pass from Roberts (pass failed).
WG — Campbell 44-pass from Roberts (pass failed).
A — Eitniear 1-run (pass failed).
WG — Rickle 6-run (kick failed).
A — McGuire 9-pass from Trevino (pass failed).
Montpelier 12 7 13 8 — 40
Antwerp 0 6 6 14 — 26
M — Custer 9-run (kick failed).
M — Byers 1-run (kick failed).
A — Buerkle 46-pass from Schuette (kick failed).
M — Beck 20-pass from Turner (Turner kick).
M — Michael 62-kick return (Turner kick).
M — Beck interception return (kick failed).
A — Buerkle 58-pass from Schuette (pass failed).
M — Wurm 12-run (Turner pass from Beck).
A — Sproles 11-pass from Schuette (pass failed).
A — Schuette 1-run (Brinneman pass from Schuette).
Van Wert 13 7 14 0 — 34
Bryan 0 7 6 0 — 13
VW — Reynolds 40-interception return (kick failed).
VW — Jackson 1-run (kick good).
B — Tressler 1-run (kick good).
VW — Jackson 5-pass from Treece (kick good).
VW — Treece 4-run (kick good).
Lake 0 0 0 0 – 0
Patrick Henry 16 7 0 7 – 30
PH — Safety.
PH — Morrow 6-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Rhamy 2-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Rhamy 5-run (Rhamy kick).
PH — Morrow 6-run (Rhamy kick).
Delta 0 0 0 0 – 0
McComb 14 14 7 6 – 41
M — Dillon 1-run (kick failed).
M — 18-run (Davis run).
M — 15-pass (Davis kick).
M — Dillon 11-run (Davis kick).
M — Dillon 47-run (Davis kick).
M — Miller 1-run (kick failed).
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 14 0 0 — 14
Eastwood 0 0 7 14 — 21
OG — Balbaugh 1-run (kick good).
OG — Decker 4-pass from Balbaugh (kick good).
E — Rayford 1-run (kick good).
E — Rayford 8-run (kick good).
E — Hagg fumble recovery in end zone (kick good).
Columbus Grove 6 7 0 19 — 32
Pandora-Gilboa 6 6 6 0 — 18
PG — Steiner 5-pass from Schmenk (kick failed).
CG — Reynolds 2-run (kick failed).
PG — Liechty 3-pass from Schmenk (kick failed).
CG — Schneider 33-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
PG — Steiner 9-pass from Schmenk (pass failed).
CG — Metzger 14-pass from Reynolds (pass failed).
CG — Reynolds 32-run (kick failed).
CG — Jones interception return (Verhoff kick).
