Ayersville 6 22 6 0 — 34
Fairview 0 0 0 7 — 7
A — Berner 14-run (conversion no good).
A — Delano 31-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein run).
A — Hauenstein 22-run (Hauenstein run).
A — Berner 5-run (conversion no good).
A — Berner 3-run (Young kick no good).
F — Williams 77-pass from Grinnell-Dennis (Lashaway kick).
Tinora 27 21 0 6 — 54
Hicksville 0 0 0 7 — 7
T — Edwards 38-run (Bishop kick).
T — Edwards 1-run (Bishop kick).
T — Edwards 9-run (run failed).
T — Sweinhagen 31-run (Bishop kick).
T — Gustwiller 30-run (Bishop kick).
T — Graziani 15-run (Bishop kick).
T — Sweinhagen 3-run (Bishop kick).
H — Balser 26-run (Camacho kick).
T — Jimenez 2-run (kick failed).
Antwerp 21 6 6 6 — 39
Edgerton 0 0 0 0 — 0
A — Altimus 1-run (Robinson kick).
A — Brewer 54-pass from Altimus (conversion no good).
A — Altimus 34-run (Fuller pass from Altimus).
A- Fuller 9-pass from Altimus (conversion no good).
A — Winslow 10-pass from Altimus (Robinson kick no good).
A — Winslow 18-pass from Altimus (Robinson kick blocked).
Napoleon 7 7 0 7 — 21
Bowling Green 0 7 6 0 — 13
N — Seibel 3-run (Dietrich kick).
BG — Shank 7-run (Maas kick).
N — Rubinstein 58-pass from Espinoza (Dietrich kick).
BG — Clemens 3-pass from Shank (Maas kick blocked).
N — Williams 25-pass from Espinoza.
Archbold 0 7 7 0 — 14
Patrick Henry 6 0 6 8 — 20
PH — Meyer 3-run (Delgado kick no good).
A — Dominique 5-run (Kern kick).
PH — Meyer 2-run (Delgado kick no good).
A — Miller 30-pass from Brenner (Kern kick).
PH — Behrnman 19-pass from Meyer (Meyer run).
Wauseon 0 7 0 0 — 7
Bryan 0 7 0 14 — 21
W — Kessler 4-run (Rodriguez kick).
B — Devlin 87-kick return (Devlin kick).
B — Dominique 9-pass from Kepler (Devlin kick).
B — Kepler 2-run (Devlin kick).
Liberty Center 0 28 14 9 — 51
Delta 7 0 7 0 — 14
D — Wolford 22-run (Smithers kick).
LC — Zeiter 13-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — C. Kruse 10-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Zeiter 36-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Orr 2-run (Rosebrook kick).
D — Ja. Ruple 60-interception return (Smithers kick).
LC — Orr 4-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Chambers 1-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — T. Kruse 15-run (attempt failed).
LC — Rosebrook 26-field goal.
Montpelier 14 19 7 0 — 40
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 — 0
M — Smith 4-pass from Sharps (Grime kick).
M — Brink 56-pass from Sharps (Grime kick).
M — Friend 77-run (Grime kick no good).
M — Friend 8-run (Grime kick no good).
M — Martin 38-pass from Sharps (Grime kick).
M — Girrell 2-run (Grime kick).
Kenton 7 6 0 6 — 19
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 21 0 10 — 38
OG — Yoder-interception return (Hohenbrink kick).
K — Johnston 80-pass from Bushong (Temple kick).
OG — Morman 2-run (Hohenbrink kick).
OG — Metzger-interception return (Hohenbrink kick).
K — Leffler 1-run (Temple kick blocked).
OG — Schroeder 31-pass from Kuhlman (Hohenbrink kick).
OG — Hohenbrink 21-field goal.
K — Lawrence 8-pass from Bushong (conversion no good).
OG — Rump 42-run (Hohenbrink kick).
Holgate 8 36 20 14 — 78
Morenci 8 20 14 0 — 42
H — Belmares 41-pass from McCord (Plotts run).
M — 9-run (conversion good).
H — Boecker 30-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
H — Boecker 72-pass from McCord (Plotts run).
M — 28-run (conversion failed).
H — Alvarez 54-pass from McCord (Plotts run).
M — 63-run (conversion good).
H — DeLong 29-pass from McCord (Boecker run).
M — 40-pass (conversion failed).
H — Belmares 45-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
M — 50-kick return (conversion failed).
H — 30-run (conversion failed).
M — 65-kick return (conversion good).
H — Boecker 45-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
H — McCord 5-run (Corser run).
H — McCord 1-run (Plotts run).
H — McCord 69-run (kick failed).
