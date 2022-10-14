Ayersville 0 14 6 6 — 26
Wayne Trace 7 7 14 0 — 28
WT — J. Stoller 85-pass from K. Stoller (Winans kick).
A — Delano 6-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein run).
WT — Price 6-pass from K. Stoller (Winans kick).
A — Berner 7-run (conversion failed).
A — Berner 4-run (conversion failed).
WT — Hildebrand 8-pass from Stoller (Winans kick).
WT — Slade 19-run (Winans kick).
A — Hauenstein 6-run (conversion failed).
Edgerton — 6
Tinora — 31
Fairview 0 13 0 0 — 13
Hicksville 7 7 7 7 — 28
H — Stuckey 10-pass from Balser (Camacho kick).
F — 2-Grinnell-Dennis (Lashaway kick).
F — Hastings 49-pass from Williams (conversion failed).
H — Taylor 4-pass from Balser (Camacho kick).
H — Balser 6-run (Camacho kick).
H — Klima 5-pass from Balser (Camacho kick).
Southview 10 0 0 0 — 10
Napoleon 0 0 0 7 — 7
S — Sexton 3-run (Howe kick).
S — Howe 41-field goal.
N — Williams 27-pass from Espinoza (Dietrich kick).
Wauseon 3 9 0 — 12
Archbold 0 7 6 7 — 20
W — Rodriguez 36-field goal.
W — Safety.
W — Armstrong 78-kick return (Rodriguez kick).
A — Dominique 2-run (Kern kick).
A — Dominique 3-run (conversion no good).
A — Dominique 3-run (Kern kick).
Bryan 0 7 13 15 — 35
Swanton 0 10 0 7 — 17
S — Eitnear 1-run (Hensley kick).
B — Deckrosh 22-pass from Kepler (kick good).
S — Hensley 41-field goal.
B — Kepler 3-run (kick good).
B — Kepler 2-run (kick good).
B — Kepler 26-run (Wolfe run).
B — Pelz 55-run (kick good).
S — Molina 24-run (Hensley kick).
Patrick Henry 14 13 13 — 40
Delta 0 0 8 — 8
PH — Meyer 1-run (Delgado kick).
PH — Behrman -pass from Meyer (Delgado kick).
PH — Meyer 1-pass from Jackson (Delgado kick).
PH — Behrnman 44-pass from Meyer (kick failed).
PH — Camp 23-pass from Meyer (kick failed).
PH — Meyer 10-run (Delgado kick).
D — Warner 17-pass from T. Ruple (Salyers run).
Evergreen 0 0 7 0 — 7
Liberty Center 13 14 14 7 — 48
LC — Orr 8-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — C. Kruse 8-run (kick failed).
LC — Zeiter 22-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Hammontree 10-pass from Zeiter (Rosebrook kick).
E — Dunbar 92-kick return (Hassen kick).
LC — C. Kruse 65-run (Rosebrook kick).
LC — Rohrs 4-run (Rosebrook kick).
Lakota 0 0 0 0 — 0
Edon 14 8 8 0 — 30
E — Sapp 53-run (kick good).
E — Hulbert 6-pass from Sapp (kick good).
E — Parrish 6-run (Parrish pass from Sapp).
E — Nester 9-pass from Sapp (Radabaugh pass from Sapp).
Manchester 22 6 6 0 — 40
Hilltop 8 8 0 6 — 22
M — Lucas 34-run (Smith kick).
H — Kesler 18-pass from Schlosser (Rodriguez run)
M — Gilliam 2-fumble return (kick failed).
M — Neria 18-pass from Lucas (Smith run).
M — Lucas 3-run (conversion failed).
H — Eckenrode 58-pass from Schlosser (Kessler run).
M — Lucas 4-run (conversion failed).
M — Smith interception return (conversion failed).
H — Rodriguez 2-run (conversion failed).
Montpelier 0 0 0 0 — 0
Margaretta 14 10 13 0 — 37
Ma — Smetzer 19-run (Bodey kick).
Ma — Luzader 37-pass from Sosa (Bodey kick).
Ma — Smetzer 30-fumble return (Bodey kick).
Ma — Bodey 27-field goal.
Ma — Boggs 11-run (Bodey kick).
Ma — Dillery 1-run (conversion failed).
