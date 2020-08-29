NAPOLEON — The Wildcats found a passing game, getting two touchdown passes from Zack Rosebrook to Nathan Brubaker and Joshua Mack, as Napoleon opened the season with a 35-0 win at home against Southview.
“People will see the score and think we dominated,” said Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “We had to earn that.”
Jarrett Gerdeman returned to his form last year, scoring on three touchdowns runs. He got the game started with a seven yard run with 7:09 left in the opening quarter. It capped a quick six-play, 52 yard drive that took 2:27 off the clock.
The next two scores for the Wildcats came quick. Rosebrook spotted Nathan Brubaker in the middle of the field, who outran the Cougar defense to cover 73 yards. After holding Southview, Napoleon got the ball back and went 35 yards in four plays, with Rosebrook connecting with Joshua Mack on a 29-yard pass to put the Wildcats up 21-0.
“We had some big plays,” said Strock. “I’m happy with the way we responded.”
Before the game got to the half, Gerdeman showed off his stuff. He busted through and scored from 45 yards out with 40 seconds left before the half.
It came after Napoleon recovered a Southview fumble.
With the game in control, Napoleon went back to its traditional power offense of running the football. Gerdeman added his third score of the night from three yards out to cap an 11-play, 76 yards drive with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
“When you have a kid like Gerdeman, who’s such a cornerstone, you root for kids like that,” said Strock.
The Napoleon defense did its job as well. The ‘Cats held Southview to five first downs and 135 yards of total offense.
“That allowed us to make some adjustments (on offense),” Strock said of the way his defense played against the Cougars. “It was a process.”
Napoleon (1-0, 1-0 NLL) will visit Springfield next Friday.
SHS NHS
First Downs 5 15
Rushing Yards 27-45 42-227
Passing Yards 90 141
Total Yards 135 368
Passing 11-15-0 4-9-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties 4-56 1-5
Southview 0 0 0 0 – 0
Napoleon 7 21 7 0 – 35
N – Gerdeman 7-run (Grant kick)
N – Brubaker 73-pass from Rosebrook (Grant kick)
N – Mack 29-pass from Rosebrook (Grant kick)
N – Gerdeman 45-run (Grant kick)
N – Gerdeman 3-run (Grant kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Southview – Harshman 11-25, Reece 8-20, Meek 1-3, Young 7-(-3). Napoleon – Gerdeman 17-124, Chipps 10-65, Moore 4-15, Aldrich 4-15, J. Brubaker 3-13, Gonzalez 1-2, Rubinstein 1-1, N. Brubaker 1-0, A. Williams 1-(-8). PASSING: Southview – Young 11-15-0-90. Napoleon – Rosebrook 4-8-0, Gerdeman 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING: Southview – Harshman 4-51, Meek 3-40, Moran 3-(-2), Fenter 1-1. Napoleon – N. Brubaker 2-103, Mack 1-29, J. Brubaker 1-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.