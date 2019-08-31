Liberty Center used big plays to pull away from Tinora on Friday evening, 35-16.
The Tigers scored four touchdowns on plays that went for 31 or more yards. Zach Bowers had a 49-yard run in the first quarter, Karter Kern had a 40-yard run while Cam Krugh fired touchdown passes of 61 yards to Trent Murdock and 31 yards to Max Phillips.
Bowers’ score came on the fourth play of the game to put LC up, 7-0.
Tinora took advantage of a Tigers fumble on the their own three yard line to take a 9-7 lead in the first quarter. A safety put Tinora on the board and after recovering the ball at the three-yard line, Tinora quarterback Nolan Schafer plunged in from the three, to go out in front, 9-7.
Liberty Center came right back on the next drive to retake the lead at 14-9.
A key play on the drive was when Krugh completed a seven-yard pass to Aaron Schafer on third and six, to put the ball on the Tinora 46. Kern then scampered in from the 40, on third down and four. The score came with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Tinora had a chance to retake the lead late in the first half, after recovering an LC fumble on the Tinora 31. Cole Commisso had a 10-yard run to give Tinora a first down on the Tigers’ 17-yard line. But Trent Murdock then intercepted Schafer’s pass attempt and returned it to the 30, with 15 seconds left in the first half.
“I was proud of our kids,” said Tinora coach Kenny Krouse. “They competed and played hard, but we made too many mistakes (giving up too many big plays) and you can’t do that with a quality team like Liberty Center. I thought we did some good things offensively, but we missed some opportunities and made way too many mistakes.”
Clinging to a 14-9 lead at halftime, Liberty Center scored on the opening drive of the first half, on Bowers’ 11 yard scamper. The drive was kept alive on Camden Krugh’s eight-yard pass to Murdock, on fourth down and seven.
With LC up, Tinora came right back on Schafer’s 65-yard TD pass to Max Grube, to cut LC’s lead to 21-16.
But Krugh then threw the a 61-yard TD pass to Murdock on third down and nine yards to go, to put the Tigers up, 28-16.
Tinora moved to its own 43-yard line on Schafer’s 12-yard pass to Mason Commisso. But a five yard penalty on second and six pushed Tinora back to its own 42. Schafer managed just a five yard scramble to its own 47-yard line and Tinora had to punt.
Liberty Center then came right back and scored on Krugh’s 35-yard pass to Phillips, to put LC up, 35-16. The play was set up by Ken’s 38-yard run on the previous play.
Krugh finished a very efficient 8-10 passing, for 171 yards.
“We try to be balanced on offense and I thought Cam was right on tonight,” said Liberty Center coach Casey Mohler. “And our recei9vers did a good job of catching the ball. They also made some good blocks to free the other receivers on our two touchdowns. I have a lot of confidence in our receivers.”
Rushing wise, Bowers rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries and Kern garnered 100 yards on six totes.
“We had a good game plan going in, where coach said we might throw it a little bit,” Krugh said. “On the fourth down pass to Murdock, I had intended to go somewhere else on the pass, but pressure was coming and I found Trent open. Then on the last pass play, I felt pressure and found Max open. When I got it to him, I knew nobody was going to catch him.”
For Tinora, Nolan Schafrer threw for 137 yards, completing seven of 17 passes, along with two interceptions. The Liberty; Center defense held Tinora to just 60 yards rushing.
LCHS THS
First Downs 13 9
Rushing Yards -201 -60
Passing Yards 177 148
Total Yards 378 208
Passing 7-810-0 7-16-2
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties 4-37 6-45
LC 14 0 21 0 — 35
Tinora 9 7 0 0 — 16
LC — Bowers 49-run (Killam kick).
T — Schafer 4-run (Santos kick).
T — Safety.
LC — Kern 40-run (Killam kick).
LC — Bowers 11-run (Killam kick).
T — Grube 65-pass from Schafer (Santos kick).
LC — Murdock 61-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
LC — Phillips 31-pass from Krugh (Killam kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Liberty Center — Bowers 17-101; Phillips 9-19; Kern 6-100; Krugh 3-(-10). Tinora — Ch. Commisso 8-19; Schafer 7-22; Co. Commisso 5-19; Flory 5-15; Delarber 5-8. PASSING: Liberty Center — Krugh 8-10-0-177. Tinora — Schafer 7-16-2-148. RECEIVING: Liberty Center — Murdock 3-102; Shafer 3-30; Phillips 1-31; Keller 1-14. Tinora — Co. Commisso 2-35; Ch. Commisso 2-32; Flory 2-16; Grube 1-65.
