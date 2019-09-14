NAPOLEON — Friday night’s matchup between Wauseon and Napoleon could easily be described in two words: big plays.
Wauseon was able to get them, Napoleon couldn’t, and that was the difference as the Indians improved to 3-0 on the season with a 21-7 win at Napoleon.
“Our kids had some real adversity they had to overcome,” Wauseon coach Shawn Moore said of the game. “I thought our kids did a good job of shaking that off and moving on to the next play. It happened more than we’d like. We’ve got some things to work on now.”
Connar Penrod had two big plays, which accounted for the Tribe’s first two scores of the game.
The first came late in the opening quarter when he hauled in, one-handed no less, a pass from Cody Figy and went the distance for what ended up as a 50-yard scoring toss.
It wasn’t the biggest – or most impressive – feat he had in the game.
With the fourth quarter about to start – the first play was whistled dead because of a false start – he took an interception 99 yards the other way, with a couple moves along the way, to double the lead.
“We moved the ball (down the field) and the defense held tight,” explained Moore. “Connar Penrod made a heck of a play. He made a couple moves and its a tribute to his athleticism.”
The theft killed a drive that started inside the Wauseon 10 after Tanner Rubinstein recovered a Wauseon fumble.
“The big plays were huge,” admitted Napoleon coach Tory Strock. “A couple of the interceptions don’t happen if we capitalize early.”
Wauseon was able to convert Penrod’s second interception of the game into more points.
With 3:42 to go, Wes Spadafore fell on a fumble in the end zone to save a score for the Indians.
Napoleon answered on its ensuing drive. Aided by a great kickoff return from Jarrett Gerdeman, the Wildcats started inside the Wauseon 20 and picked up a touchdown with 2:38 left on a one-yard run by Autavian Fields.
Wauseon recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Indians will open NWOAL play with a tough match-up at home against Bryan.
“One of our goals is to compete in the league,” said Moore. “At 3-0, we like where we are sitting.”
Napoleon (1-2) starts NLL play with a game at Southview.
“We’re all in this together,” Strock said of the start of the season. “It’s missed assignments. It isn’t an effort thing with our guys. Our formula for winning is to play compleimtary football. The defense and offense have to compliment each other. When one side isn’t doing it, that makes it tough.”
WHS NHS
First Downs 13 12
Rushing Yards 30-53 40-158
Passing Yards 227 48
Total Yards 280 206
Passing 14-22-2 7-17-4
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties 6-39 1-5
Wauseon 7 0 0 14 — 21
Napoleon 0 0 0 7 — 7
W — Penrod 50-pass from Figy (Blanco kick).
W — Penrod 99-interception return (Blanco kick).
W — Spadafore fumble recovery in end zone (Blanco kick).
N — Fields 1-run (Schumm kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Wauseon — Figy 14-8; Leahy 6-10; Wilson 4-16; Britsch 2-8; Stump 2-8; Penrod 2-3. Napoleon — Gerdeman 26-105; Chipps 5-(-2); Fields 4-19; Warncke 2-(-7); Brubaker 1-45; Aldrich 1-1; Tan. Rubinstein 1-(-3). PASSING: Wauseon — Figy 14-22-2-227. Napoleon — 7-17-4-48. RECEIVING: Wauseon — Penrod 5-129; Tester 4-40; Brock 3-47; Britsch 2-11. Napoleon — Brubaker 3-7; Jefferies-Babcock 1-19; Tate Rubinstein 1-11; Chipps 1-10; Gerdeman 1-1.
