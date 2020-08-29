AYERSVILLE — Shaking off an interception return for a touchdown by Antwerp, Ayersville battled back and tallied a pair of touchdowns to open the season with a 14-6 win over the Archers in Green Meadows Conference action on Friday
Hunter Sproles scored the Archers’ lone touchdown with 7:49 left in the opening quarter.
Going back on offense, Ayersville needed less than a minute to take the lead. Trevino hooked up Blake Eiden for a 55-yard pass to tie, then Dominic Moore stepped in to put the Pilots ahead on his extra point.
Trevino completed the scoring with an eight-yard run with 4:52 left before halftime.
Trevino was 5-of-13 passing for 70 yards and added 77 yards on the ground on 17 carries for the Pilots (1-0). Eiden added 77 yards rushing on 14 totes.
Carson Altimus and Sproles both spent time at quarterback for the Archers. Altimus was 8 of 14 for 45 yards while Sproles was 6 of 11 for 37 yards. Sproles also had 29 yards on the ground.
Landon Brewer caught four passes for 50 yards to lead Antwerp.
Ayersville (1-0, 1-0 GMC) will visit Wayne Trace next week. Antwerp (0-1, 0-1) hosts Fremont (Ind.) in non-league competition.
Antwerp 6 0 0 0 – 6
Ayersville 7 7 0 0 – 14
An – Hunter Sproles interception-return (pass failed)
Ay – Eiden 55-pass from Trevino (Moore kick)
Ay – Trevino 8-run (Moore kick)
Hicksville 22,
Edgerton 14
EDGERTON — Hicksville prevailed in its season opener, traveling up Route 49 and coming home with a 22-14 victory over Green Meadows Conference foe Edgerton.
No other statistics were available as of press time.
Archbold 37, Bryan 8
ARCHBOLD — After a slow start, Archbold was able to pull away with 20 points in the second quarter to build a 27-8 lead in an eventual 37-8 win over Bryan.
The defending NWOAL co-champions got on the board when Noah Gomez scored from 12 yards out. Inside the first minute of the second quarter, Karter Behnfeldt added to the Archbold lead with an interception return for a score.
DJ Newman added a 36-yard TD toss to Brandon Taylor before Gomez completed the Archbold scoring in the half with a 1-yard run following a long kick return.
Bryan got on the board when Ethan Wasson threw a 14-yard TD pass to Carter Brown.
Newman was 9 of 17 passing for 142 yards. He also had 102 yards on the ground. Gomez ran for 40 yards. Taylor caught 3 passes for 72 yards for the Streaks.
Korbin Shepherd had 76 yards on the ground to lead the Golden Bears.
Archbold (1-0, 1-0 NWOAL) plays at Liberty Center Friday. Bryan (0-1, 0-1) visits Delta.
Bryan 0 8 0 0 – 8
Archbold 7 20 10 0 – 37
A – Gomez 12-run (Kern kick)
A – Behnfeldt interception-return (run failed)
A – Taylor 36-pass from Newman (Kern kick)
B – Brown 14-pass from Wasson (Deckrosh pass from Dominique)
A – Gomez 1-run (Kern kick)
A – Newman 68-run (Kern kick)
A – Kern 30-field goal.
Wauseon 30,
Liberty Center 16
WAUSEON — Wauseon held Liberty Center to three second-half points, pulling away to knock off the defending NWOAL co-champions and start the season in winning fashion with a 30-16 league triumph.
Connar Penrod, an all-Ohio receiver a year ago, tallied 233 yards passing and three scores while rushing for 79 more in the win for the Indians (1-0). Sam Smith caught a pair of touchdowns for Wauseon, which trailed 13-0 in the second quarter.
Max Phillips rolled up 169 yards rushing and two TDs in the loss for Liberty Center (1-0).
Liberty Center 7 6 0 3 — 16
Wauseon 0 7 8 15 — 30
LC — Phillips 24-run (Killam kick).
LC — Phillips 20-run (kick failed).
W — Armstrong 14-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
W — Smith 58-pass from Penrod (Carroll pass from Penrod).
W — Smith 16-pass from Penrod (Blanco kick).
LC — Killam 42-field goal.
W — Armstrong 42-run (Smith pass from Penrod).
Paulding 50,
Del. Jefferson 48 (OT)
DELPHOS — In a high-scoring thriller, the Paulding defense held stout on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime to down Delphos Jefferson, 50-48.
Full game statistics were not available at press time.
Paulding 20 8 14 0 8 — 50
Jefferson 14 12 8 8 6 — 48
Delta 35, Evergreen 7
METAMORA — Delta scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull away from Evergreen 35-7.
DJ Davis, Max Hoffman and James Ruple all scored in the second half for the Panthers. Davis scored from 61 yards out, Hoffman scored from 5 yards out and Ruple scored from 12 yards.
Ruple completed the scoring with a 25 yard pass to Josh Tresnan-Reighard.
Tresnan-Reighard opened the scoring with a 16 yard run. Evergreen matched in the second quarter when Jacob Riggs caught a 63 yard pass from tanner Polland.
Delta ran for 263 yards in the game. Tresnan-Reighard had 158 yards, with Davis adding 59.
The Delta defense held Evergreen to minus-5 yards on the ground.
Delta (1-0, 1-0 NWOAL) hosts Bryan next week. Evergreen (0-1, 0-1 NWOAL) travels to Patrick Henry.
Delta 7 0 14 14 – 35
Evergreen 0 7 0 0 – 7
D – Tresnan-Reighard 16 run (Kohlhofer kick)
E – Riggs 63 pass from Pollard (Peete kick)
D – Davis 61 run (Kohlhofer kick)
D – Hoffman 5 run (Kohlhofer kick)
D – Ruple 12 run (Kohlhofer kick)
D – Tresnan-Reighard 25 pass from Ruple (Kohlhofer kick)
Pandora-Gilboa 62,
Cory-Rawson 0
RAWSON — Visiting Pandora-Gilboa jumped out to a 49-0 lead at the half as the Rockets cruised past Cory-Rawson 62-0 to start the season.
Sam Burkholder got Pandora-Gilboa started when he scored from 1 yard out, his first of three touchdowns he had in the contest.
Burkholder added runs of 3 and 5 yards.
Quarterback Silas Schmenk got involved in the scoring, hitting Aidan Morris for a seven yard pass, plus he had a 54 yard TD run.
Ethan Luginbill added a 6 yard run and Tanner Liechty added an 8 yard run.
Bryce Basinger added a 45 yard punt return score.
Schmenk went 9 of 15 passing for 174 yards, plus had 90 yards rushing. Burkholder added 73 yards on the ground, as the Rockets had 405 yards of offense.
The Pandora-Gilboa defense held the Hornets to 70 yards of offense.
