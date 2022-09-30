TINORA — When the clock hit zero at Justin F. Coressel Stadium on Friday night, it took mere seconds to hear the ringing of the Victory Bell, held up high by Ayersville players that have never won a game over their city rivals Tinora.
For the first time since 2016, and on homecoming night for the Rams, the Pilots (6-1, 4-0 GMC) did just that, stuffing the Rams (4-3, 2-2 GMC) all night en route to a convincing 22-6 win.
When first year head coach Andrew Mickey was asked what this win meant, he took a second to think about it, and he needed it following such a monumental win..
“To beat a program like Tinora on their field, at their homecoming game, it means we are building in the right direction,” Mickey said. “We have to keep building, keep pushing and keep striving for our goals.”
That feeling of wanting to keep pushing, after such a season-defining win probably has a lot to do with what lies ahead. Next week, the Pilots will get Antwerp, who comes into the contest undefeated and in search of their first ever GMC football title in school history.
But make no mistake for one night at least, the Pilots will let the win sink in.
“We’ll save that for the morning,” Mickey said of preparing for the Archers. “Tonight we’ll enjoy having the bell and we’ll celebrate.”
It was a win in the trenches for the Pilots, who held Tinora to six points, both on field goals, and just 155 total yards on the night. Ayersville gained just 193 themselves.
Senior Tyson Schlachter, who came back to play football after playing golf for two years, was a huge part of the defense coming up with a sack in the first half, and several key tackles throughout the game.
Coming back and beating their bitter rival provided a feeling that was unmistakable.
“It felt really good,” Schlachter said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve beaten them and it was a lot of fun getting to celebrate this win tonight.”
After a first half that saw virtually no movement from either offense, both squads made up for it in the final 2:16 of the second quarter alone.
First, Jacob Bishop started the scoring with 6:44 left in the second quarter with a 37-yard field goal. Bishop was huge for the Rams as they won the field position battle in the first half thanks to a 50-yard punt from the sophomore that pinned the Pilots at their own three just before the end of the first.
Ayersville could never get out of their own territory and when Dominic Graziani picked off a pass with 8:12 left in the half, it set up Bishop to put the Rams on the board.
The next drive though, which started at the Ayersville 40, was a long one as the Pilots used eight plays and over four minutes of game time to score from 40 yards out on a pass from Blake Hauenstein to Abe Delano.
Tinora got the ball back and ran seven plays of their own before Graziani threw an interception to Ray Wolfrum. Graziani, who split snaps last week with Gavin Eckert, was forced in as the permanent solution after Eckert was sidelined with a shoulder injury.
It took only three plays for the Pilots to score with Delano and Hauenstein connecting on a 36-yard pass on the first play. A 17-yard pitch and catch from Hauenstein to Tyson Schlachter put the Pilots up two scores, 16-3
With 45 seconds left in the half, and no completed pass to their name, it seemed likely that Tinora would run the clock out.
They didn’t. Instead, getting a 46-yard connection from Graziani to Brandon Edwards that set them up inside the Ayersville seven.
After a run and a timeout pushed the Rams to the three, Tinora threw two passes, both falling incomplete and were forced to settle for a 21-yard Bishop field goal.
The explosion in scoring in the second half came in part to Ayersville needing to throw the ball at the end of the half, and just catching the Rams off guard.
“I think it comes down to Tinora being a really good, sound defense. They play so fast that the running lanes close up quickly, “ Mickey said of the Tinora defense that held the GMC’s top rusher Owen Berner to 40 yards in the game. “So we tried to run some pass concepts off of that to take advantage of their speed and aggression. Our quarterback did a tremendous job of hitting the open man.”
Hauenstein was efficient through the air, and though Ayersville struggled to move the ball at times, he made the big plays when he needed to. He threw for 150 yards, ran for 15 and was involved in every single point that the Pilots scored. The last coming on a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fouth quarter that proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Rams.
He threw two interceptions in the game as well, but never let that get to him.
“Blake’s response to those interceptions, we’ve talked a lot as a program about responding to adversity and he didn’t hang his head,” Mickey said. “He went on defense, looked for his opportunity and made a play. That’s all you can ask of a senior like him.”
Schlachter and Delano, the two recipients of the touchdown passes, are two players that weren’t even on the team a year ago, and came up big on both ends of the ball.
“They are both starting to realize that they are 6-foot, 200-plus,” Mickey said. “I’ve told them, you are allowed to go out and dominate, you’re capable of it, and I’m telling you, you have my permission. They accepted my permission tonight.”
For Tinora, they had a lot of adversity coming in as their head coach, Kenny Krouse, was put on paid administrative leave Wednesday night due to an ongoing investigation into the football program.
Assistant coach Jeff Schliesser took the reins as interim head coach and was proud of how his team responded tonight.
“We are extremely proud of these boys. With all the circumstances they played their butts off for four quarters,” Schliesser said.
As for the loss, he attributes it to losing the battle in the trenches.
“They’re big and they’re well coached,” he said of the Pilots. “They came in with some fire tonight and they’re tough to move. With our system, we’ve got to be able to control that line of scrimmage and we weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Edwards led the team, finishing with 74 yards rushing and 69 yards receiving on the night.
AHS THS
First downs 11 11
Rushing 31-43 35-77
Passing yards 150 78
Total yards 193 155
Passing 11-15-2 5-21-2
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 7-50 3-15
Ayersville 0 16 6 0 — 22
Tinora 3 3 0 0 — 6
T — Bishop 37-field goal
A — Delano 40-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein conversion).
A — Schlachter 17-pass from Hauenstein (Hauenstein conversion).
T — Bishop 21-field goal
A — Hauenstein 33-interception return (Conversion no good).
INDIVIDUAL STATS
PASSING: Ayersville — Hauenstein 11-15-140-2. Tinora — Graziani 3-19-74-2; Gavin Eckert 2-2-4-0. RUSHING: Ayersville — Berner 15-40; Hauenstein 11-15; Weston McGuire 1-(-1); Abe Delano 3-(-9). Tinora — Edwards 20-74; Dachenhaus 6-14; Eckert 3-3; Sweinhagen 1-2; Anders 1-2; Graziani 4-(-18). RECEIVING: Ayersville — Delano 3-77; Berner 3-25; Schlachter 1-17; Weston McGuire 2-16; Lucas Fishpaw 1-9; Ray Wolfrum 1-6. Tinora — Edwards 4-69; Gulliam 1-9.
