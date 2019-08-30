HICKSVILLE — If Archbold had one area stronger than the other, it would be tough to pick it out.
Behind a dominant performance in the trenches on both sides of the ball and skill players making plays all over the field the Streaks did everything right in the season opener on Friday at Aces Field.
Four different players found pay-dirt for a total of six touchdowns by halftime as Archbold took a 43-0 lead into the break before blanking Hicksville, 56-0.
“Tonight was one of those nights everything seemed to go well for us. I think the biggest thing was the physical play up front. That kind of set the tone early,” remarked Archbold coach David Dominique. “We were able to control the ball on the offensive side of it and then defensively we were able to string out their run game.
“I talked all week long about being more consistent and that’s one thing we showed tonight, we were much more consistent than we were throughout the scrimmages.”
Archbold out-gained Hicksville 206-33 in the first quarter alone where they held a 22-0 lead on two Noah Gomez touchdown runs and one from quarterback Brandon Taylor. By halftime, the yardage advantage was 381-98 and Taylor had added a 43-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Zimmerman and ran for a second touchdown. In between the two second quarter offensive touchdowns was a Caleb Hogrefe perfectly read 34-yard pick-six on a screen pass from Hicksville’s Jacob Miller.
“They controlled everything,” began Hicksville coach Lucas Smith. “Their skill guys were tremendous. Their line was tremendous. Their coaches were tremendous. I thought there were times we had guys in the right spots and we would miss a tackle or whatnot, but they played one heck of a game.
“Their guys played so fast, so aggressive, so disciplined. Our guys weren’t ready for that. We thought we were after scrimmaging Bryan and Napoleon and Fort Recovery but obviously they showed us everything we need to get better at. It was a reality check for our guys. And with them being in the region, this region is loaded.”
Gomez finished with 114 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries when he scored on an 18-yard scamper on Archbold’s second play from scrimmage in the second half. Taylor added 105 rushing yards on eight runs while also throwing for 158 yards, all in the first half.
The balanced run-pass attack also saw Antonio Cruz pull down six passes for 60 yards.
“Any offensive coordinator wants to have good balance,” added Dominique, who has now seen Archbold win nine of the 10 meetings since the two programs scheduled each other on opening night. “That’s what you want to see, the run can open up the pass and the pass can open up the run. It was good to see and I think our O-line did a good job tonight.”
Defensively, Archbold allowed very little.
Hicksville finished with just four first downs, had no double-digit on the ground and also had two passes picked off.
Archbold also stayed very disciplined with just three penalties totaling 15 yards.
While Archbold gets an early jump in the Division VI, Region 23 computer rankings heading into their home opener against Liberty-Benton, all is not lost for the Aces.
Smith’s programs have rallied several times to still make the playoffs despite the opening loss to the Streaks. It happened most recently when Hicksville lost 37-0 at home in 2017 before making it all the way to Week 12.
“We’ve been here before,” concluded Smith, pointing out that there is the added difficulty with Archbold also in the region. “We’ve only beat them one time in 10 years and yet we’ve still be in the playoffs five or six out of those years. It’s not like this takes away a Week 11 shot, it sure makes it a lot harder. I think our guys have been notoriously resilient.”
The Aces hit the road in Week 2 to play Crestview.
AHS HHS
First Downs 21 4
Rushing Yards 44-329 26-30
Passing Yards 158 76
Total Yards 487 106
Passing 11-14-0 6-18-2
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties 3-15 4-30
Archbold 22 21 6 7 — 56
Hicksville 0 0 0 0 — 0
A — Gomez 10-run (Witte kick).
A — Taylor 7-run (Gomez run).
A — Gomez 1-run (Witte kick).
A — Zimmerman 43-pass from Taylor (Witte kick).
A — Hogrefe 34-yard interception return (Witte kick).
A — Taylor 40-run (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 18-run (run failed).
A — Dominique 57-run (Witte kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Archbold — Gomez 11-114; Taylor 8-105; Dominique 7-81; Hogrefe 6-26; Simpson 1-6; Yoder 1-4; Behnfeldt 2-4; Cullen 1-3; Team 1-(-14). Hicksville — Commisso 9-25; Miller 3-3; Wertman 2-2. PASSING: Archbold — Taylor 11-14-0-158. Hicksville — Miller 6-15-2-76; Klima 0-3-0-0. RECEIVING: Archbold — Cruz 6-60; Short 2-14; Zimmerman 1-43; Walters 1-19; Grime 1-22. Hicksville — Commisso 2-31; Baird 2-30; Langham 2-15.
