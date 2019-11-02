WAUSEON — It was supposed to be a game for the ages.
Wauseon and Archbold, both archrivals, came into the game with 8-1 marks and the winner earning at least a share of the NWOAL crown.
After the first quarter, it was anyone’s ball game with Archbold clinging to a 3-0 lead.
But after that, it was all Archbold.
The quick-strike Streaks (9-1, 6-1 NWOAL) tallied four touchdowns in eight minutes to take a commanding 31-0 lead at halftime en route to a 38-0 win over the Indians.
The win not only secured the Streaks’ second league title in three years but also cemented Archbold’s prospects of a home game in a rugged Division VI Region 23. As of press time, the Bluestreaks were slated at the No. 3 spot in the region with a potential matchup against Coldwater in the first round of the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the setback for Wauseon (8-2, 5-2 NWOAL) wasn’t too costly in terms of postseason hopes as the Indians will still play at Harmon Field in week 11. Bellevue, Clear Fork and Clyde could be among the foes for the Indians in their postseason opener.
The first TD was a long drive, going 87 yards in 12 plays. The drive was set up by an Archbold interception and was capped off by quarterback D.J. Newman’s one-yard plunge.
After that, though, each touchdown was scored on a big play.
Noah Gomez scored on a 74-yard scamper, Antonio Cruz caught a 29-yard pass from Newman and Brandon Taylor capped off the scoring frenzy with a 47-yard TD reception from Newman.
The last score came with 20 seconds left in the first half to set up a running clock for the second half.
The only score of the second half was a 62-yard scamper by Gomez.
Gomez, who just returned to the lineup two weeks ago after an injury, made up for it with 200 yards rushing on 21 totes. He also had a 25-yard reception, all done with a heavy heart.
“The guys were opening up huge holes for me, so it was easy to recognize the holes and get the job done,” Gomez said. “I’m so thankful to be out here with family and friends after such a big game. This win feels great. I lost my grandmother Arlene Zavala this week, so that gave me a lot of motivation.
“This win was for her.”
While Archbold began to pull away in the second quarter, they did so along with a bend-but-don’t-break defense. The Streaks stopped two Wauseon drives on downs inside the Archbold 17 yard line and also stopped another Wauseon drive that had reached the Archbold 37, with an interception.
Wauseon also put together another drive to the Archbold 14 late in the game, but two incomplete passes into the end zone ended the game.
“This was a big win for us,” said Archbold coach David Dominique. “The biggest thing was our physicality on offense and our defense. The defense played very well. To shut out a team like Wauseon, they played a great game.”
Along with Cruz, Archbold quarterback T.J. Newman had a big game. He rushed for 71 yards and also passed for 172 yards, completing 11-of-14 passes.
The Archbold defense held Wauseon to just 90 yards rushing. Wauseon quarterback Cody Figy passed for 141 yards, but had two passes intercepted.
“Archbold earned this one, they had a good game plan,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore. “We moved the ball at times, but couldn’t make the plays when we needed to. A couple of our guys got hurt and we seemed to be out of it from the get go.”
AHS WHS
First Downs 20 12
Rushing Yards 37-276 19-90
Passing Yards 172 141
Total Yards 448 231
Passing 11-14-1 15-36-2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties 6-40 3-20
Archbold 3 28 0 0 — 38
Wauseon 0 0 0 0 — 0
A — Witte 31-field goal.
A — Newman 1-run (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 74-run (Witte kick).
A — Cruz 29-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
A — Taylor 47-pass from Newman (Witte kick).
A — Gomez 62-run (Witte kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Archbold — Gomez 21-200; Newman 11-17; Hogrefe 1-7; Dominique 4-(-2). Wauseon — Wilson 10-67; Figy 4-7; Leahy 4-17; Penrod 1-(-1). PASSING: Archbold — Newman 11-14-1-2-172. Wauseon — Figy 15-36-2-141. RECEIVING: Archbold — Taylor 3-68; Zimmerman 1-8; Cruz 4-57; Short 1-10; Hogrefe 1-4; Gomez 1-25. Wauseon — DeGroff 3-18; Tester 1-13; Penrod 6-58; Brock 4-44; Wilson 1-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.