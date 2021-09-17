ARCHBOLD — A disaster of a start didn’t slow Archbold football down on Friday night, as after trailing 7-0 a minute into the game, they went on to score 41 unanswered points en route to a 41-7 win over Liberty Center.
Coming into the week, it seemed sure to be a titanic clash by the two NWOAL squads who each won their first league contest last week and were both ranked in the opening AP Division VI state poll this week. The end result proved to counter that belief though and the win for Archbold (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL) over the Tigers (3-2, 1-1 NWOAL), is a huge step towards a third-straight league title.
“We needed a big win like this,” Archbold head coach Dominique said. “We knew it was going to be a battle and that it was going to be physical. Our gameplan was to make them string out their drives and our offense was able to take advantage. Everything kind of worked in our favor tonight.”
But though the end result was exactly what they wanted, the beginning of the game was quite literally the opposite, as a pooch kick by the Tigers on the opening kickoff was recovered by the Tigers
Two plays later, and the Tigers’ Teejay Moore found the endzone on a 19-yard scamper to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game.
“We have had some adverse situations like that in season’s past, this is the first one that hit us early like this on the first drive of the game. Those kids are just so mentally tough and we told them just forget about it, things will get better,” Dominique said.
But the rest of the game was dominated by the Bluestreaks and specifically their high-flying passing attack led by D.J. Newman, who finished with 202 yards and four passing touchdowns on 12 of 17.
On their first drive of the game, Archbold took six plays to score, five of them being pass plays and the final play of the drive being a 42-yard pass from Newman to Gavin Bailey.
A Liberty Center three-and-out was followed by another passing touchdown for Newman, this one to Karter Behnfeldt on a 28-yard strike to the endzone.
On the next drive for Liberty Center, they were able to move the ball behind their rushing attack which coming into the game was led by Moore and Matthew Orr, who had combined for 718 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
But ultimately the Tigers were stopped on a fourth down and six at the Bluestreak 37. Giving the Bluestreaks a chance to stretch their lead to two scores.
Not converting on fourth down became a theme for the Tigers in the first half and for the entire game, as they would fail to convert on fourth down on the Archbold side of the field four times in the game.
“We moved the ball at times and we kind of liked what we were doing and then we’d have a play that got us behind the sticks and then on the money downs on third and fourth down we couldn’t make a play and that really hurt us. If we can make a play we maybe give ourselves a chance,” Liberty Center head coach Casey Mohler said.
The Tigers’ 218 yards on the ground with 68 from Moore and 57 from Orr proved that the Tigers were able to move the ball, but just weren’t able to find the endzone.
The Bluestreaks didn’t have that problem as they continued to capitalize on the stalled drives, as they scored again via the air from Newman to Bailey, giving Bailey his second touchdown catch and Newman his third touchdown throw with ten minutes left in the second quarter
And then after seven-minute drive that ended in a turnover on downs again for Liberty Center Newman found the endzone with his feet for the first time in the game on a six-yard score.
The beginning of the game now probably seemed like something of a dream for both teams, as with 28-unanswered points Archbold had thoroughly dominated the first half.
Newman had thrown three touchdown passes, two to Bailey, and run for another, and the Liberty Center defense had no answer for the star quarterback and Archbold’s large cast of playmakers.
“He makes us look really good,” Dominique said of Newman’s play. “He just makes plays left and right and he is a good kid. That is the even better part. Whatever he needs to do for the team to win, he is going to do and we have a lot of kids like that that just work their tails off every week.”
“There is only so much you can do when they have that many athletes. They spread you out and then with D.J. running the ball, he’s hard enough to get a hand on let alone stop and then they have other players that just compliment him very well. By no means is that man team,” Mohler said.
The second half was more of the same as Liberty Center stalled on two more drives in Bluestreak territory and Archbold in turned scored two more touchdowns. One on the third connection between Newman and Bailey and the other on Newman’s second rushing touchdown of the game.
Bailey ended the game with seven catches for 92 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bluestreaks are back in action at Delta. Liberty Center will hope to bounce back on the road against Swanton.
LCHS AHS
First Downs 17 15
Rushing Yards 45-207 26-145
Passing Yards 58 202
Total Yards 265 347
Passing 5-17-1 12-17-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 7-72 4-44
Liberty Center 7 0 0 0 — 7
Archbold 14 14 6 7 — 41
LC — Moore 19-run (Wymer kick).
A — Bailey 42-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Behnfeldt 28-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Bailey 8-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Newman 6-run (Kern kick).
A — Bailey 15-pass from Newman (kick failed).
A — Newman 5-run (Kern kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Liberty Center — Orr 15-57; Moore 14-66; Zeiter 9-20; C. Kruse 3-15; T. Kruse 2-41; Zacharias 1-4; Amstutz 1-4. Archbold — Newman 12-94; C. Dominique 10-50; L. Dominique 2-(-1); Cullen-Lemley 1-2; Gomez 1-0; Brenner 1-0. PASSING: Liberty Center — Zeiter 5-16-0-58; Amstutz 0-1-1-0. Archbold — Newman 12-17-0-202. RECEIVING: Liberty Center — Conrad 3-21; Orr 1-23; Perry 1-14. Archbold — Bailey 7-92; Behnfeldt 4-106; Cullen-Lemley 1-4; Gigax 1-0.
