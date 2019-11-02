OTTAWA HILLS — Needing a win to guarantee a playoff spot, Fairview went out and did what the Apaches needed to do, winning at Ottawa Hills 49-0 to wrap up a 9-1 regular season.
It also means the Apaches will play next week in the Division VI playoffs. Fairview will know who they will face for certain by Sunday afternoon.
“We’re happy to be back in the playoffs,” said Fairview coach Doug Rakes. “We got a nice win to end the regular season.”
The big-play offense of the Apaches was on full display. The opening drive to score took eight plays, with five of the plays covering more than 10 yards. The final play was a 12-yard reception by Luke Timbrook, who ran over Ottawa Hills defenders to get into the endzone.
Ottawa Hills came out with a plan on offense, and for the opening quarter, it worked. Getting the ball back with 6:45 to go in the opening quarter, the Green Bears ran 11 plays — converting on two fourth downs — to kill the clock.
“I don’t know if we did anything different,” Rakes said on the rest of the game, where the Apaches held Ottawa Hills to one first down the rest of the night. “It’s just things we need to clean up.”
However, a fumbled backwards pass on the initial play of the second quarter gave Fairview the ball back.
“It seemed like that first quarter went really fast,” said Rakes. “Once we got it rolling, I felt like things went pretty well.”
It also opened the door for the Apaches to seemingly score at will. Timbrook cashed in with a 27-yard run, then five plays into the Green Bear possession, Cade Ripke took a pass back 60 yards the opposite way for another quick score.
Ottawa Hills again tried to run the time out on the half. Stuck in a fourth-and-4 for their own 33, the Green Bears took a timeout and decided to go for the first down. The play went nowhere, seetting the Apaches up deep in Green Bear territory.
A 30-yard play was called back on a penalty, so the Apaches needed to settle for a 40-yard pass from Polter to Timbrook for a 28-0 lead at halftime.
“When we’re rolling, it seems like to only ones who stop us is ourelves,” said Rakes. “Those are always things we always look to clean up.”
The running clock was needed three plays into the secoind half on an eight yard pass from Polter to Rakes.
Even with the running clock, Timbrook was able to finish his four-touchdown night with a three-yard run and Rakes closed the scoring with a 30-yard pass to Riley Lucas.
“He’s an emotional player,” Rakes said of Timbrook. “There is a line and he knows where than line is. We saw some of that inspired, emotional play.”
FHS OHHS
First Downs 16 4
Rush-Yds 10-71 32-40
Pass Yds 287 29
Total Yds 358 69
Passing 19-23-0 4-5-1
Fum-Lost 1-1 4-0
Pen-Yds 4-36 1-3
Fairview 7 21 21 0 — 49
Ottawa Hills 0 0 0 0 — 0
F — Timbrook 12-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 27-run (Frank kick).
F — Ripke 60-interception return (Frank kick).
F — Timbrook 40-pass from Polter (Frank kick).
F — Rakes 8-pass from Polter (Yagel kick).
F — Timbrook 3-run (Frank kick).
F — Lucas 30-pass from Rakes (Yagel kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fairview — Timbrook 3-47, Rakes 1-22, Hagerman 1-17, Minic 1-4, Lashaway 1-2.Yagel 1-(-3), Polter 2-(-18). Ottawa Hills — Helgren 8-27, Gnepper 11-11, McCaffery 6-7, Lohmeyer 4-0, McGee 3-(-5). PASSING: Fairview — Polter 17-21-256-0, Rakes 2-2-31-0. Ottawa Hills — McGee 4-5-29-1. RECEIVING: Fairview — Timbrook 6-114, Ripke 5-59, Lucas 3-51, Rakes 3-45, Frank 1-17, Minic 1-1. Ottawa Hills — McCaffery 1-18, Lohmeyer 1-7, Gnepper 1-4.
