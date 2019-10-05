HAVILAND — The Fairview Apaches scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions and the black and gold never looked back in cruising to a 35-7 win over Wayne Trace Friday night at Raider Field.
Fairview racked up 315 yards of total offense in the first half as the Apaches improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Green Meadows Conference.
Luke Timbrook ran for 114 yards on seven carries in the first half to lead the way for Fairview while Cade Polter completed 19 of 27 passes for 176 yards in the win.
Timbrook opened the scoring with a two-yard run for the Apaches, capping a seven-play, 76-yard drive that put Fairview on top 6-0 at the 8:11 mark of the opening quarter.
Wayne Trace quickly responded.
The Raiders needed only one play, a 56-yard scoring strike from Trevor Speice to Alex Reinhart that put the red, white and blue on the scoreboard. Speice then split the uprights on the extra point kick to give Wayne Trace a 7-6 advantage with 7:56 left on the first quarter clock.
It would be the Raiders’ only lead and score of the night.
On the ensuing possession, Fairview put together a seven-play, 60-yard drive that culminated on a five-yard touchdown toss from Polter to Chayse Singer. Polter ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-7 Apache lead.
Fairview’s next scoring drive came following a Raider fumble that was recovered by Ethan Thompson to give the Apaches possession at the Wayne Trace 46.
An 18-yard Timbrook run followed by a 23-yard pass from Polter to Russ Zeedyk moved Fairview to the Wayne Trace five.
Two plays later, Timbrook plunged in the final five yards to expand the Apache lead to 21-7 with 10:57 left in the half.
“We had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of,” noted Raider head coach Mike Speice. “Give Fairview credit. They came in and they played well and they made us pay for mistakes.”
The black and gold added one more score with 6:30 left in the half.
Polter scooted eight yards into the end zone to give Fairview a 28-7 halftime advantage.
While the Apache offense was productive in the first half, the Fairview defense was able to force a quartet of Raider turnovers.
Noah Hagerman picked off a pair of Speice passes on the night while Caleb Frank also had an interception.
Fairview also recorded ten sacks of Raider quarterback Trevor Speice.
“They made plays and we didn’t,” continued Mike Speice. “We need to do a better job of executing the little things and we didn’t do that tonight.”
The Apaches added their final score in the fourth quarter as Polter rumbled 31-yards to set the final margin at 35-7.
Frank ended the night with six catches for 44 yards for the Apaches while Cade Ripke also had four receptions. Kaden Blair picked up three receptions for 42 yards as well.
Alex Reinhart and Nathan Gerber each picked up five receptions for Wayne Trace. Trevor Speice ran for 74 yards on 28 carries while throwing for 324 yards for the Raiders, who fall to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the league.
FHS WTHS
First Downs 18 21
Rushing Yards 23-218 39-115
Passing Yards 176 324
Total Yards 394 439
Passing 18-27-1 18-36-3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 8-69 3-25
Fairview 14 14 0 7 — 35
Wayne Trace 7 0 0 0 — 7
F — Timbrook 1-run (kick failed).
WT — Reinhart 56-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
F — Singer 5-pass from Polter (Polter run).
F — Timbrook 5-run (Frank kick).
F — Polter 8-run (Frank kick).
F — Polter 31-run (Frank kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Fairview — Polter 7-38; Singer 6-125; Timbrook 6-61; Blair 3-(-1); Team 1-(-5). Wayne Trace — Speice 28-74; Bevis 9-39; Showalter 2-2. PASSING: Fairview — Polter 18-27-1-176. Wayne Trace — Speice 18-36-3-324. RECEIVING: Fairview — Frank 5-43; Ripke 4-18; Blair 3-42; Hagerman 3-38; Singer 2-12; Zeedyk 1-23. Wayne Trace — Reinhart 7-148; Manz 4-69; Gerber 3-38; Showalter 2-43; Sutton 2-26.
