The last time that Antwerp football had beaten Tinora, none of the current Archer players were born.
It was a win 18-years in the making but the 2022 version of Antwerp football got the job done, using a three-minute fourth quarter drive to take the lead and ultimately win the game 20-14 over Tinora.
“I am more excited for our community and for our guys. For them to finally get this win is a big deal,” Hale said. “Tinora has been a great program for a long time and this was a big test for us, but for us to come over here on their turf and get this win, I’m just so proud of our guys.”
“We knew this was a big game,” Antwerp junior quarterback Carson Altimus said. “We knew we had the guys to do it and not having done it since 2003 just motivated us tonight.”
The stage was set for Tinora to start the fourth quarter with the score tied at 14.
Antwerp’s Landon Brewer had just dialed up a 49-yard punt to pin the Rams on their own three to start the fourth.
But considering that they trailed 14-0 at halftime, and now had a full field to try and run down the clock and give Antwerp’s prolific 40-points per game offense off the field, this was good news for them.
And Tinora did what they had been doing all second half, they slowly moved the ball behind their workhorse back on the night Dallas Dachenhaus, who was the main rusher for the Rams with Brandon Edwards, their leading rusher coming in, suspended for the game after being kicked out of the game the week prior.
Dachenhaus rumbled for 183 yards on 29 carries in the contest, with 132 of those yards coming in the second half and just over 50 on this one fourth quarter drive.
“We had to ride the horse,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse said. “That’s all we had and he played nice football for us.”
But ultimately the Rams were forced into a third and long situation and were not able to convert, giving the ball back to Antwerp with 6:14 left to play, tied at 14.
On the first play of the Antwerp drive, Altimus, with the pocket collapsing, rolled out to his left and fired a 35-yard bomb down the Antwerp sideline that was caught on an acrobatic grab from Landon Brewer.
A run from Reid Lichty was next, then after a four-yard pass Altimus again connected on a long pass, this time to Lichty straight up the middle to put the Archers inside the 20.
After a 10-yard pass to Parker Moore set the Archers up with first and goal, Altimus took it himself on a keeper from five yards out to give Antwerp the lead.
“On that first play, the play just broke down and Carson was able to scramble and make a play. And when you have a target like Landon, all you have to do is throw it up and give him a chance,” Hale said. “Then on that last touchdown, Carson said he wanted the ball so that’s what we did and the kid made a heck of a play to score.”
“It was supposed to go the other way, I saw nothing there so I bounded and saw an opening,” Altimus said of the go-ahead touchdown.
With 3:21 left in the game, Tinora still had a chance to win and on a nice return from Gavin Eckert, the Rams were set up at their own 43.
Again the Rams were able to drive the ball behind a steady dose of Dachenhaus, getting the ball to the Antwerp 20 with 30 seconds to go.
But with now just one timeout left, the Rams couldn’t afford to use their prolific run game and with quarterback Gavin Eckert out with a rolled ankle suffered earlier in the drive, sophomore Dominic Granzini was in the game.
Granzini had already made one nice throw to set the Rams up in this position. But four-straight throws went awry, the last one being batted down with 13 seconds left to hand Antwerp the victory.
“We got behind and that got us out of our comfort zone,” Krouse said. “You have to tip your hat off to them, they’re well coached and they deserved to win tonight. They were the better team.”
The Rams were behind early in this one thanks to two drives, one to begin the game and one to end the second half that put Antwerp up 14-0.
After an incompletion to start the contest, Archers quarterback Carson Altimus let it fly on the second play and connected on a 55-yard post route, run by Landon Brewer that got Antwerp to the Tinora 24.
A four-yard run, a 16-yard strike from Altimus and another four-yard run by Lichty was enough to get the Archers a score on their first drive and a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
“We had to get off to a good start. That was our main focus all week,” Hale said. “We knew if we could get up, make them chase us, they were going to struggle a little bit.”
After a couple of drives by both teams that moved the ball, but ultimately went nowhere, Atlimus was finally able to find a connection on a 22-yard strike up the middle to Camden Fuller that put the Archers up 14-0.
Tinora answered immediately in the second half as Dachenhaus ran for 46 yards on the opening drive. Eckert punched it in from one yard out.
Then on the second play of the next drive, Antwerp fumbled and Tinora just had to drive 23 yards for a score to tie the game only seven minutes into the second half.
Altimus went 19-for-33 with 286 yards and a touchdown through the air. He had eight carries for 39 yards on the ground. Brewer was his tip receiver with four catches for 102 yards. Fuller added four for 85 yards and a touchdown.
AHS THS
First Downs 13 13
Rushing Yards 20-63 51-230
Passing Yards 286 21
Total Yards 353 248
Passing 19-33-0 3-9-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties 4-35 4-40
Antwerp 7 7 0 6 — 20
Tinora 0 0 14 0 — 14
A — Lichty 4-run (Brewer kick).
A — Fuller 31-pass from Altimus (Brewer kick).
T — Eckert 1-run (Bishop kick).
T — Eckert 1-run (Bishop kick).
A — Altimus 5-run (Brewer kick blocked).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Antwerp — Altimus 8-39; Lichty 11-27; Fuller 1(-3). Tinora — Dachenhaus 29-183; Eckert 11-14; Anders 7-25; Gustwiler 1-11; Sweinhagen 1-2; Graziani 1-(-8). PASSING: Antwerp — Altimus 19-33-286-0. Tinora — Eckert 2-5-11-1; Graziani 1-4-10-0. RECEIVING: Antwerp- Brewer 4-102; Fuller 4-85; Lichty 6-60; Moore 6-43; Winslow 1-6. Tinora- Anders 2-10; Gustwiler 1-11.
