AYERSVILLE — Antwerp football is two games away from history.
With a 35-24 defeat of Ayersville, the Archers are now in first place by themselves in the GMC with two games left to play on the season.
“For us to come on the road and be road warriors and get a win, it’s a great job by our guys, great job by our leaders and it means everything playing meaningful football in October” Antwerp head coach Jason Hale said of the win.
The Archers (8-0, 5-0 GMC) are now just two wins away from winning their first GMC football title in program history. They’ll get 1-7 Paulding at home next week before finishing off the season with 7-1 Edgerton.
The game was a tale of two halves for Antwerp (8-0, 5-0 GMC) who needed 27 first half points for a 27-16 first half lead and just eight second half points to win the game. They outgained Ayersville 425-247.
The first two drives of the were a success for the Archers as they needed just five plays for Altimus to run it in from two yards out on the first drive and 14 plays on the second drive that was finished off by a Camden Fuller 30-yard touchdown reception from Altimus.
It was just the start they needed and the opposite for Antwerp. But down 13 early, Ayersville (6-2, 4-1 GMC) head coach urged his team to respond and they did just that as on the next play from scrimmage Senior running back Owen Berner made possibly the highlight of the night on a 52-yard run, that saw him running sideline to sideline before he was taken down at the Antwerp 26.
Berner was the spark plug for the Pilots all night, finishing with 101 on 12 carries.
“That’s Owen all year, he’s an incredible football player, an incredible athlete and just a great kid,” Mickey said of the senior on senior night. “He played well and it was nice to see that in his last regular season home game.”
It took just four more plays, all runs, and a Blake Hauenstein four-yard keeper to get the Pilots on the board, now trailing Antwerp 13-8 with 4:38 left in the first quarter.
“This team has fought back from situations like that all season and tonight was no different,” Mickey said. “Getting down 13 points in the first quarter is never a good thing against a good team like them but we were able to fight and keep ourselves in it.”
Neither team would score again in the first but after a fumble on the first play of the second quarter by Ayersville inside Antwerp territory, the Archers went back up two scores with a 12-play, 60-yard drive, capped off by a six-yard Altimus touchdown pass to Landon Brewer.
Again though Ayersville responded and this time it was Hauenstein through the air finding Abe Delano in the endzone for the third straight week, this one from 24 yards out to make it 21-16.
But with 3:42 left in the first half, that was plenty of time for Antwerp to get a score and they did with three straight passes over 12 yards, and a Reid Lichty nine-yard scamper to make the score 27-16 headed into halftime. Lichty ended the game with 76 yards on 18 carries.
The second half was the opposite of the first as after an Ayersville punt with 8:24 left in the third quarter, Antwerp ran off six minutes in the third quarter before a fumble inside the Ayersville 10 stopped the Archer drive in its tracks.
They didn’t get the end result they wanted by any means but the long sustained drive was just what Hale was looking for coming out of halftime.
“The last two weeks we came out of the first half flat and we knew we needed to be ready to go,” Hale said. “I challenged the guys to do that and they did a great job.”
The Ayersville drive stopped inside the Archer 25 after they failed to convert a 4th and 12 and that proved to be fatal as the next play was the nail in the coffin with 7:45 left in the game.
Altimus took the ball on a draw up the middle and ran it 76-yards for a touchdown to put the Archers up three scores.
Altimus, who finished the game with 234 yards passing and two scores as well as 116 rushing and two more scores, was the leader for the Archers.
“He’s a gamer man,” Hale said. “I’m just glad he’s on our team because I would hate to prepare for him … he’s a leader first and foremost, he’s a great student and I’m glad he’s on our team.”
Ayersville scored another touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a hail mary pass from Hauenstein to Delano from 35 yards out. But after an onside kick recovered by Antwerp, the Archers ran the clock out and won the game.
Hauenstein finished with 62 yards passing and two scores as well as 82 yards rushing and another score. Delano had two catches for 59 yards, both touchdowns.
Ayersville, second in Region 26 headed in, will play the last two weeks for a home contest come playoff time.
“We know where we stack up right now, and it’s not enough,” Mickey said of how this game prepares the Pilots. “If we want more we have to be better and it’s all around. We’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror if we want to get better.”
