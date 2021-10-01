ANTWERP — A late comeback from Ayersville was not enough to overcome Antwerp as they fell at the hands of the heavy-hearted Archers 26-21 at Archer Field on Friday night.
Down 20-7 in the fourth quarter, the Pilots saw a Jakob Trevino six-yard run and a Hayden Dales three-yard run to put them up 21-20 with 3:32 left in the game.
But Antwerp promptly drove down and took back the lead with a Carson Altimus 17-yard pass to Landon Brewer with 1:44 left on the clock.
The Archers (5-2, 4-1 GMC) were able to hold the Pilots to nothing on the ensuing drive to walk out with a narrow GMC victory.
Trevino led the Pilots (3-3, 1-2 GMC) going 14-of-26 through the air for 172 yards and three interceptions. He also added 55 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
For the Archers, Altimus carried the day, leading the team in rushing with 69 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also threw for 193 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-29 passing.
Ayersville 0 7 0 14 — 21
Antwerp 7 0 13 6 — 26
An — Lichty 7-run (Walker kick).
Ay — Trevino 11-run (Young kick).
An — Altimus 28-run (Walker kick).
An — Altimus 2-run (Conversion failed).
Ay — Trevino 6-run (Young kick).
Ay — Dales 3-run (Young kick).
An — Brewer 17-pass from Altimus (Conversion failed).
Wayne Trace 15, Fairview 13
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace held firm in the redzone, preserving a 15-13 victory over Fairview in Green Meadows Conference action on Friday night.
The Raiders (2-5, 2-2 GMC) took a 15-7 lead late in the third period when Cooper Wenzlick found Race Price for a 19-yard TD and for an ensuing conversion. A Keaton Singer TD run got the Apaches (2-5, 2-2 GMC) within two points with 5:32 left in the fourth quarter but a failed pass on the two-point conversion kept the Black and Gold behind.
Fairview got inside the Raider 20 in the game’s final seconds but were denied a go-ahead score as Wayne Trace snapped a two-game losing skid. Wenzlick finished 16-of-29 for 219 yards in the air for the Raiders, with four completions going to Dylan Hildebrand for 103 yards.
QB Brady Karzynow had 107 yards on 17 totes for Fairview while Singer bruised out 82 yards and both Apache TDs on 24 totes.
Fairview 0 7 0 6 — 13
Wayne Trace 7 0 8 0 — 15
WT — Wenzlick 4-run (Wenzlick kick).
F — Singer 1-run (Smith kick).
WT — Price 19-pass from Wenzlick (Price pass from Wenzlick).
F — Singer 1-run (pass failed).
Napoleon 51, Springfield 6
NAPOLEON — Napoleon racked up its second straight lopsided win as the Wildcats scored 31 second-quarter points en route to a 51-6 shelling of Springfield.
Michael Chipps’ 93 rushing yards and one TD led the offense for the Wildcats (2-5, 2-2 NLL) while Blake Wolf’s two completions both went for touchdowns to Andrew Williams and Josh Mack. Napoleon picked up a pair of second-half touchdowns on interception returns from Tanner Rubinstein and Kaleb Woods.
Springfield 0 0 6 0 — 6
Napoleon 7 31 6 7 — 51
N — Williams 42-pass from Wolf (Grant kick).
N — Chipps 37-run (Grant kick).
N — Rubinstein 22-run (Grant kick).
N — Williams 7-run (Grant kick).
N — Mack 37-pass from Wolf (Grant kick).
N — Grant 18-field goal.
N — Rubinstein 45-interception return (kick blocked).
S — Overton Jr. 28-pass from Scott (kick failed).
N — Woods 72-interception return (Grant kick).
Archbold 47, Evergreen 0
ARCHBOLD — Archbold held Evergreen to 75 yards of offense, including negative-9 yards rushing, as the Bluestreaks cruised to 7-0 with a 47-0 shutout victory.
DJ Newman was 7-of-10 for 126 yards and three TDs while rushing for 103 yards and another score on nine totes for the No. 3 Streaks (4-0 NWOAL), which seized a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
Riley Dunbar had four receptions for 56 yards to lead the offense for the Vikings (2-5, 0-3 NWOAL).
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 — 0
Archbold 28 14 0 5 — 47
A — Gomez 31-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — C. Dominique 2-run (Kern kick).
A — Krieger 7-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Bailey 38-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Newman 5-run (Kern kick).
A — L. Dominique 4-run (Kern kick).
A — Kern 18-field goal.
A — Safety.
Liberty Center 55, Bryan 14
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center found the endzone five times via the ground as they defeated Bryan 55-14.
Matthew Orr was responsible for three of theru Tigers’ (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) rushing touchdowns on nine carries for 44 yards. He also had an interception return for a touchdown as well. TeJay Moore scored the other two on 12 carries for 96 yards.
Korbin Shephard saw 13 carries for 27 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 NWOAL).
Bryan 7 0 0 7 — 14
L. Center 14 27 14 0 — 55
LC — Orr 30-interception (Wymer kick).
LC — Orr 2-run (Wymer kick).
B — Shepherd 3-run (Brown kick).
LC — Moore 3-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Conrad 17-pass from Zeiter (Wymer kick no good).
LC — Orr 1-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Moore 1-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Orr 3-run (Roth kick).
LC — Kruse 40-fumble (Roth kick).
B — Shellenberger 2-run (Brown kick).
Wauseon 21, Patrick Henry 6
WAUSEON — Wauseon handed Patrick Henry its first NWOAL loss with a 21-6 victory over the Patriots.
The Indians (5-2, 3-1 NWOAL) outgained the Patriots (5-2 , 3-1 NWOAL) 346-204 in the game and held the dynamic Patrick Henry passing game to just 143 yards.
Wauseon quarterback Elijah McLeod was 20-of-29 through the air for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Jonas Tester led the Indians in receiving with 112 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.
Nash Meyer led the Patriots with 143 yards passing on 20-of-31. He also added 15 carries for 45 yards a a touchdown to lead them on the ground as well.
P. Henry 0 0 6 0 — 6
Wauseon 7 7 7 0 — 21
W — Armstrong 7-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W — Tester 12-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
PH — Meyer 3-run (Conversion failed).
W — Carroll 3-run (Rodriguez kick).
Edon 56, Hilltop 8
WEST UNITY — Edon quarterback Drew Gallehue threw eight passing touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 56-8 road win over Hilltop on Friday.
Gallehue finished 20-of-23 for 306 yards and the eight TDs for Edon (6-1, 1-0 TAAC) Wide receiver Caden Nester caught eight passes for 115 yards and four scores in the game. Gannon Ripke notched four receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
The lone touchdown for Hilltop (0-7, 0-3 TAAC) came in the third quarter via a 14-yard run from Tyzon Pelfrey. Wyatt Beltz was the Cadets’ leading rusher with 86 yards on 11 carries.
Edon 42 14 0 0 — 56
Hilltop 0 0 8 0 — 8
E — Nester 20-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E — Nester 35-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E — Parrish 1-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E — Nester 13-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E — Ripke 8-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E — Dye 14-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E — Nester 1-pass from Gallehue (Sapp kick).
E — Ripke 6-pass from Gallehue (Sapp kick).
H — Pelfrey 14-run (Bauer run).
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0
CELINA — Ottawa-Glandorf used five touchdown passes from Landen Jordan to secure a 42-0 WBL victory over Celina.
The Titans (4-3, 4-2 WBL), were led by Jordan who along with the five touchdowns was 12-of-17 for 201 yards. Ian Fenbert led the Ottawa-Glandorf on the ground with 116 yards on 13 carries.
Celina (1-6, 1-5 WBL) was led by quarterback Nick Adams, who was 10-of-19 through the air for 80 yards.
O-G 13 15 7 7 — 42
Celina 0 0 0 0 — 0
O-G — Fenbert 3-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
O-G — Kuhlman 7-run (Birkemeier kick no good).
O-G — Kuhlman 31-pass from Jordan (Jordan run).
O-G — Meyer 6-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
O-G — White 42-pass from Jordan (Macke kick).
O-G — Rump 9-pass from Jordan (Macke kick).
Other Scores: Edgerton 50, Hicksville 32; Tinora 45, Paulding 6; Delta 57, Swanton 0; Northwood 42, Montpelier 6; Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic 44, Stryker 14; St Marys 48, Kenton 7; Wapakoneta 30, Elida 13; Van Wert 49, Shawnee 14
