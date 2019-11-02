HAVILAND — Hicksville wrapped up its fifth straight winning season as the Aces pulled away from host Wayne Trace for a 41-13 win Friday night at Raider Field.
The Aces finish with a record of 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the Green Meadows Conference, making it nine straight years with at least a .500 record
Hicksville head coach Lucas Smith was very pleased with the leadership from his senior group of eight.
“I am so proud of this football team,” noted Smith after the contest. “We only had 25 guys and eight seniors and this group just battled all season and worked their way to a winning record. We had a lot of things go wrong this year injury wise and faced some adversity but these guys played through that and I am so proud of them.”
The Aces broke the game open in the third quarter, turning a 7-7 halftime tie into a 28-7 advantage at the end of three periods.
Taking over at the Wayne Trace 31 following a botched punt attempt by the Raiders, the Aces needed only five plays to find the end zone.
Quarterback Jacob Miller wrapped up the drive with a 20-yard scamper for a touchdown to give Hicksville the lead. Travian Tunis then added the extra point to put the Aces on top 14-7 with 8:36 left in the third quarter.
After the red, white and blue went three and out on the ensuing possession, Hicksville answered with another score.
The Aces went 71 yards in five plays, capped by a 26-yard run from Mason Commisso that pushed the Hicksville lead to 21-7.
“It is kind of the story of the season for us,” commented Raider head coach Mike Speice. “We had some missed opportunities in the first half and then Hicksville made plays against us in the third quarter.”
Hicksville added one more score in the third quarter.
Miller hooked up with Commisso on a 68-yard touchdown toss at the two-minute mark of the period to extend the Aces advantage to 28-7.
“We came out and played with more intensity I thought in the third quarter,” Smith continued. “We talked about doing a better job fundamentally at halftime and the guys came out and executed.”
Wayne Trace did cut the lead to 28-13 on a 17-yard scoring strike from quarterback Trevor Speice to Nathan Gerber. The touchdown pass completed an eight-play, 71-yard scoring drive.
However, the Aces scored twice in the fourth quarter to wrap up the win.
Miller scooted 37-yards for a score that put Hicksville in front 35-13 with 10:23 left in the contest.
Hicksville wrapped up the game’s scoring on a seven yard touchdown pass from Miller to Braden Langham to set the final margin at 41-13. The score was set up by a 47-yard pass from Miller to Brody Balser that moved the Aces to the two-yard line.
Wayne Trace struck first in the contest, stringing together an 11-play, 98-yard scoring drive late in the opening quarter.
Trevor Speice plunged in from one-yard out at the 1:24 mark to give the Raiders a 7-0 advantage.
The Aces knotted the contest at 7-7 in the second stanza, getting a 27-yard run from Commisso with 2:42 left in the first half.
“I want to say thank you to the seniors,” concluded Mike Speice. “They were great leaders and they led more by example than vocally. They were a great group of guys and I am going to miss them.”
Commisso finished with 80 yards on 13 carries while Miller added 71 yards on the ground over a dozen attempts. Miller also was 8 of 16 through the air for 243 yards.
Trevor Speice ran for 76 yards on 23 rushes to pace Wayne Trace while completing 13 of 33 passes for 150 yards.
Wayne Trace closes the season with a record of 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Green Meadows Conference.
