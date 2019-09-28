KANSAS — Hicksville cruised to a 56-12 victory over Lakota in football action on friday night.
Mason Commisso rushed for 202 yards on 13 carries for the Aces (3-2) while scoring four touchdowns and had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Miller went 4-for-6 for 40 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders fall to 1-4 on the season.
Hicksville 14 20 15 7 — 56
Lakota 6 6 0 0 — 12
Ottawa Hills 20, Hilltop 12
OTTAWA HILLS —Ottawa Hills scored 20 points in the first half and slipped past Hilltop, 20-12.
Blake Gnepper ran for 100 yards on 11 carries for the Green Bears (4-1, 2-0 TAAC).
Connor Schlosser threw for 157 yards and a score for the Cadets (2-3, 0-1 TAAC).
