NORWALK — Local grapplers moved one step closer to state during the second day of Division II district wrestling at Norwalk High School on Friday.
Weight classes from 152 to 285 wrestled on Friday with grapplers at 106 through 145 wrestling Thursday. Saturday’s dual session will see the lighter weight classes wrestle in championship semifinals, consolation semifinals and finals from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. before emptying the gym. A second session will see the heavier wrestlers compete from 4:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. to determine state qualifiers from the Northwest District.
At 152, Defiance's Dominic Tracy picked up a 13-4 major decision win over Logan Catri of Sandusky Perkins before falling to Galion freshman Landon Campbell in a 3-2 heartbreaker. Tracy then fell to Chagrin Falls' Sam Partain 7-2 in the consolation bracket to end his season at 28-9.
Wauseon's Connor Twigg boosted his season record to 46-2 with a pair of wins by pinfall to advance to the championship semifinals. Twigg topped Rossford's Nevan Hanthorn in 2:23 before downing Ashton Smith of Aurora in 4:17. Twigg will face Sandusky senior Elijah Hunter in his semifinal, with the winner getting either Campbell or Ashland's John Metzger.
At 160, Wauseon's Zaiden Kessler stayed alive in the consolation bracket. The Indians' sophomore won by pinfall in the first round before falling to Ontario's Ethan Turnbaugh by pin in 4:54. Kessler kept his state hopes alive with a 14-2 major decision against Huron's Mason Luipold.
Wauseon freshman Austin Kovar advanced to the 170-pound semifinals with a 7-3 win over Cade Carroll of Clyde and a pin in 2:34 of Medina Buckeye's Dillon Badiu. Badiu eliminated Malachi Collins of Bryan in the consolation bracket after Collins bounced back from an opening loss with a pin of Bay Village Bay's Jack Hildebrand.
Joining Kovar in Saturday action will be Napoleon junior Angelo Gonzalez, who beat Clear Fork's Travis Bowman by pinfall in 5:33 in his opener before falling to Ryan Price of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 10-9. The Wildcat grappler stayed alive with a 5-2 sudden victory over St. Marys' Jace Schaefer.
At 182, a pair of local grapplers competed. Wauseon sophomore Justin Duncan downed Grant Bell of Pepper Pike Orange 1-0 before being pinned by Mansfield Madison senior Nate Barrett in 24 seconds. Duncan's season ended in the consolation bracket with a 5-4 loss to Rossford's Herbert Eckhart.
Napoleon's Landon Eberle bounced back from an opening-round defeat to down Sandusky's Decarvion Jones 9-6. Eberle's junior season ended in the next round against Stashu Patterson of St. Marys, 13-3.
At 195, Bryan senior Dylan McCandless rolled to the championship semifinals, pinning Huron's Evan Trevino in 1:32 and edging Bellevue's Collin Corapi 3-2 to advance to a semifinal against Trenton Osborne of Mansfield Madison.
The area will not see a D-II wrestler at 220 at state as Wauseon senior Ethan Kessler bowed out with a pair of setbacks.
Finally, Napoleon senior Demitrius Hernandez added to an already-gaudy 50 wins this season with a pair of quick victories against Huron's Simon Cooley (pin in 45 seconds) and Bellevue's Brock Nunez (8-1). Hernandez will battle Alex Griffith of Galion in the championship semifinals.
Jaden Banister of Wauseon also remains in the field. Banister won by pin in his opening match before falling to Medina Buckeye's Todd Allen by pinfall. In the consolation bracket, Banister nipped Bryan senior Christian Hollister 4-3 to stay alive in a quest for state. Hollister had rallied from an opening loss to Shelby's Nathan Zehner with a 9-3 win over Warrensville Heights' Dakarai Johnson in the consolations.
