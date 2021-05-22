Division II regional tickets were clinched at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School with multiple meet records set along the way.
Defiance junior Emily Wahl was the lone Bulldog to clinch a regional spot from Friday’s festivities, picking up a third-place finish in the 800. Paulding’s Claire Schweller set a new district record by finishing at 11-6 in the pole vault while also earning a spot with a third-place effort in the 300 hurdles.
Wauseon distance standout Grace Rhoades was first in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600 for the Indians while Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Alexa Fortman anchored the winning 1600 relay for the Titans and picked up wins in the 800 and 400. The latter event was won by three seconds in a district record time of 58.24.
Lily Haselman also advanced for the Titan girls in the pole vault and the 1600 relay while Evergreen sprinter Andrea Van Wert won the 100 and anchored the runner-up 400 relay for the Vikings. Bryan’s Rachel Fireovid (third, long jump), Shallyn Miley (second in 400, 1600 relay) and Aquilina Cordic (first, 300 hurdles) moved on to regionals as well, along with Paulding’s Maggie Manz (third, 200), Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer (second, shot put), Evergreen’s Jordan Lumbrezer (third, shot put) and Napoleon’s Ava Harmon (fourth, pole vault).
In the boys meet, Swanton’s Kayden Davis set a new district record in the high jump at 6-5 to win the event. Bryan distance runner Joshuah Taylor set the district mark in the 1600 at 4:27.66 while also winning the 3200.
Masen Switzer of Napoleon earned regional spots in both the 300 hurdles (third) and with the runner-up quartet for the 1600 relay.
Bryan’s Owen Potvin won the 200 for the Golden Bears and ran legs of regional qualifying 400 and 800 relays with teammate Decota Shaw finishing as runner-up in the 300 and Korbin Shepherd fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Owen Cantrell advanced in the 100 (third), 200 (second) and 800 relay (fourth). Wauseon will see Braden Vernot (second in 1600 and 3200), Jonas Tester (fourth in 200, second-place 400 relay), Jackson Callan (fourth, 1600) and Hunter Wasnich (fourth, 3200) compete individually along with junior Johnathon Hogan and senior Noah Sauber with freshman Levi Tester and Jonas Tester in the 400 relay.
Division II Districts
At Defiance
Boys Meet
Van Wert 121, Wauseon 83, Bryan 74, Otsego 72.5, St. Marys 60.5, Lima Bath 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Lakota 51, Napoleon 32, Evergreen 31, Swanton 18, Paulding 4
Field Event Finals
Discus — 1. Fultz (SM), 140-11; Prichard (LB), Delacerda (E), Worline (E). High jump — 1. Davis (S), 6-5; Mikesell (LB), Dunbar (E), Crossland (W).
Running Event Finals
110 hurdles — 1. Hedrick (OG), 15.38; Miller (L), Bowers (SM), Jackson (VW). 100 meters — 1. Johnson (LB), 11.49; Snyder (O), Cantrell (OG), Leiter (O). 800 relay — 1. Van Wert, 1:31.2; Bryan (Potvin, Hahn, Garza, Brown), Ottawa-Glandorf (Hedrick, Morman, Schroeder, Cantrell), St. Marys. 1600 meters — 1. Taylor (B), 4:28.66; Wannemacher (VW), Vernot (W), Callan (W). 400 relay — 1. Otsego, 44.54; Wauseon (L. Tester, Sauber, Hogan, J. Tester), Bryan, (Potvin, Kepler, Garza, Hahn), Evergreen (Ruetz), Woodring, Smith, Lumbrezer). 400 meters — 1. Brown (VW), 50.13; Shaw (B), Pratt (VW), Serrato (O). 300 hurdles — 1. Bowers (SM), 41.48; Roehl (O), Switzer (N), Shepherd (B). 800 meters — 1. Sherer (VW), 2:01.26; Franks (L), Springer (VW), Callan (W). 200 meters — 1. Potvin (B), 22.84; Cantrell (OG), Laudick (VW), J. Tester (W). 3200 meters — 1. Taylor (B), 9:47.41; Vernot (W), Hill (L), Wasnich (W). 1600 relay — 1. Van Wert, 3:23.45; Napoleon (Bingham, Schroeder, Switzer, Wiechers), St. Marys, Evergreen (Lumbrezer, Pennington, Woodring, Smith).
Girls Meet
Celina 112, Ottawa-Glandorf 84, Van Wert 79, St. Marys 78.5, Wauseon 71, Lima Bath 63.5, Bryan 46, Evergreen 32, Paulding 31, Defiance 24, Napoleon 15, Swanton 14, Otsego 12
Field Event Finals
Shot put — 1. Lutz (C), 38-2; Meyer (W), Lumbrezer (E), Taylor (S). Pole vault — 1. Schweller (P), 11-6; Haselman (OG), Huser (C), Harmon (N). Long jump — 1. A. Renner (LB), 16-2; Hardison (LB), Fireovid (B), Schwieterman (C).
Running Event Finals
100 hurdles — 1. A. Renner, 16.5; Dross (C), Niekamp (SM), Okuley (OG). 100 meters — 1. Van Wert (E), 13.15; Greber (SM), Parker (W), Will (SM). 800 relay — 1. St. Marys, 1:45.96; Lima Bath, Van Wert, Celina. 1600 meters — 1. K. Dameron (C), 5:16.85; Schloemer (SM), J. Dameron (C), Rhoades (W). 400 relay — 1. St. Marys, 51.49; Evergreen (Sintobin, Hoffman, Huntzinger, Van Wert), Celina, Lima Bath. 400 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 58.24; Miley (B), Houg (VW), Johnson (VW). 300 hurdles — 1. Cordic (B), 47.12; Schwieterman (C), Schweller (P), Okuley (OG). 800 meters — 1. Fortman (OG), 2:20.61; Welch (VW). Wahl (D), Wise (VW). 200 meters — 1. Houg (VW), 27.66; Johnson (VW), Manz (P), Will (SM). 3200 meters — 1. Rhoades (W), 11:47.56; K. Dameron (C), Duden (W), J. Dameron (C). 1600 relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Fenbert, Aldrich, Haselman, Fortman), 4:08.55; Van Wert, Bryan (Miley, Oberlin, Vollmar, Zimmerman), Lima Bath.
Division III Districts
AYERSVILLE – Two girls meet records were broken at the Division III district meet Friday at Ayersville.
The Wayne Trace girls 1600 relay team of Rachel Stoller, Kiara Bahena, Gracie Shepherd and Sydnee Sinn set a new mark of 4:02.06, breaking the record of 4:04.16 set in 2014 by Tinora.
After setting a new mark on Wednesday in the discus, Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel broke a record in the shot put, going 46-7.5 in the winning toss. The previous record of 42-7.5 was set in 2018 by Grace Rigel of Leipsic.
Tinora and Archbold took home team titles.
Tinora’s Lexi Wachtman had a great day, winning the 100 and 300 hurdles, plus took the long jump. Ayersville’s Nicole Fishpaw won the 100 and 200 and Tinora’s Lauren Sattler took the 1600 and 3200.
Archbold’s Trey Theobald was a double winner on the boys side, taking the 100 and 400.
Division III District at Ayersville
Girls
Team Scores
Tinora 124, Patrick Henry 98, Ayersville 77, Archbold 71, Wayne Trace 68, Fairview 33, Antwerp 32, Holgate 28, Montpelier 26, Continental 23, Hicksville 21, Stryker 20, Delta 12, Edgerton 11, North Central 9, Pettisville 6, Fayette 3, Hilltop 1.
Running Finals
100 hurdles – Lexi Wachtman (Tinora), 16.07; Dockery (Ayersville), McCord (Montpelier), Baird (PH). 100 – Nicole Fishpaw (Ayersville), 12.55; Scott (Tinora), Bour (Ayersville), Recker (Antwerp). 800 relay – Ayersville (Fishpaw, Dockery, Schindler, Bour), 1:47.35; Tinora; Archbold; Patrick Henry. 1600 – Lauren Sattler (Tinora), 5:24.14; Ferguson (Tinora), Rohrs (Fairview), Prigge (PH). 400 relay – Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 50.18; Tinora; Antwerp; Stryker. 400 – Sydnee Sinn (WT), 57.81; Stoller (WT), Meyer (PH), Morlock (Tinora). 300 hurdles – Lexi Wachtman (Tinora), 47.78; Merillat (Archbold), Baird (Hicksville), Stoller (WT). 800 – Kylie Sauder (Archbold), 2:20.45; Bahena (WT), Bostelman (PH), Lee (Tinora). 200 – Nicole Fishpaw (Ayersville), 26.68; Bour (Ayersville), Chafins (Tinora), Stoller (WT). 3200 – Lauren Sattler (Tinora), 11:46.02; Willett (Holgate), Carpenter (PH), Prigge (PH). 1600 relay – Wayne Trace (Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, Sinn), 4:02.06; Archbold; Patrick Henry; Tinora.
Field Events
Long jump – Lexi Wachtman (Tinora), 17-3.5; Schindler (Ayersville), Wymer (Delta), Breier (Stryker). Shot put – Trista Fintel (PH), 46-7.5; Neidhardt (Hicksville), Gensler (Archbold), Ju. Eis (Holgate). Pole vault – Shelby Collier (Continental), 10-0; reyes (Antwerp), Weisgerber (Ayersville), Faler (NC).
Boys
Team Scores
Archbold 128, Tinora 78, Montpelier 63, Fairview 55, Edgerton 54, Wayne Trace 49.5, Holgate 47, Continental 41, Edon 39.5, Hicksville 31.5, Antwerp 31, Ayersville 21.5, Hilltop 9, North Central 8, Fayette 4.
Running Finals
110 hurdles – Brayson Parrish (WT), 15.57; Aguirre (Montpelier), McCartney (Edon), Hageman (Archbold). 100 – Trey Theobald (Archbold), 11.36; Edwards (Tinora), Roth (Edgerton), Gibbs (Continental). 800 relay – Montpelier (Crisenbery, Brigle, Jay, Yarhaus), 1:33.12; Edgerton; Archbold; Hicksville. 1600 – Hayden Hartman (Holgate), 4:39.81; Cramer (Tinora), Johns (Archbold), Carpenter (Tinora). 400 relay – Montpelier (Crisenbery, Friend, Jay, Yarhaus), 44.73; Edon; Tinora; Archbold. 400 – Trey Theobald (Archbold), 50.65; Treece (WT), Hastings (Fairview), Wenninger (WT). 300 hurdles – Craig Blue (Edgerton), 41.61; Flory (Tinora), McMichael (Antwerp), McCartney (Edon). 800 – Owen Manz (WT), 2:03.33; Swan (Edgerton), Garrow (Archbold), Rabe (Fairview). 200 – Kole Wertman (Hicksville), 23.67; Jay (Montpelier), Al. Roth (Archbold), Roth (Edgeton). 3200 – Jacob Cramer (Tinora), 10:25.57; Hartman (Holgate), Johns (Archbold), Sonnenberg (Holgate). 1600 relay – Archbold (Behnfeldt, Riley, Au. Roth, Theobald), 3:30.03; Edgerton; Montpelier; Fairview.
Field Events
Discus – Curtis Mansfield (Continental), 139-0; Schlachter (Ayersville), VonDeylen (Archbold), Landers (Antwerp). High jump – Karter Behnfeldt (Archbold), 6-4; Smith (Fairview), Ackerman (Tinora), Burt (NC).
Division III Districts
At Findlay
Boys Meet
Columbus Grove 170, Bluffton 102.5, Van Buren 61, Arlington 60.5, McComb 54, Ottoville 43, Vanlue 41, Pandora-Gilboa 28, Kalida 28, Leipsic 23, Upper Scioto Valley 19, Arcadia 16, Ada 12, Cory-Rawson 1
Field Event Finals
Discus — 1. E. Halker (CG), 175-11; Bateson (Arl), Cohee (Arc), Maag (CG). High jump — 1. Manns (O), 6-2; Lammers (L), Halker (CG), Bonham (V).
Running Event Finals
110 hurdles — 1. Burkholder (PG), 15.61; Banal (CG), Holman (VB), Bogart (B). 100 meters — 1. Bailey (McC), 11.35; Evans (Arl), Biery (PG), Thibaut (Arl). 800 relay — 1. Arlington, 1:32.26; Columbus Grove (Smith, T. Daniels, Myers, J. Daniels), Van Buren, Kalida (Schultz, Verhoff, Miller, Fersch). 1600 meters — 1. Antrim (B), 4:31.32; Stechschulte (CG), Parker (USV), Sendelbach (VB). 400 relay — 1. Arlington, 43.94; Columbus Grove (Banal, Z. Halker, Schroeder, Clement), McComb, Van Buren. 400 meters — 1. Schriner (B), 51.93; Curry (VB), Blankemeyer (CG), Kloepfer (V). 300 hurdles — 1. Schlagbaum (O), 40.62; Bogart (B), Banal (CG), Parsell (VB). 800 meters — 1. Derstine (B), 1:56.77; Closson (CG), Armstrong (B), Morman (CG). 200 meters — 1. Bailey (McC), 22.94; Foust (Arl), Smith (CG), Evans (Arl). 3200 meters — 1. Nygaard (B), 10:00.44; Britton (USV), Koch (CG), Ellerbrock (CG). 1600 relay — 1. Bluffton, 3:28.71; Columbus Grove (Myers, Clement, Stechschulte, Closson), Van Buren, Ottoville (Schlagbaum, Furley, Horstman, Manns).
Girls Meet
Columbus Grove 103, Kalida 97.3, Hopewell-Loudon 65, Leipsic 61.3, Ottoville 50, Elmwood 45, Arcadia 42, Bluffton 40, Van Buren 39.3, Vanlue 38, Ada 21, North Baltimore 17, Pandora-Gilboa 13, McComb 11, Arlington 9, New Riegel 8, Cory-Rawson 3
Field Event Finals
Shot put — 1. Flores (CG), 40-3.75; Cupp (L), Rigel (L), Long (NB). Pole vault — 1. Taber (B), 9-3; Diller (B), Leiter (HL), Closson (CG). Long jump — 1. Heitmeyer (L), 15-9.5; Roerdink (HL), Turnwald (O), Sumner (Ada).
Running Event Finals
100 hurdles — 1. Smith (K), 16.34; Wells (McC), Burgei (O), Saxton (O). 100 meters — 1. Berheide (K), 12.73; Franks (V), Heitmeyer (L), Sampson (V). 800 relay — 1. Columbus Grove (Closson, Benroth, Sautter, Fortman), 1:49.38; Elmwood, Arcadia, Hopewell-Loudon. 1600 meters — 1. Burgei (K), 5:25.56; Webster (VB), Downing (CG), Matthews (B). 400 relay — 1. Kalida (Vorst, Smith, Wurth, Berheide), 50.92; Elmwood, Van Buren, Bluffton. 400 meters — 1. Franks (V), 58.76; Heitmeyer (L), Massie (Arc), Hissong (Ada). 300 hurdles — 1. Smith (K), 47.36; Fortman (CG), Arbogast (NR), Burgei (O). 800 meters — 1. Roerdink (HL), 2:23.2; Kemper (O), Fortman (K), Webster (VB). 200 meters — 1. Berheide (K), 26.25; Franks (V), Heitmeyer (L), Cavera (VB). 3200 meters — 1. Downing (CG), 12:15.08; Schwartz (NB), Martz (O), Henige (CG). 1600 relay — 1. Hopewell-Loudon, 4:10.88; Columbus Grove (Deffenbaugh, Downing, Bermudez, Benroth), Kalida (Fortman, Smith, Burgei, Wurth), Arcadia.
