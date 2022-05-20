The Division II district track results from Defiance High School were unavailable as of press time on Friday evening.
Visit www.crescent-news.com for the full results from the meet. The results will run in Tuesday’s C-N paper edition.
D-III
Gibsonburg District
In Division III track action at Gibsonburg, a bevy of Liberty Center athletes made their way to regional qualifying spots.
Emili Cramer added a runner-up in the discus Friday to her runner-up in the shot put on Wednesday for the team champion LC girls, with teammate Emma Reckner finishing fourth to also qualify. Senior Carly Roth won the long jump with a personal-best 16-2 to win by a half-inch while junior Calla Oelkrug added a vault of 10 feet to advance with a third-place effort.
Hope Oelkrug took home first in the 800 by 0.04 seconds over teammate Gracie Miller while finishing second in the 1600. Miller will also race in regionals with the runner-up 1600 relay for LC.
Peyton Armey (third in 200), Elle Mohler (second in 200) and Kate Mohler (fourth in 300 hurdles) will all race individually at regionals while joining up with teammate Haley Mohler in the 400 and 800 relays that finished second and first at districts, respectively. Freshman Aleah Minnich also advanced in the 100 with a fourth-place finish.
On the boys side, the top six finishers in each event earned district spots. All four relay teams for the LC boys will run at regionals in Port Clinton after the 3200 quartet finished second on Wednesday.
Sophomore colton Chambers will run in the 400 and 800 relays with Josiah Johnson and Mitchel Wood while Owen Long will run in both the 400 relay and 110 hurdles for the Tigers. Jeff Zacharias was third in the 110 hurdles, Jacob Fausnight was fifth in the 1600 and Riley Chapa (400) and Matt Orr (800) added fourth-place efforts to qualify.
