EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Defiance boys cross country team competed in a deep Michigan State Spartan Invitational in the Division 2 Bronze Race, finishing in a tie for second place with Petoskey (Mich.).
Chelsea (Mich.) cruised to the team title by placing all five of their top runners in the top 20 and three in the top eight while Defiance put together a solid effort.
DHS senior Josh Horvath was 17th overall to lead all Bulldog runners with junior Josiah Gonzales in 23rd, Eli Valle in 36th, Eli Fortman in 38th and junior Caleb Brashear in 44th.
Senior Nolan Morgan was 54th overall, five spots behind Petoskey’s sixth runner as Defiance lost the tiebreaker.
“It was a great course with good competition on a hot day that made for a tough race,” said DHS coach Obie Mouser. “We ran just about a normal race but this is not a race to be average. We need to really start to improve because the heart of the season is here.”
The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday, Sept. 25 at Leaders Farms in Napoleon for the Liberty Center Invitational.
