BRYAN — Unbeaten Bryan was too much for Defiance to handle in a 5-0 setback to the Golden Bears in Friday boys tennis action.
The normal second doubles pairing of Riley Nadler and Frederik Bergfelder competed at first doubles and had the best showing in a 6-1, 6-4 setback. Boston Briseno and Dylan Johnson took four games off Aiden Andrews and Johnathan Dorsten at first doubles.
“Bryan has been dominant all year,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates. “Our doubles teams were competitive, but our singles players had their hands full. We had a couple players missing so we had to move some guys around in the lineup, but everyone played their hardest.”
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Nate Blunt: 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Aidan Brenner, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Nathan Hess (B) def. Kolton Greear, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Aiden Andrews-Johnathan Dorsten (B) def. Boston Briseno-Dylan Johnson, 6-2, 6-2.
At Archbold
Bluffton 3, Archbold 2
Singles
1. Kaiden Keiser (A) def. Luke Shadle, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Branson Hilty, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Wade Ginther (B) def. Cameron Yoder, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Eli Wenger-Braeden Ackerman (B) def. Aron Miller-Kyle Hageman, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; 2. Milo Combs-Jackson Braven (B) def. Ollie MacDonald-Jesse Nofziger, 6-4, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.