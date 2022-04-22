Tennis CAROUSEL.jpg

Tennis court with tennis ball close up

 SteveCollender

BRYAN — Unbeaten Bryan was too much for Defiance to handle in a 5-0 setback to the Golden Bears in Friday boys tennis action.

The normal second doubles pairing of Riley Nadler and Frederik Bergfelder competed at first doubles and had the best showing in a 6-1, 6-4 setback. Boston Briseno and Dylan Johnson took four games off Aiden Andrews and Johnathan Dorsten at first doubles.

“Bryan has been dominant all year,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates. “Our doubles teams were competitive, but our singles players had their hands full. We had a couple players missing so we had to move some guys around in the lineup, but everyone played their hardest.”

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Nate Blunt: 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Aidan Brenner, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Nathan Hess (B) def. Kolton Greear, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Aiden Andrews-Johnathan Dorsten (B) def. Boston Briseno-Dylan Johnson, 6-2, 6-2.

At Archbold

Bluffton 3, Archbold 2

Singles

1. Kaiden Keiser (A) def. Luke Shadle, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Branson Hilty, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Wade Ginther (B) def. Cameron Yoder, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Eli Wenger-Braeden Ackerman (B) def. Aron Miller-Kyle Hageman, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; 2. Milo Combs-Jackson Braven (B) def. Ollie MacDonald-Jesse Nofziger, 6-4, 6-2.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments