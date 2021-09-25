CONTINENTAL — Continental clinched the outright Putnam County League boys soccer championship Friday evening on home ground with a 1-0 win over rival Kalida.
A Braxton Stegbauer score at the 34:58 mark was the deciding factor for the Pirates (10-0-1, 4-0 PCL) on an assist by Rhenn Armey. The Continental defense was stifling as Kalida managed just one shot on goal.
Looking ahead, the Pirates will host Liberty Center on Thursday, Sept. 30 before hosting Division III Ottawa Hills on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.
At Continental
Continental 1, Kalida 0
Kalida (5-5-2, 1-2 PCL) — Shots: 1. Saves: Brady Fersch 5.
Continental (10-0-1, 4-0 PCL) - Goal: Braxton Stegbauer. Assist: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 6. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.