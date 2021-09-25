CONTINENTAL — Continental clinched the outright Putnam County League boys soccer championship Friday evening on home ground with a 1-0 win over rival Kalida.

A Braxton Stegbauer score at the 34:58 mark was the deciding factor for the Pirates (10-0-1, 4-0 PCL) on an assist by Rhenn Armey. The Continental defense was stifling as Kalida managed just one shot on goal.

Looking ahead, the Pirates will host Liberty Center on Thursday, Sept. 30 before hosting Division III Ottawa Hills on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

At Continental

Continental 1, Kalida 0

Kalida (5-5-2, 1-2 PCL) — Shots: 1. Saves: Brady Fersch 5.

Continental (10-0-1, 4-0 PCL) - Goal: Braxton Stegbauer. Assist: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 6. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1.

