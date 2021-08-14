NAPOLEON — Napoleon defended home links well on Friday morning, downing Paulding and Tinora in a tri-match at Napoleon Municipal Golf Course.

Zak Schroeder led the charge with a 39 to top the Wildcat scorecard while Konner Hoover had the second-best score of any golfer on the day with a 42.

Kyle Dominique’s 43 paced the Panthers, which finished 16 strokes back in second, while Carter Bernal shot 46 and Sammy Sinn shot 47 for the Rams.

At Napoleon Municipal

Napoleon (171) — Zak Schroeder 39, Konner Hoover 42, Clayton Behnfeldt 45, Brennen Babcock 45; Paulding (187) — Kyle Dominique 43, Logan Tope 46, Boston Pease 47, Isaac Reeb 51; Tinora (192) — Carter Bernal 46, Sammy Sinn 47, Aiden Rittenhouse 48, Korbin Casteel 51.

Liberty-Benton Invitational

At Sycamore Springs

Kalida (237) - Ryan Klausing 75, Connor Nartker 82, Justin Siebeneck 83, Drew Buss 87, Ethan Warnecke 87; Liberty-Benton (343); Allen East (349); Lima Bath (356); Van Buren (356); Upper Sandusky (358); Bellevue (360); Bluffton (360); Pandora-Gilboa (363); Bowling Green (368); Van Wert (379); Lima Central Catholic (438); Arlington (513).

At Delphos Country Club

Ottoville (151); Miller City (181) — Thomas Weis 42, Dillon Peck 43, Will Otto 48, Caleb Niese 48, Jesse Lammers (48); Fort Jennings (199).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments