CELINA — Defiance boys golf opened their season with a 12th place finish at the Celina Invitational on Friday while Kalida took third place in the event held at the Lynx Golf Club in Celina.
Delphos St. Johns took home the victory at the event with a score of 316, ten shots lower than the second place finishers Coldwater at 326. Kalida took third with a score of 334, just edging out the St. Marys score of 374. Defiance scored 376 while Ottawa-Glandorf took ninth with a score of 364.
Delphos St. John’s also took home top individual medalist honors with Collin Feathers taking first with a score of 70. Elida’s Carson Harmon was second medalist with 71 while Kalida’s Connor Nartker was third with 72.
Defiance’s top shooter was Jackson Honsberger with a score of 91. Luke Webb was second on the team with a score of 93. Ty Verhoff led Ottawa-Glandorf with an 83.
In other boys golf action, the Green Meadows Conference and Buckeye Border Conference matched up in a Ryder-Cup style showdown at Pond-A-River Golf Course pitting the league’s eight schools against each other.
The GMC picked up a convincing win in match-play, rolling past the BBC 27-7. No other scoring was available from the event.
Celina Lynx Invitational
At Lynx Golf Club
Delphos St. Johns (316),Coldwater (326), Kalida (334) - Connor Nartker 72, Jack Stechschulte 84, Kayla Nartker 88, Drew Buss 90. St. Marys (337), Elida (341)., Marion Local (346), Lima Bath (348), Van Wert 350, Ottawa-Glandorf (364) — Ty Verhoff 83, Hunter Stechschulte 88, Justin Yaeger 88, Brad Maag 105. Anna (368),Liberty-Benton (374) , Defiance (376) - Jacskson Honsberger 91, Luke Webb 93, Aiden Kiessling 95, Sander Neff 97. St. Henry (381), New Bremen (384), Celina (418), Parkway (443), New Bremen (521)
