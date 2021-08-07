CELINA — Defiance took eighth in a deep 19-team field at the Celina Invitational Friday in boys golf action with a team score of 349.
Aidan Kiessling put up an 85 to lead the scorecard for Defiance with the other three Bulldogs finishing close behind as Kam Brown added an 87, David Jimenez an 88 and Jayden Jerger an 89.
Liberty-Benton edged out St. Marys by a shot, 324-325, to win the team title, with Kalida finishing in fourth. Ottawa-Glandorf was ninth in the field at 351.
Defiance will return to the course in familiar environs on Monday as the Bulldogs host the Defiance Invitational at 9 a.m. at Eagle Rock Golf Club.
Paulding sixth
BLUFFTON – Paulding took sixth of eight teams at the Bluffton Pirate Invitational on Friday at Bluffton Golf Course.
Kyle Dominique led the Panthers with a 79. Logan Tope added a 93.
Ottoville won the title with a 319. Carter Schnipke led the Big Green with a 79.
Celina Invitational
At Celina Lynx
Liberty-Benton 324; St. Marys 325; Anna 329; Kalida (331) — Ryan Klausing 77, Justin Siebeneck 78, Connor Nartker 78, Kayla Nartker 98; Lima Shawnee 333; Elida 337; Coldwater 348; Defiance (349) — Aidan Kiessling 85, Kam Brown 87, David Jimenez 88, Jayden Jerger 89; Ottawa-Glandorf (351) — Carson Fuka 77, Carter Schimmoeller 84, Josh Walls 93, Owen Kidd 97; Celina 354; Lima Bath 355; Van Wert 367; Marion Local 369; St. Henry 380; Wapakoneta 381; St. Marys B 383; Parkway 408; Kenton 449.
BP Invitational
At Bluffton Golf Course
Ottoville 319, Upper Sandusky 337, Columbus Grove 347, Bluffton 358, Pandora-Gilboa 367, Paulding 371 (Kyle Dominique 79, Logan Tope 93, Ethan Foltz 98, Boston Pease 101), Lima CC 398, McComb 424.
At Hickory Sticks
Lincolnview (163) — Grant Glossett 37, Evan Miller 41, Landon Price 42, Avery Slusher 43; Wayne Trace (178) — Kyle Sutton 41, Evan Crosby 41, Tyler Davis 47, Nyle Stoller 49.
