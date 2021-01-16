ANTWERP – Trevor Sinn hit a game-winning three-pointer 0.2 left on the clock to send Wayne Trace past undefeated and top-ranked Antwerp 46-45 in boys basketball on Friday night.
Brooks Laukhuf led a balanced Raider attack with 10 points. Wayne Trace improved to 9-3 overall and 2-1 in the GMC.
Landon Brewer led the Archers (9-1, 1-1) with 12 points. Jagger Landers added 10 points.
WAYNE TRACE (46) – T. Sinn 8; C. Sinn 7; Speice 7; Laukhuf 10; McClure 3; Graham 4; Stoller 7. Totals 18-4-46.
ANTWERP (45) – Lichty 8; Landers 10; Krouse 0; McMichael 5; Sheedy 8; Sproles 2; Brewer 12. Totals 18-3-45.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace – T. Sinn 2, C. Sinn, Speice, Laukhuf, McClure. Antwerp – Brewer 4, Lichty, McMichael. Rebounds: Antwerp 19, Wayne Trace 14. Turnovers: Antwerp 5, Wayne Trace 9.
Wayne Trace 5 14 14 13 – 46
Antwerp 14 8 12 11 – 45
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 31-30.
Hicksville 45, Holgate 27
HOLGATE – Mason Slattery scored eight of his 13 points in the second period as Hicksville went on the road and defeated Holgate, 45-27.
Slattery stepped up for the Aces (4-6, 1-2) on a night when Landon Turnbull had 12 points and Jackson Bergman was held to eight points.
Robbie Thacker led Holgtate (3-8, 1-2) with nine points.
HICKSVILLE (45) – Klima 0; Myers 3; Balser 9; Bergman 8; Baird 0; Slattery 13; Turnbull 12; Hootman 0; Keesbury 0. Totals 19-3-45.
HOLGATE (27) – Sonnenberg 5; Thacker 9; McCord 2; Hartman 2; Boecker 0; Kelly 5; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 2; Medina 2; Bok 0. Totals 10-4-27.
Three-point goals: Hicksville – Balser 3, Myers. Holgate – Sonnenberg, Thacker, Kelly.
Hicksville 8 15 7 15 — 45
Holgate 12 3 2 10 – 27
Edgerton 51, Fairview 32
SHERWOOD - A 13-1 third quarter was the difference in the game as Edgerton went on the road and claimed a 51-32 win at Fairview.
Craig Blue led the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-1) with 13 points. Corey Everetts added 11 points.
Caleb Frank tossed in 14 points for the Apaches (4-3, 0-1).
EDGERTON (51) - Meyer 5; Everetts 11; Wilson 0; Hicks 4; Ripke 7; Landel 4; Hake 0; Wolfe 7; Q. Blue 0; C. Blue 13; Swank 0; Timbrook 0. Totals 17-9-51.
FAIRVIEW (32) - Retcher 0; Smith 1; Ripke 5; Clemens 0; Frank 14; Karzynow 2; Hastings 0; Hammon 0; Timbrook 2; Zeedyk 8. Totals 14-4-32.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Everetts 2, Meyer, Ripke, Wolfe, C. Blue. Fairview - none.
Edgerton 15 14 13 9 - 51
Fairview 14 8 1 9 - 32
Swanton 47,
Patrick Henry 31
HAMLER – Swanton was able to pull away from Patrick Henry in each period to pull away for a 47-31 win.
Swanton (7-5, 2-0) has won five of its last six games. Josh Vance led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Andrew Thornton chipped in 16 points.
Braden Hall and Caleb Rosengarten each had nine points for the Patriots (5-8, 0-2).
SWANTON (47) – Vance 22; Weigel 2; Callicotte 2; Thornton 16; Mitchey 5. Totals 14-19-47.
PATRICK HENRY (31) – Meyer 2; Seedorf 2; Seeman 5; Hall 9; Rosengarten 9; Crossland 4. Totals 13-1-31.
Three-point goals: Swanton – none. Patrick Henry – Hall 3, Seeman.
Swanton 10 11 13 13 – 47
Patrick Henry 7 8 7 9 – 31
