HICKSVILLE — Jackson Bergman stuffed the stat sheet for Hicksville as the Aces moved to 3-0 with a 46-28 win over visiting Continental.
Bergman tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the win for the Aces, which won the rebounding battle 30-17. Alex Gordon chipped in seven markers.
Gavin Huff scored 14 points to pace Continental, which fell to 1-2.
CONTINENTAL (26) — Huff 14; Armey 2; Davis 0; C. Etter 0; J. Etter 0; Knipp-Williams 4; Hoeffel 3; Rayle 1; Sharrits 4; Moore 0. Totals 10-6-28.
HICKSVILLE (46) — Klima 5; Myers 4; Balser 3; Mendoza 0; Bergman 18; Sheets 0; Baird 6; Heisler 3; Slattery 0; Rosalez 0; Gordon 7. Totals 19-7-46.
Three-point goals: Continental 2-10 (Huff, Sharrits), Hicksville 1-7 (Balser). Rebounds: Continental 17, Hicksville 30 (Bergman 13). Turnovers: Continental 10, Hicksville 11.
Continental 6 7 6 9 — 28
Hicksville 15 14 11 6 — 46
Reserves: Hicksville, 32-19.
Patrick Henry 43,
Ayersville 42
HAMLER — A putback at the buzzer by Aiden Behrman, his only points of the game, propelled Patrick Henry to a 2-0 start to the year as the Patriots nipped Ayersville 43-42.
Lincoln Creager led all scorers with 16 points for PH, hitting three 3-pointers, while Gavin Jackson put up 10 points.
Brady Clark scored a dozen points in the season opener for the Pilots (0-1) while Tyson Schlachter tallied five of his 11 points from the free throw line.
AYERSVILLE (42) - Clark 12; Schlachter 11; Trevino 8; Eiden 5; McGuire 5; Miler 1. Totals 14-11-42.
PATRICK HENRY (43) - Creager 16; jackson 10; Rosebrook 6; Johnson 5; Seedorf 2; Meyer 2; Behrman 2. Totals 17-4-43.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Clark 2, Eiden, Patrick Henry - Creager 3, Jackson 2.
Ayersville 6 13 13 10 — 42
Patrick Henry 12 2 12 17 — 43
Tinora 33, Delta 26
DELTA — Tinora held Delta to six fourth-quarter points as the Rams won a 33-26 road slugfest.
Luke Harris had just over half the total points for Tinora (2-1) with a 17-point, four-trifecta showing in the win while Nolan Schafer was 6-of-6 at the stripe, netting 10 points.
James Ruple had six buckets and finished with 14 points to pace Delta (1-1), scoring eight of those points in the first quarter.
TINORA (33) — Eckert 0; Rinkel 0; Schafer 10; Plassman 0; Harris 17; Anders 3; Bohn 3. Totals 10-8-33.
DELTA (26) — Ju. Ruple 1; Ja. Ruple 14; Knapp 0; Gillen 0; Davis 2; Hodge 0; Tresnan-Reighard 4; Risner 5. Totals 11-4-26.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Harris 4, Anders. Delta — none. Turnovers: Tinora 1, Delta 6.
Tinora 3 11 7 12 — 33
Delta 8 10 2 6 — 26
Reserves: Delta, 28-27.
Wayne Trace 64, Bryan 29
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace bookended both halves with dominant quarters, out-scoring Bryan 48-15 in the second and fourth stanzas combined in a 64-29 home win.
Kyle Stoller paced the Raiders (3-0) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Brooks Laukhuf added 16 markers and five steals while Cameron Graham netted 13 points.
Craig Jackson’s 10 tallies topped the total for the Golden Bears (0-2).
BRYAN (29) — Brown 0; Koenig 1; Moss 0; Cox 6; Pelz 2; Jackson 0; Kepler 0; Langenderfer 4; Herold 4; Dominique 0; Shellenbarger 0. Totals 14-38 1-6 29.
WAYNE TRACE (64) — Myers 3; T. Sinn 5; C. Sinn 5; Laukhuf 16; Davis 0; Winans 2; Graham 13; Stoller 18; Hildebrand 2. Totals 25-54 7-8 64.
Three-point goals: Bryan 0-7, Wayne Trace 7-18 (Laukhuf 2, Myers, T. Sinn, C. Sinn, Graham, Stoller). Rebounds: Bryan 23 (Herold 5), Wayne Trace 32 (Davis 8). Turnovers: Bryan 25, Wayne Trace 14.
Bryan 6 6 8 9 — 29
Wayne Trace 13 21 3 27 — 64
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 32-11.
Miller City 62, Holgate 32
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Austin Ruhe tallied 19 points to help power the Wildcats to a lopsided 62-32 win over Holgate.
Jaden Nuveman chipped in 13 points for Miller City (2-1), which led 19-9 after the first quarter.
Xavier McCord hit a pair of triples and paced Holgate (0-2) with 15 points.
HOLGATE (32) — Burgel 3; Miller 4; Resendez 0; Miller 0; Alvarez 0; Buckley 2; McCord 15; Strohpaul 0; Bower 6; Wallace 0; Engel 2. Totals 12-5-32.
MILLER CITY (62) — Patte 0; Niese 3; Schnipke 1; Gerten 0; Weis 3; Au. Ruhe 19; Warnimont 2; Nuveman 13; Tobe 8; Pester 5; Hermiller 4; An. Ruhe 4. Totals 13-14-62.
Three-point goals: Holgate — McCord, Burgel. Miller City — Pester, Niese. Turnovers: Holgate 24, Miller City 7.
Holgate 9 9 3 11 — 32
Miller City 19 14 12 17 — 62
Kalida 29,
Delphos St. John’s 23
KALIDA — Kalida outlasted Delphos St. John’s despite just nine makes from the field, picking up a 29-23 home victory.
Justin Siebeneck hit three buckets and three free throws for a game-best nine points for the Wildcats (2-1), which held DSJ (0-2) to one point in the third quarter.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (23) — Grothaus 8; Gerker 3; Schwinnen 4; Bonifas 5; Au. Moenter 0; Druckemiller 0; Elwer 3; Aa. Moenter 0; Kerner 0. Totals 7-4-23.
KALIDA (29) — Horstman 0; Siebeneck 9; Vorst 4; D. Fersch 6; Miller 0; Siefker 2; Smith 8; Warnecke 0. Totals 9-11-29.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s — Grothaus 2, Gerker, Schwinnen, Bonifas. Kalida — none. Turnovers: Kalida 11.
St. John’s 8 6 1 8 — 23
Kalida 8 8 6 7 — 29
Other scores: Delphos Jefferson 49, Fairview 40; Napoleon 52, Maumee 41; Swanton 41, Evergreen 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.