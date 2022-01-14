HAVILAND – With his team trailing by two early in the third quarter, Wayne Trace senior Cameron hit his biggest two shots of his career with back-to-back three-pointers to propel the Raiders to a 54-50 win over visiting Antwerp Friday night in a classic Green Meadows Conference boys basketball game between state ranked teams.
As the Archers held a 44-42 advantage, Sinn’s first three-pointer put Wayne Trace on top 45-44 with 4:16 left on the clock. On the play, Antwerp’s Luke Krouse was called for a foul to give the Raiders another possession and Sinn made it count, hitting another trey to expand the lead to 48-44 at the 3:23 mark.
After a Jagger Landers basket pulled Antwerp within 48-46, Sinn hit another three-pointer that pushed the Wayne Trace lead to 51-46.
A Kaden Recker bucket sliced the Archer deficit to 51-48 before Trevor Sinn connected on a pair of foul shots for a 53-48 Raider advantage with 46.4 seconds left.
Landers scored with 36 seconds on the clock to get Antwerp back within 53-50 and the visitors had a chance to cut into the deficit further.
Following a missed Wayne Trace free throw, the Archers had an opportunity to cut the lead to one with a basket but chose to go for the tie. However, the Raiders’ Kyle Stoller grabbed the rebound of a Brewer three-pointer and was fouled immediately.
After missing the first foul shot, Stoller sealed the Raider win by hitting the second free throw with 4.8 seconds remaining to set the final margin of 54-50.
“It was a great ballgame and one that it was too bad either team had to lose,” noted Raider head coach Jim Linder. “Our kids made just enough plays and we found a way to win. It was a great game between two county rivals.”
The two teams battled throughout the first quarter with host Wayne Trace holding a 17-16 lead at the end of eight minutes of action.
In the second stanza, the Raiders used a pair of Brooks Laukhuf baskets along with a Cameron Sinn bucket to take a 24-18 advantage. Back-to-back buckets from Brewer and Landers cut the deficit to 24-22 before Wayne Trace got three straight Stoller baskets to push the margin to 30-22.
A three-pointer from the Archers’ Carson Altimus trimmed the deficit to 30-25 but the Raiders answered, pushing the lead to 34-25 after a Stoller basket and two Trevor Sinn free throws.
Antwerp, though, got a Landers basket and two free throws from Krouse to close the gap to 34-29 at the intermission.
“I was a little concerned there as Antwerp got some momentum there right before halftime,” continued Linder. “They did some things defensively there that kind of bottled us up a little bit but our kids just kept battling. I am really proud of the way this basketball team just kept battling.”
The Archers continued that momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Wayne Trace 13-6 to seize a 42-40 lead entering the final stanza.
Gaige McMichael opened the fourth quarter with a basket for the Archers to put the blue and white on top 44-40 before the Raiders rallied behind Sinn’s three-pointers.
“Antwerp is so good and they can hurt you so many ways,” continued the Raider mentor. “That is a very good basketball team and they have the potential to go a long way in tournament.”
Cameron Sinn led the way for Wayne Trace with 18 points and Stoller recorded a double-double, posting 16 points and a dozen rebounds. Trevor Sinn also reached double figures with ten markers for the 11th-ranked Division III Raiders, who improve to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the Green Meadows Conference.
Landers paced Antwerp with 17 points and 13 boards while Carson Altimus posted 11 points and Landon Brewer recorded ten markers. The Archers, who entered the game ranked second in Division IV, fall to 10-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.
Wayne Trace resumes its schedule on Friday as the Raiders visit Edgerton in GMC action while Antwerp hosts Lincolnview in a non-league battle Saturday night. The Archers will return to league play when they welcome in Ayersville next Friday.
ANTWERP (50) — Moore 1; Recker 2; McMichael 2; Landers 17; Altimus 11; Krouse 7; Brewer 10. Totals 21-4-50.
WAYNE TRACE (54) — Myers 0; T. Sinn 10; C. Sinn 18; Laukhuf 8; Davis 2; Graham 0; Stoller 16. Totals 19-10-54.
Three-point goals: Antwerp — Brewer 2, Altimus, Krouse. Wayne Trace — C. Sinn 4, T. Sinn 2.
Antwerp 16 13 13 8 — 50
W. Trace 17 17 6 14 — 54
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 39-31.
