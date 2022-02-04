HAVILAND — Wayne Trace clinched at least a share of its first Green Meadows Conference title since 2019 as the No. 6 Raiders downed county rival Paulding 74-53 in boys hoops action on Friday.
Kyle Stoller led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds for Wayne Trace (17-1, 6-0 GMC), which can clinch the outright league title with a win at Ayersville on Feb. 11. Cameron Sinn added 16 points while Brooks Laukhuf (13 points) and Trevor Sinn (12) also hit double figures.
Ethan Foltz scored a dozen points to pace Paulding, which fell to 5-13 (2-4).
PAULDING (53) — Zartman 5; Bauer 6; Agler 6; Manz 3; P. Adams 9; Gorrell 11; Martinez 1; Foltz 12. Totals 20-37 3-8 53.
WAYNE TRACE (74) — Myers 2; T. Sinn 12; C. Sinn 16; Laukhuf 13; Davis 4; Graham 2; Stoller 25. Totals 29-51 8-11 74.
Three-point goals: Paulding 10-18 (P. Adams 3, Gorrell 3, Zartman, Agler, Manz, Foltz), Wayne Trace 8-19 (C. Sinn 4, T. Sinn 2, Laukhuf 2). Rebounds: Paulding 13 (Foltz 7), Wayne Trace 31 (Graham, Stoller 9). Turnovers: Paulding 15, Wayne Trace 9.
Paulding 13 11 16 13 — 53
Wayne Trace 24 12 18 20 — 74
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 46-32.
Ottoville 44, Continental 29
CONTINENTAL — Ottoville blanked Continental 11-0 in the final eight minutes to nab its fourth straight win, 44-29.
William Miller nearly matched the Pirates’ scoring total with 28 points for the Big Green (12-7, 3-2 PCL).
Alex Sharrits netted eight points to lead the ledger for the Pirates (5-13, 1-4).
OTTOVILLE (44) — Miller 28; Schnipke 5; Steffan 3; Horstman 6; Turnwald 2.
CONTINENTAL (29) — Huff 4; Armey 3; Etter 6; Hoeffel 3; Sharrits 8; Knipp-Williams 5.
Ottoville 9 13 11 11 — 44
Continental 8 9 12 0 — 29
Kalida 49, Miller City 36
MILLER CITY — Miller City dropped its third straight Putnam County League contest, falling to Kalida 49-36.
Austin Ruhe led the way with 12 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 1-4 PCL) while Silas Niese added 11 points.
Tyson Siefker hit four 3-pointers and netted a game-high 18 points for Kalida (8-10, 3-3). EJ Miller and Jaden Smith each added 10 points.
KALIDA (49) — Ju. Siebeneck 9; Fersch 2; Miller 10; Siefker 18; Smith 10. Totals: 13-25 6-16 5-12 — 49.
MILLER CITY (36) — Au. Ruhe 12; S. Niese 11; Weis 5; Nuveman 4; Tobe 4. Totals: 11-29 4-12 4-5 — 36.
Three-point goals: Kalida Siefker 4, Miller 2. Miller City — Au. Ruhe 2, S. Niese, Weis. Rebounds: Kalida 23, Miller City 18. Turnovers: Miller City 10, Kalida 6.
Kalida 11 14 10 14 — 49
Miller City 12 4 11 9 — 36
O-G 80, Lima Shawnee 55
LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Colin White poured in 32 points as the Titans avenged last year’s league loss to Lima Shawnee with an 80-55 rout.
The win marks the fifth straight victory for the Titans (14-2, 7-0 WBL, No. 4 D-III), which will take their unbeaten league mark to Defiance next Friday.
Shawnee fell to 10-7 (4-3) and have lost five of their last six games. No other statistics were available as of press time Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.