HAVILAND — Wayne Trace clinched at least a share of its first Green Meadows Conference title since 2019 as the No. 6 Raiders downed county rival Paulding 74-53 in boys hoops action on Friday.

Kyle Stoller led the way with 25 points and nine rebounds for Wayne Trace (17-1, 6-0 GMC), which can clinch the outright league title with a win at Ayersville on Feb. 11. Cameron Sinn added 16 points while Brooks Laukhuf (13 points) and Trevor Sinn (12) also hit double figures.

Ethan Foltz scored a dozen points to pace Paulding, which fell to 5-13 (2-4).

PAULDING (53) — Zartman 5; Bauer 6; Agler 6; Manz 3; P. Adams 9; Gorrell 11; Martinez 1; Foltz 12. Totals 20-37 3-8 53.

WAYNE TRACE (74) — Myers 2; T. Sinn 12; C. Sinn 16; Laukhuf 13; Davis 4; Graham 2; Stoller 25. Totals 29-51 8-11 74.

Three-point goals: Paulding 10-18 (P. Adams 3, Gorrell 3, Zartman, Agler, Manz, Foltz), Wayne Trace 8-19 (C. Sinn 4, T. Sinn 2, Laukhuf 2). Rebounds: Paulding 13 (Foltz 7), Wayne Trace 31 (Graham, Stoller 9). Turnovers: Paulding 15, Wayne Trace 9.

Paulding 13 11 16 13 — 53

Wayne Trace 24 12 18 20 — 74

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 46-32.

Ottoville 44, Continental 29

CONTINENTAL — Ottoville blanked Continental 11-0 in the final eight minutes to nab its fourth straight win, 44-29.

William Miller nearly matched the Pirates’ scoring total with 28 points for the Big Green (12-7, 3-2 PCL).

Alex Sharrits netted eight points to lead the ledger for the Pirates (5-13, 1-4).

OTTOVILLE (44) — Miller 28; Schnipke 5; Steffan 3; Horstman 6; Turnwald 2.

CONTINENTAL (29) — Huff 4; Armey 3; Etter 6; Hoeffel 3; Sharrits 8; Knipp-Williams 5.

Ottoville 9 13 11 11 — 44

Continental 8 9 12 0 — 29

Kalida 49, Miller City 36

MILLER CITY — Miller City dropped its third straight Putnam County League contest, falling to Kalida 49-36.

Austin Ruhe led the way with 12 points for the Wildcats (9-9, 1-4 PCL) while Silas Niese added 11 points.

Tyson Siefker hit four 3-pointers and netted a game-high 18 points for Kalida (8-10, 3-3). EJ Miller and Jaden Smith each added 10 points.

KALIDA (49) — Ju. Siebeneck 9; Fersch 2; Miller 10; Siefker 18; Smith 10. Totals: 13-25 6-16 5-12 — 49.

MILLER CITY (36) — Au. Ruhe 12; S. Niese 11; Weis 5; Nuveman 4; Tobe 4. Totals: 11-29 4-12 4-5 — 36.

Three-point goals: Kalida Siefker 4, Miller 2. Miller City — Au. Ruhe 2, S. Niese, Weis. Rebounds: Kalida 23, Miller City 18. Turnovers: Miller City 10, Kalida 6.

Kalida 11 14 10 14 — 49

Miller City 12 4 11 9 — 36

O-G 80, Lima Shawnee 55

LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf sophomore Colin White poured in 32 points as the Titans avenged last year’s league loss to Lima Shawnee with an 80-55 rout.

The win marks the fifth straight victory for the Titans (14-2, 7-0 WBL, No. 4 D-III), which will take their unbeaten league mark to Defiance next Friday.

Shawnee fell to 10-7 (4-3) and have lost five of their last six games. No other statistics were available as of press time Friday.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments