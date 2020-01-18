BRYAN – Wauseon led by a point after one period and eventually pulled away in a 63-46 win at Bryan in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball action on Thursday.
Noah Tester led Wauseon (9-4, 1-1 NWOAL) with 19 points. Connar Penrod tallied 16 and Jonas Tester had 10 points.
Titus Rohrer and Reese Jackson each had 14 points for Bryan (10-3, 1-1 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (63) – J. Tester 10; Britsch 4; N. Tester 19; Penrod 16; Brock 8; Wilson 4; King 2. Totals 27-5-63.
BRYAN (46) – Arthur 8; Rohrer 14; Zuver 3; Lamberson 4; Jackson 14; Lamore 2. Totals 17-8-46.
Wauseon 16 18 14 15 – 63
Bryan 15 11 6 14 – 46
Archbold 44,
Patrick Henry 26
HAMLER — Archbold stifled Patrick Henry defensively to move into a tie with Evergreen atop the NWOAL standings with a 44-26 win against the Patriots.
Elijah Zimmerman was the lone double-digit scorer for either team, netting 15 points for the Bluestreaks (8-4, 2-0 NWOAL). Noah Gomez and DJ Newman each scored seven.
Jayden Schulze scored six points to pace PH (1-10, 0-2 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (44) — Gomez 7; Roth 3; Kennedy 0; Newman 7; Roth 6; Theobald 2; Zimmerman 2; Hagans 2. Totals 18-3-44.
PATRICK HENRY (26) — Jackson 3; Feehan 2; Schulze 6; Holloway 4; Seemann 4; Rosengarten 5; Williams 2. Totals 11-1-26.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Roth 2, Gomez, Roth, Newman. Patrick Henry — Jackson, Schulze, Rosengarten. Rebounds: Archbold 20, Patrick Henry 14. Turnovers: Archbold 9, Patrick Henry 15.
Archbold 11 9 18 6 — 44
Patrick Henry 7 1 9 9 — 26
Reserves: Archbold, 32-26.
L. Center 59, Delta 44
DELTA — Carter Burdue scored 18 of the team’s 20 points in the second quarter to help Liberty Center pull away from Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Delta for a 59-44 win.
Burdue finished with a game high 37 points behind 5-5 on free throws and four made three-pointers in the win for Liberty Center (7-5, 1-1 NWOAL).
Josh Tresnan-Reighard had a team high 17 points in the loss for Delta (4-8, 1-1 NWOAL).
LIBERTY CENTER (59) – Burdue 37; Krugh 6; Murdock 6; Conrad 5; Shafer 3; Miles 2; Keller 0; Righi 0. Totals: 23-7-59.
DELTA (44) – J. Tresnan-Reighard 17; B. Risner 9; Gillen 8; H. Tresnan-Reighard 6; Eckenrode 2; N. Risner 2; Knapp 0; Hamilton 0. Totals: 17-7-44.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Burdue 4; Krugh 2. Delta – Gillen 2; B. Risner. Turnovers: Liberty Center 12; Delta 19.
Liberty Center 9 20 13 17 — 59
Delta 11 10 13 10 — 44
Paulding 47, Allen East 45
PAULDING — Paulding hit a pair of key free throws with less than 20 seconds to go as the Panthers prevailed against Allen East in an NWC affair, 47-45.
Hunter Kauser led the Panthers (3-9, 2-2 NWC) with 15 points as Paulding snapped a six-game losing streak. Seth Dysinger and Payton Beckman added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
ALLEN EAST (45) — Mecher 5; Lehman 4; Newland 4; Criblez 0; Dotson 0; Crumrine 23; Fletcher 2; Koontz 0; Hutchinson 7. Totals 14-12-45.
PAULDING (47) — Manz 6; Sarver 0; Edwards 0; Kauser 15; Dysinger 13; Pease 0; Schroeder 1; Price 0; Manz 2; Beckman 10. Totals 18-6-47.
Three-point goals: Allen East — Crumrine 5. Paulding — Kauser 3, Dysinger 2.
Allen East 6 6 13 20 — 45
Paulding 7 8 18 14 — 47
Columbus Grove 71,
Spencerville 43
SPENCERVILLE — Tayt Birnesser tied a Columbus Grove record with 10 3-pointers, finishing with 36 points in a 71-43 NWC win at Spencerville.
Blake Reynolds chipped in 15 points for the unbeaten Bulldogs (11-0, 4-0 NWC), which shook off a 14-11 deficit after one quarter with a 51-11 edge over the next two.
COLUMBUS GROVE (71) — Birnesser 36; Reynolds 15; Clement 6; Hopkins 5; Halker 3; Schneider 2; Macke 2; Sautter 2. Totals 29-2-71.
SPENCERVILLE (43) — Prichard 16; Koenig 9; Brown 5; Bowens 3; Schwartz 2; Harter 2; K. Goecke 2; J. Goecke 2; Henline 2. Totals 16-7-43.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove — Birnesser 10, Hopkins. Spencerville — Prichard 3, Bowens.
Col. Grove 11 25 26 9 — 71
Spencerville 14 6 5 18 — 43
Reserves: Spencerville, 49-43.
O-G 73, Van Wert 52
OTTAWA – Led by 29 points from Owen Nichols on 11 made field goals, the Titans of Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the WBL with a 73-52 win over Van Wert.
Ben Westrick had 12 points and Ethan Alt added 11 for an O-G team that trailed 12-8 after one period.
VAN WERT (52) – Treece 32; Barnhart 2; Jackson 6; Place 2; Brown 6; Adams 2; Hilleary 2. Totals 20-4-52.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (73) – Schomaeker 2; Dean 3; Alt 11; Kaufman 4; Nichols 29; Westrick 12; Maag 3; Rieman 9. Totals 27-15-73.
Three-point goals: Van Wert Treece 6. Ottawa-Glandorf – Alt 3, Dean, Nichols. Rebounds: Van Wert 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 20. Turnovers: Van Wert 19, Ottawa-Glandorf 9.
Van Wert 12 11 10 19 – 52
Ottawa-Glandorf 8 17 32 16 – 73
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 48-37.
Ottoville 57, Miller City 42
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville stretched a 16-13 lead into a 32-19 advantage at halftime in a 57-42 win over Miller City in Putnam County League boys basketball action.
Joshua Thorbahn led the Big Green (10-3, 2-1 PCL) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Suever added 13 points and Trae Schlagbaum tallied 10.
Austin Ruhe led all scorers with 18 points in a losing effort for the Wildcats (8-5, 2-2). Ross Niese chipped in 11 points.
MILLER CITY (42) – Niese 11; Ruhe 18; Gable 8; Koenig 3; Michel 0; Burgei 2; Fillinger 0. Totals 16-6-42.
OTTOVILLE (57) – Miller 7; Schlagbaum 10; Manns 2; Suever 13; Kortokrax 0; W. Miller 9; Thorbahn 16; Furley 0; Fisher 0; Langhals 0. Totals 20-10-57.
Three-point goals: Miller City (4-16) – Niese 3-8, Ruhe 1-4, Gable 0-1, Koenig 0-3. Ottoville (7-20) – J. Miller 0-2, Schlagbaum 2-7, Manns 0-2, Seuver 1-1, W. Miller 1-3, Thorbahn 4-9, Langhals 0-1. Rebounds: Miller City 8 (Gable 3), Ottoville 30 (Thorbahn 8).
Miller City 13 6 15 8 – 42
Ottoville 16 16 16 9 – 57
Continental 53,
Fort Jennings 36
CONTINENTAL — Continental claimed their first victory in the Putnam County League with a 53-36 triumph over Fort Jennings.
Mitch Coleman nailed five longballs to score a game-high 23 points in the win for Continental (4-11, 1-2 PCL). Gavin Huff added 12 points and Rhen Armey scored 11 markers for the Pirates.
Evan Hoersten and Zach Schulte both scored a team high 11 tallies in the setback for Fort Jennings (1-12, 0-3 PCL).
FORT JENNINGS (36) – Hoersten 11; Schulte 11; Trentman 5; Liebrecht 5; Kazee 4; Horstman 0; Grote 0. Totals: 11-11-36.
CONTINENTAL (53) – Coleman 23; Huff 12; Armey 11; Brecht 4; Warnemont 2; Prowant 1; Becher 0; Hoeffel 0; Sharrits 0; Recker 0; Davis 0; Williams 0. Totals: 19-7-53.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings – Schulte 3. Continental – Coleman 5; Armey 3.
Fort Jennings 8 11 11 6 — 36
Continental 15 12 15 11 — 53
Reserves: Continental, 38-8.
