In a crucial Green Meadows Conference boys basketball tilt, River Rivals Tinora and Ayersville faced off from Tinora in a game that saw the Rams’ Luke Harris drop 21 points, and help the Rams to a 53-37 win that puts them all alone in second place inside the conference.
Not only is it a win for the Rams over their bitter rivals, ending a two-game skid against them, it pushes them to 6-8 (3-1 GMC) on the season only trailing Paulding in the GMC standings with three games left to play.
“It was a big win quite frankly because they are a good team, rivals aside, they are a good team,” Tinora head coach Kris Lymanstall said of the Pilots, who fell to 7-7 (2-2 GMC) with the loss. “We had to play well to beat them … I thought we played really really well consistently tonight.”
The contest was neck and neck for the first three quarters and especially the first two halves as Tinora led 6-5 after one, 21-20 after two and 34-28 after three. Both teams struggled to shoot the ball early but the Pilots were able to take an early lead, dumping the ball down to their 6-foot-6 big man Tyson Schlachter, who had the first four points of the game.
Tinora on the other hand, missed its first three shots and turned the ball over twice in the opening minutes, but saw Owen Ackerman come off the bench and score their first four points in the first quarter to help keep Tinora in it. Ackerman would finish with 10 points in the first half and 13 for the game.
“He went through a tough stretch where he was injured and wasn’t playing a whole lot,” Lymanstall said. “He showed a lot of resilience coming back and playing … we weren’t shooting well so we needed someone to attack and he gave us a big punch early in the game.”
Schlachter had all five of the points for Ayersville in the first quarter, and Luke Harris hit his first shot on a layup as time expired to put the Rams ahead.
To start the second, it went back and forth as both teams started to heat up. Ackerman put the first two buckets on drives to the basket to put the Rams up five but that was answered by a 6-2 Ayersville run to cut it to one, the last two baskets coming via Brady Clark. After another Ackerman bucket fell giving him 10 of the teams’ first 14 points, Harris started to heat up as he attacked the basket, went 4-of-4 from the line in the quarter and helped give the Rams a one-point halftime lead. Harris ended the half with 10 to combine with Ackerman to give them 20 of the Rams 21 first half points.
Both teams didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half, with neither team netting a three and almost everything coming at the basket. Coming out into the second half, that proved to be a decisive factor in a quarter that saw Tinora outscore Ayersville 13-8 and take a 34-28 third quarter lead.
“We struggled obviously shooting the ball tonight,” Ayersville co-head coach Dave Retcher said of his team. “We shot well last week against Hicksville last week and didn’t tonight. Our game is inside to Schlachter, get it back out. If he touches the ball, he doesn’t have to score, he can just kick it out and we did not do that tonight”
Schlachter finished with the team lead of 11 points alongside Carter Michel after a strong four-point third quarter, but scored 2 points in the second and fourth quarters combined.
Harris on the other hand, did not have any trouble scoring as after a Michel two to give the Pilots the lead to start the second half, Harris consistently was able to take advantage of one-on-one situations and get to the basket. He had nine points in the third quarter.
“Part of our game plan was if we got Luke in a scenario where we could run some isolation with him and he could get to the rim we were going to do it,” Lymanstall said.
“I just knew I had to do everything I could for my team to get this win,” Harris said. “And that’s what I did.”
His driving was also effective in the fourth quarter as well, as the Rams opened up a 12-point lead on back-to-back threes from Gavin Eckert, who finished with nine points all in the second half, which were assisted on by Harris drives.
“He’s just like Schlachter for us, he has to touch the ball and he can do a lot of things with it,” Retcher said of Harris. “He just made some tough shots, we thought Brady (Clark) did a good job on him … we were trying to help on his drives and take some other guys out of it that we didn’t think we had to guard as much. But credit to them, they hit their shots late and deserved to win this one.”
Ayersville is back in action on Saturday with a non-league contest at home against Delphos Jefferson. Tinora will travel to Hilltop, also on Saturday.
AYERSVILLE (37) — Schlachter 11; Michel 11; McGuire 7; Clark 4; Flory 2; Amoroso 2; Brown 0; Marvin 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals: 15-45 6-11 37.
TINORA (53) — Harris 21; Ackerman 13; Eckert 10; Plassman 3; Rittenhouse 2; Anders 2; Spychala 0. Totals: 17-36 16-22 53.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 1-15 (McGuire), Tinora 3-15 (Eckert 2, Plassman). Rebounds: Ayersville 21 (Schlachter 8), Tinora 22 (Harris 8). Turnovers: Ayersville 12, Tinora 10.
Ayersville 5 15 8 9 — 37
Tinora 6 15 13 19 — 53.
Reserves: Tinora 40-38, OT
