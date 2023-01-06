Tinora boys basketball became one of three Green Meadows Conference teams to move to 2-0 in conference as they were able to pull away in the fourth quarter for a 42-34 win over Fairview, which end a four-game skid on Friday night.
The Rams (5-5, 2-0 GMC) led by just two heading into the final stanza and were able to hold the Apaches (1-8, 0-2 GMC) to five points to hold on for the win. Luke Harris led the way for Tinora with 13 points while the Rams knocked down six threes as a team on the night. Gavin Eckert scored just three points but added a whopping 14 rebounds.
Fairview saw Brody Retcher lead the way with seven points while Eli Shininger added six points. Kale Sayers led the way on the boards with six.
FAIRVIEW (34) — Retcher 7, Hastings 4; Grine 0; Lashaway 5; Kauffman 3; A. Shininger 2; J. Shininger 0; Boland 0; E. Shininger 6; Salyers 3; Zeedyk 0. Totals: 10-3-5 34.
TINORA (42) — Eckert 3; Plassman 4; Anders 8; Rittenhouse 9; Harris 13; Homier 0; Spychala 5. Totals: 8-6-8 42.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Retcher, Kauffman, Salyers; Tinora — Anders 2, Eckert, Rittenhouse, Harris, Spychala. Rebounds: Fairview 29 (Salyers 6), Tinora 23 (Eckert 14). Turnovers: Fairview 14, Tinora 12.
Fairview 9 8 12 5 — 34
Tinora 14 7 10 11 — 42
Reserves: 44-28 Tinora
Paulding 56, Ayersville 50
PAULDING — Paulding were able to knock off Ayersville as Ethan Foltz dropped in 22 points for the Panthers as they moved to 2-0 in the GMC and handed the Pilots their first conference loss.
The Panthers (5-5, 2-0 GMC) raced out to a 19-8 in the first quarter despite being outscored by the Pilots (5-6, 1-1 GMC) in the second and third quarters, were able to draw even in the fourth to take home the win.
Paulding were outrebounded 25-13 on the night but won the turnover battle 14-3. Ethan Foltz led the way for the Panthers with 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe and 3-of-4 shooting from distance. He also grabbed a team-high six rebounds as well.
Ayersville saw Weston McGuire and Carter Michel each total 11 points, with McGuire going 4-of-4 from the free throw line while also grabbing five rebounds and totaling 5 assists. Tyson Schlachter added seven pints and 11 rebounds.
AYERSVILLE (50) — McGuire 11; Michel 11; Schlachter 9; Clark 9; Flory 5; Amoroso 5; Wolfrum 0. Totals: 19-41 8-12 50.
PAULDING (56) — Foltz 22; Agler 11; Manz 8; Adams 6; Jones 5; Zartman 4; Reeb 0. Totals: 16-38 16-23 56.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 4-14 (Michel 2-4, McGuire 1-5, Flory 1-3); Paulding 8-16 (Foltz 3-4, Agler 2-3, Adams 2-5, Manz 1-2). Rebounds: Ayersville 25 (Schlachter 11), Paulding 13 (Foltz 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 14, Paulding 3.
Ayersville 8 14 10 18 — 50
Paulding 19 11 8 18 — 56
Antwerp 52, Edgerton 45
ANTWERP — Leading 29-14 at half, Antwerp was able to hold on to down Edgerton to move to 1-1 in GMC play on Friday night.
The Archers (6-2, 1-1 GMC) saw Landon Brewer score a game-high 20 points on just 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 shooting from three. He also led the Archers with 10 rebounds, totaling a double double on the night. Reid Lichty added 12 points and Carson Altimus added 10 on 2-of-4 shooting from deep.
Edgerton (1-8, 0-2 GMC) saw Corey Everetts led the easy with 17 points, nine coming in the 14-point first half for the Bulldogs. Scottie Krontz added 12 points.
EDGERTON (45) — Blue 6; Everetts 17; Picillo 0; Walcup 0; Herman 5; Swank 5; Krentz 12. Totals: 17-33 7-15 45.
ANTWERP (52) — Moore 8, McMichael 2; Altimus 10; Lichty 12; Smith 0; Brewer 20; Hitzeman 0; Savina 0; Fuller 0. Totals: 18-39 10-18 52
Three-point goals: Edgerton 4-12 (Blue, Everetts, Swank, Krontz); Antwerp 6-16 (Brewer 2-8, Altimus 2-3, Moore 1-2, Lichty 1-4). Rebounds: Edgerton 16, Antwerp 21 (Brewer 10). Turnovers: Edgerton 15, Antwerp 12.
Edgerton 10 4 16 15
Antwerp 14 15 10 13
Reserves: 39-29 Antwerp
Other scores: Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 41; Montpelier 32, Edon 30; Pettisville 50, Holgate 33; North Central 43, Hilltop 42; Stryker 36, Fayette 22; Miller City 45, Continental 31; Kalida 51, Fort Jennings 36; Ottawa-Glandorf 78, St. Marys 44.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.