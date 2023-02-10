AYERSVILLE — Ayersville held Fairview to just seven made field goals in a 46-24 GMC stifling at ‘The Hangar’ on Friday.
Garrett Flory and Weston McGuire scored a dozen points each for the Pilots (12-8, 4-3 GMC) while Carter Michel chipped in 11 points and five boards.
Kale Salyers tallied nine points for the Apaches (4-16, 0-7).
FAIRVIEW (24) — Salyers 9; E. Shininger 6; Retcher 5; J. Shininger 2; A. Shininger 2; Grime 0; Hastings 0; Boland 0; Kauffman 0; Lashaway 0; Zeedyk 0. Totals 7-26 10-15 24.
AYERSVILLE (46) — Flory 12; McGuire 12; Michel 11; Amoroso 4; Schlachter 3; Clark 2; Brown 2; Fishpaw 0; Hinkle 0; Marvin 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 16-36 11-16 46.
Three-point goals: Fairview 0-9, Ayersville 3-11(McGuire 2, Flory). Rebounds: Fairview 19 (Salyers 5), Ayersville 29 (Schlachter 9). Turnovers: Fairview 11, Ayersville 8.
Fairview 8 4 8 4 — 24
Ayersville 9 12 14 11 — 46
Reserves: Fairview, 33-26.
Antwerp 61, Tinora 43
Antwerp’s Landon Brewer racked up 27 points and 13 rebounds as the Archers rolled up a 61-43 GMC win at Tinora.
Parker Moore hit three treys and chipped in 13 points in the sixth straight win for the Archers (16-3, 5-2 GMC), which outscored Tinora 22-9 in the second period to take control.
Luke Harris tallied 26 points to power the Rams (8-11, 4-3) while Eli Plassman hit four treys for 12 points.
ANTWERP (61) — Moore 13; McMichael 9; Altimus 4; Lichty 2; Smith 0; Brewer 27; Hitzeman 0; Savina 2; Fuller 4. Totals 22-45 13-22 61.
TINORA (43) — Eckert 2; Plassman 12; Anders 0; Harris 26; Homier 0; Ackerman 3; McQuillen 0; Shelton 0; Friedricksen 0; Ferrell 0. Totals 16-35 6-8 43.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 4-14 (Moore 3, Brewer), Tinora 5-18 (Plassman 4, Harris). Rebounds: Antwerp 23 (Brewer 13), Tinora 13. Turnovers: Antwerp 4, Tinora 9.
Antwerp 11 22 17 11 — 61
Tinora 8 9 10 16 — 43
Reserves: Antwerp, 28-22.
Edgerton 43, Hicksville 41 (OT)
HICKSVILLE — Corey Everetts’ 19 points led the way but it was his final two points in overtime that lifted Edgerton past Hicksville, 43-41.
Nathan Swank netted nine points to help the cause for the Bulldogs (7-13, 2-5 GMC).
Aaron Klima put up 15 points to lead the Aces (11-9, 2-5) while Jayden Rosalez chipped in a dozen.
EDGERTON (43) — Blue 8; Everetts 19; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 4; Swank 9; Krontz 3. Totals 16-43 8-14 43.
HICKSVILLE (41) — Sanders 0; Klima 15; Balser 8; Langham 2; Rosalez 12; Slattery 0; Gordon 4. Totals 18-39 2-6 41.
Three-point goals: Edgerton (Blue, Everetts, Swank), Hicksville 3-11 (Balser 2, Rosalez). Rebounds: Edgerton 25, Hicksville 22. Turnovers: Edgerton 14, Hicksville 17.
Edgerton 9 4 14 10 6 — 43
Hicksville 10 4 10 13 4 — 41
Reserves: Hicksville, 35-20.
Wayne Trace 56, Paulding 45
PAULDING — Wayne Trace halted Paulding’s win streak at seven straight with a 56-45 win over the GMC champs.
Brooks Laukhuf drained six 3-pointers and exploded for 33 points for the Raiders (14-6, 5-2 GMC).
Nick Manz’s nine points topped the tally for the Panthers (12-7, 6-1 GMC) while Peyton Adams and Isaac Reeb each added eight.
WAYNE TRACE (56) — Myers 3; T. Laukhuf 5; Miller 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 33; Clemens 0; Davis 7; Stoller 8. Totals 20-46 9-13 56.
PAULDING (45) — Zartman 7; Adams 8; Agler 5; Manz 9; Jones 2; Reeb 8; Foltz 6. Totals 19-42 1-4 45.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 7-14 (B. Laukhuf 6, T. Laukhuf), Paulding 6-19 (Adams 2, Reeb 2, Zartman, Agler). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 30 (Stoller 11, Davis 10), Paulding 23 (Foltz 11). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 10, Paulding 8.
Wayne Trace 15 15 8 18 — 56
Paulding 8 15 4 18 — 45
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 29-28.
Wauseon 65, Archbold 42
WAUSEON — Wauseon took down Archbold for the second time this season, powering past the Bluestreaks 65-42.
Elijah McLeod hit four treys and led a trio of double-figure scorers with 21 points for Wauseon (13-7, 5-1 NWOAL). Landon Hines added 14 points while Tyson Rodriguez scored 10.
Cade Brenner put up 19 points for Archbold (10-10, 3-3 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (42) — Rodriguez 0; Phillips 8; Brenner 19; Wendt 0; Seiler 8; Gomez 0; Diller 2; Miller 3; Hudson 0; Piercefield 0; Nofziger 2. Totals 12-11-42.
WAUSEON (65) — Leatherman 9; Rodriguez 10; Armstrong 5; McLeod 21; Borton 2; Vajen 2; Hines 14; Keefer 0; Parsons 2; Patterson 0. Totals 27-5-65.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Brenner 4, Phillips 2, Miller. Wauseon — McLeod 4, Leatherman, Rodriguez. Turnovers: Archbold 7, Wauseon 6.
Archbold 9 14 8 11 — 42
Wauseon 12 19 16 18 — 65
Reserves: Wauseon, 36-32.
Patrick Henry 33, Delta 32
HAMLER — Patrick Henry earned a stop in the final seconds to survive for a 33-32 win over Delta and stay in the NWOAL title race.
Lincoln Creager hit two treys and scored eight points for PH (17-3, 5-1 NWOAL), which can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win at Archbold on Friday, Feb. 17.
James Ruple had four buckets for eight points to pace the Panthers (16-4, 3-3).
DELTA (32) - Ju. Ruple 6; Gillen 6; Knapp 5; Risner 5; Ja. Ruple 8; Gibbons 2. Totals 10-9-32.
PATRICK HENRY (33) - Johnson 5; Creager 8; Rosengarten 0; Jackson 2; Meyer 3; Behrman 7; Hieber 4; Smith 4. Totals 13-5-33.
Three-point goals: Delta — Gillen, Knapp, Risner. Patrick Henry — Creager 2.
Delta 4 10 9 9 — 32
P. Henry 10 2 11 10 — 33
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 30-27.
L. Center 64, Evergreen 55
METAMORA — Liberty Center rallied from an eight-point deficit through eight minutes to nab a 64-55 league win at Evergreen.
Gavin Geahlen hit 9-of-13 at the free throw line, scoring 25 points for the Tigers (12-8, 3-3 NWOAL). Landon Bockelman chipped in 10.
Eli Keifer’s 17 points paced the Vikings (10-9, 2-4) while Drew Gillen netted 16.
LIBERTY CENTER (64) — T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 0; Chapa 8; L. Kruse 8; Zeiter 2; Chambers 8; Geahlen 25; Bockelman 10. Totals 21-17-64.
EVERGREEN (55) - Keifer 17; Woodring 6; Robertson 6; Hudik 0; Lumbrezer 4; B. Ruetz 0; Gillen 16; Dunbar 4; Emmitt 2; W. Ruetz 0. Totals 22-9-55.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — L. Kruse, Chambers. Evergreen — Keifer 2. Turnovers: Liberty Center 16, Evergreen 15.
L. Center 10 20 18 16 — 64
Evergreen 18 8 15 14 — 55
Reserves: Evergreen, 53-51 (2OT).
Stryker 31, Pettisville 30
PETTISVILLE — Stryker had just enough to top Pettisville, earning its first Buckeye Border Conference title since 2019 with a 31-30 road win.
Elijah Juillard had a dozen points to pace the Panthers (12-9, 7-0 BBC) in the unbeaten clash.
Cayden Jacoby had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Pettisville (13-7, 6-1).
STRYKER (31) — Juilliard 12; Villanueva 0; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 7; D. Donovan 4; Barnum 6. Totals 14-38 2-5 31.
PETTISVILLE (30) — Leppelmeier 0; Ripke 3; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 1; Beck 6; Jacoby 20. Totals 11-29 6-10 30.
Three-point goals: Stryker 1-7 (Cadwell), Pettisville 2-8 (Beck 6). Rebounds: Stryker 16, Pettisville 24 (Jacoby 11). Turnovers: Stryker 8, Pettisville 13.
Stryker 4 6 8 13 — 31
Pettisville 8 5 8 9 — 30
Reserves: Pettisville, 33-30.
Edon 48, Fayette 45
EDON — Edon snapped a six-game losing streak by edging out Fayette, 48-45.
Carter Kiess drained four 3-pointers, netting 18 points to lead the Bombers (6-15, 3-4 BBC). Max Radabaugh added 13.
Wyatt Mitchell’s 13 points led the ledger for the Eagles (8-12, 2-5) while Skyler Lester and Kaden Frenn netted 11 points each.
FAYETTE (45) — Frenn 11; Leininger 0; Moats 7; Mitchell 13; Lester 11; Whiteside 3; Jacob 0; Goble 0; Dunnett 0. Totals 16-8-45.
EDON (48) — Radabaugh 13; Kiess 18; Hulbert 9; Brigle 2; Sprea 0; Trausch 6. Totals 14-14-48.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Frenn 3, Moats, Whiteside. Edon — Kiess 4, Hulbert, Trausch. Turnovers: Fayette 10, Edon 7.
Fayette 9 13 10 13 — 45
Edon 8 18 12 10 — 48
Reserves: Fayette, 36-25.
Hilltop 53, Holgate 52 (OT)
HOLGATE — Holgate stormed back from down 15 through three quarters to force OT but Hilltop nipped the Tigers, 53-52.
Anthony Eckenrode drilled four treys and paced Hilltop (5-15, 1-6 BBC) with 14 points as the Cadets hit 10 3-pointers on the night. Raace Haynes added 11 points to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Xavier McCord put up 19 points for Holgate (3-17, 2-5). Abe Kelly chipped in 10.
HILLTOP (53) — Haynes 11; Schlosser 9; Kesler 3; Funkhouser 9; Eckenrode 14; Bailey 7. Totals 21-1-53.
HOLGATE (52) — Giesige 3; Hartman 2; Miller 5; J. Engle 4; Kelly 10; McCord 19; Leaders 9; L. Engle 0. Totals 22-3-52.
Three-point goals: Hilltop — Eckenrode 4, Schlosser 3, Haynes, Kesler, Bailey. Holgate — Kelly 2, McCord 2, Leaders. Turnovers: Hilltop 12, Holgate 6.
Hilltop 10 13 19 5 6 — 53
Holgate 5 13 9 20 5 — 52
Reserves: Hilltop, 31-18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.